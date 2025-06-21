brand-logo
2025 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByShiffa Jeelani

Jun 21, 2025 | 8:45 AM EDT

On a sun-soaked Father’s Day weekend in June 2024, Taylor Dickson etched his name into Wichita Open history. He held off local favorite Sam Stevens by a single stroke to claim his second Korn Ferry Tour title thrillingly. The Crestview Country Club crowd roared as Dickson drained his final putt, sealing a 19-under finish and pocketing a well-earned $180,000. That high-stakes victory underlined not just the competitive fire of the Korn Ferry Tour but also the increasingly lucrative payouts on offer for rising stars. One year later, the stage is set again.

The 2025 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open is being held from June 19 to 22, 2025, at Crestview Country Club. The 156-player field will face a 36-hole cut to the low 65 professionals and ties. Crestview, a par-70 layout measuring 6,910 yards, is known for rewarding aggressive play and precision with the irons. With the event now fully underway, one question looms large: What kind of payday awaits the 2025 champion?

Prize money breakdown for the 2025 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open

The total purse for the 2025 Wichita Open remains set at $1,000,000, consistent with last year’s prize pool. As with previous editions, the winner will take home $180,000, accounting for 18% of the total purse. This aligns with standard Korn Ferry Tour payout structures, ensuring both competitiveness and fair reward.

Prize money distribution cascades through the top 65 finishers, with even lower-placed players securing meaningful earnings. These payouts not only impact a player’s season earnings and ranking but also influence critical points in the race for PGA Tour cards, making every dollar significant.

Here is the full breakdown of the prize money for the 2025 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open:

1$180,000
2$90,000
3$60,000
4$45,000
5$38,000
6$34,500
7$32,000
8$29,500
9$27,500
10$25,500
11$23,650
12$22,000
13$20,500
14$19,000
15$18,000
16$17,000
17$16,000
18$15,000
19$14,000
20$13,000
21$12,150
22$11,350
23$10,550
24$9,750
25$9,000
26$8,530
27$8,100
28$7,700
29$7,400
30$7,100
31$6,850
32$6,650
33$6,450
34$6,250
35$6,050
36$5,850
37$5,650
38$5,450
39$5,250
40$5,150
41$5,050
42$4,950
43$4,850
44$4,750
45$4,650
46$4,550
47$4,500
48$4,450
49$4,400
50$4,350
51$4,300
52$4,260
53$4,240
54$4,220
55$4,200
56$4,180
57$4,160
58$4,140
59$4,120
60$4,100
61$4,080
62$4,060
63$4,040
64$4,020
65$4,000

With payouts this strong, it’s no surprise the Wichita Open consistently draws a competitive field of Korn Ferry Tour talent. Let’s take a look at that.

Field & storylines to watch at the 2025 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open

This year’s field features returning champion Taylor Dickson, who will look to defend his 2024 title. Joining him are 2023 champion Ricky Castillo and 2022 winner Norman Xiong, both of whom have shown a knack for going low at Crestview. Wichita native Sam Stevens is back after his emotional runner-up finish in 2024. He’s still chasing that elusive first KFT victory on home soil.

Other PGA Tour-experienced names like Nick Watney, Zecheng Dou, and Spencer Levin are in the mix, alongside rising stars Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Pierceson Coody. Dumont de Chassart notably opened this year’s event with an 11-under 59: the first sub-60 round in Wichita Open history.

With PGA Tour cards on the line and players battling for position in the season-long points race, the 2025 Wichita Open is more than just a summer stop—it’s a proving ground. Expect fireworks on Sunday as contenders jostle for both a trophy and a six-figure payday.

