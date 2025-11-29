2025 Andalucia Open de Espana: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

As 75 golfers come together, including 64 top-ranked players and 11 guests (among them the three best Spanish amateurs) at Real Club Guadalhorce Golf in Malaga, they are not just chasing the trophy. At the 2025 Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de España, what’s on the line is far bigger: Tour cards, LPGA Q-Series spots, and final Order of Merit rankings that could shape careers.

In the 2024 edition, Spain’s Carlota Ciganda claimed her second title at this tournament. She finished at 18-under in a dramatic one-stroke victory over Belgium’s Manon De Roey. That win came with €105,000. This year’s prize remains the same at €700,000, with the champion walking away with €105,000.

The payout structure is deep into the field, with the fourth receiving €31,500 and the fifth getting €25,200. Players finishing in the lower positions will also be rewarded. Those who finish 70th through 72nd earn between €1,540 and €1,400, acknowledging the effort required to reach this stage. Every competitor in the tournament gets a share of the prize money since there is no cut.

Here is the prize money breakdown:

1 – €105,000

2 – €63,000

3 – €42,000

4 – €31,500

5 – €25,200

6 – €21,700

7 – €19,600

8 – €17,500

9 – €16,800

10 – €16,100

11 – €15,400

12 – €14,700

13 – €14,000

14 – €13,300

15 – €12,600

16 – €12,250

17 – €11,900

18 – €11,550

19 – €11,200

20 – €10,850

21 – €10,360

22 – €9,870

23 – €9,380

24 – €8,960

25 – €8,540

26 – €8,120

27 – €7,700

28 – €7,280

29 – €6,860

30 – €6,440

31 – €6,020

32 – €5,740

33 – €5,460

34 – €5,180

35 – €4,900

36 – €4,620

37 – €4,340

38 – €4,130

39 – €3,920

40 – €3,850

41 – €3,780

42 – €3,710

43 – €3,640

44 – €3,570

45 – €3,430

46 – €3,360

47 – €3,290

48 – €3,150

49 – €3,080

50 – €3,010

51 – €2,940

52 – €2,870

53 – €2,800

54 – €2,730

55 – €2,660

56 – €2,590

57 – €2,520

58 – €2,450

59 – €2,380

60 – €2,310

61 – €2,240

62 – €2,170

63 – €2,100

64 – €2,030

65 – €1,960

66 – €1,890

67 – €1,820

68 – €1,680

69 – €1,610

70 – €1,540

71 – €1,470

72 – €1,400

The Andalucia Open de España has gone from being a local event to one of the most important events in European women’s golf. Over the years, it has been a place where careers have started, and legacies have been set in stone. The tournament has grown with the sport, getting bigger prizes and more prestige while still being known as the tour’s grand finale.

The four-day competition will take place from November 27 to 30. This is the second year in a row that the course is hosting the Andalucia Open de España. For a lot of players, these 72 holes might change the course of their careers. The top 10 finishers on the Order of Merit get to play in the LPGA Q-Series Final Stage, and the top 70 get to play in 2026.

A star-studded field—75 golfers, one stage

Among those 75 players, Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz are both favorites to win the title, and interestingly, they are both trying to make history. Ciganda comes back with momentum and the pressure of being the first player to win the tournament three times. Munoz, who is competing in her birthplace of Malaga, has the emotional edge that often leads to big performances. This match is the tournament’s main event because both players already have two titles.

The contest for the Order of Merit adds more drama. Shannon Tan from Singapore is ahead of Mimi Rhodes from England by 219 points. Rhodes had already won Rookie of the Year after winning three times in 2025. Rhodes needs to finish in the top three to have a chance of beating Tan, who can win the title by finishing ahead of her. If Rhodes succeeds in doing so, she will be the eighth player to win both awards in the same season.

There are a lot of players in the field who could surprise. Some of them are tour players who have won more than once, and others have been in great form recently and are eager to take advantage of the pressure and volatility that come with a season-ending event. This event is still wide open since it has a combination of new talent, experienced tour veterans, and ambitious invitees. There could be a surprise winner and big changes in rankings, tour cards, and career paths.

The 2025 Open de España is not simply another tournament; it is the last big event of the season. Even a small finish could impact a player’s future if they are in the running for tour status, Order of Merit honors, and momentum for 2026.