2025 Amundi German Masters: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

As the Ladies European Tour makes its annual stop in northern Germany, the 2025 Amundi German Masters has delivered both drama and elite shotmaking. Set on the formidable Nord Course at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Winsen (Luhe), just outside Hamburg, the event took place from June 26 to 29. Known for its length, water hazards, and punishing rough, the par-73 course tested the field of 132 players across four rounds of stroke play. Germany’s Alexandra Försterling entered the week as the defending champion, hoping to repeat her breakthrough 2024 win in front of home fans. However, the spotlight quickly shifted as rising stars and seasoned professionals from around the globe vied for LET supremacy and a substantial prize fund.

With an approximate purse of USD 350,000, the German Masters maintains its status as a premier stop on the LET calendar. Shannon Tan of Singapore, the breakout star of the week, claimed the roughly USD 52,700 winner’s share after holding off a strong challenge from Germany’s Helen Briem. The runner-up, Briem, earned around $31,600, while England’s Amelia Garvey, who placed third, took home about $21,100. Payouts were distributed through 66 places, with even the 60th-place finisher pocketing $1,090. Tied placements split the relevant prize tier evenly. This consistency in prize structure reflects the LET’s broader commitment to equitable earnings and sponsor transparency.

Let’s look at the complete prize money breakdown:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

1 $52,650.00 2 $31,590.00 3 $21,060.00 4 $14,215.50 5 $14,215.50 6 $10,354.50 7 $10,354.50 8 $8,424.00 9 $8,424.00 10 $8,424.00 11 $7,195.50 12 $7,195.50 13 $7,195.50 14 $7,195.50 15 $7,195.50 16 $6,142.50 17 $6,142.50 18 $6,142.50 19 $5,703.75 20 $5,703.75 21 $5,220.20 22 $5,220.20 23 $5,220.20 24 $4,108.70 25 $4,108.70 26 $4,108.70 27 $4,108.70 28 $4,108.70 29 $4,108.70 30 $4,108.70 31 $4,108.70 32 $4,108.70 33 $2,991.00 34 $2,991.00 35 $2,991.00 36 $2,991.00 37 $2,991.00 38 $2,991.00 39 $2,562.30 40 $2,562.30 41 $2,562.30 42 $2,141.10 43 $2,141.10 44 $2,141.10 45 $2,141.10 46 $2,141.10 47 $1,825.20 48 $1,825.20 49 $1,661.40 50 $1,661.40 51 $1,661.40 52 $1,461.60 53 $1,461.60 54 $1,461.60 55 $1,461.60 56 $1,461.60 57 $1,246.05 58 $1,246.05 59 $1,158.30 60 $1,088.10 61 $1,088.10 62 $1,088.10 63 $1,017.90 64 $947.70 65 $947.70 66 $947.70

AD

Backed by Amundi, one of Europe’s largest asset managers, the tournament was also “powered by VcG,” a German golfers’ association. Sky, Selgros, and Golf House featured as secondary partners. Amundi’s continued investment not only fuels the purse but underscores its ongoing support of women’s golf in Germany. From prize money to performances, the 2025 edition has lived up to expectations. But the real story unfolded on the course, where rising names and local favorites made their mark.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Briem’s home charge, Tan’s breakout: 2025 leaderboard highlights

Shannon Tan emerged as the champion with a four-day total of –9 (283), including a clinical third-round 68 that gave her a lead she never surrendered. This win marks her second LET title and confirms her growing status as a player to watch.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Germany’s Helen Briem thrilled local crowds with her late surge, finishing just one stroke behind at –8 (284). She entered Sunday tied second and nearly forced a playoff with a closing birdie stretch. Amelia Garvey of England stayed consistent all week to secure solo third at –7 (285). Ireland’s Anna Foster, who led after the first two rounds, faltered on Saturday with a costly double-bogey at 17 but still tied for fourth at –4 (288).

Other top-10 finishers included South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace, India’s Diksha Dagar (T8), and home favorite Esther Henseleit, who tied 10th at –1 (291). The cut fell at +4, narrowing the field to 60 players over the weekend.