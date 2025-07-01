2025 BMW International Open: Top 5 Picks to Win $2.75 Million Event Explored

July 3rd to 6th, 2025, big stakes, powerful swings, and a massive $2.75 million purse, brewing excellence at Golfclub München Eichenried. This highly anticipated tournament promises to deliver thrilling competition, featuring top golfers vying for the coveted title at the BMW International Open!

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown at the BMW International Open, with Ewen Ferguson seeking to defend his title against some of the world’s best golfers at Golfclub München Eichenried. Here are the top 5 contenders vying for victory:

Patrick Reed

Earlier this year, Patrick Reed announced a return to Golfclub München Eichenried after a successful finish at his first BMW International Open in 2024, where he finished T13. And a lot seems to work in his favor this season, especially after his 2025 LIV Golf Dallas win. Considered one of the most consistent performers, Reed achieved three top 10 finishes at LIV Golf before his Dallas win.

Aside from his outing in the 2025 season, we can also look at his other stats ahead of the 2025 BMW International Open. In the 2025 season, Patrick Reed ranks T29 in fairway hit percentage, hitting 57.94% of his fairways. His greens in regulation percentage stands at 68.72%, which puts him T17, while his putting average of 1.61 ranks him T19. With an average driving distance of 308.2 yards, placing him 28th, Reed has the skills to excel at Golfclub München Eichenried as he aims for an even better performance on the DP World Tour.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Neergaard-Petersen has recently achieved impressive results, including a T12 finish at the U.S. Open. Despite missing the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship, he secured second place at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open and finished T22 at the 2025 Valspar Championship. This week, Rasmus Hojgaard is poised to contend at Golfclub München Eichenried, where his driving accuracy and long game will serve him well. The course, known for its challenging layout and well-maintained greens, tends to favor players who demonstrate greater accuracy.

And that’s all thanks to the stats working in his favor. In the 2025 season, Neergaard-Petersen ranks 22nd in driving accuracy, hitting 64.85% of his fairways. He excels in greens in regulation, sitting 10th with an impressive 71.85%. His stroke average of 70.27 places him 14th overall. He is likely to give some of his best performances at Golfclub München Eichenried in his search for his maiden DP World Tour win.

David Puig

David Puig is a strong contender in the

2025 BMW International Open . Despite still seeking his first win, Puig has consistently performed well on LIV Golf, with three top-10 finishes in eight appearances. Notably, he secured fourth-place finishes at both the 2025 LIV Golf Singapore and the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide, showcasing his skill and consistency. The same skills and consistency are likely to help him achieve another top 10 finish in the 2025 season at the 2025 BMW International Open.

When considering Puig’s other stats, the 2025 BMW International Open appears poised for a solid performance from David Puig. He ranks 32nd in driving accuracy, hitting 57.44% of his fairways, which is essential for effectively navigating the course. His greens in regulation percentage stands at 66.20%, placing him T28 overall, indicating his ability to consistently reach the putting surface. Additionally, his stroke average of 70.06 highlights his overall efficiency on the course.

Martin Couvra

Martin Couvra showcased his talent at the 2025 Turkish Airlines Open, where he won his first professional title at Regnum Carya. Although he missed the cut at the Soudal Open, he bounced back with a top ten finish at the 2025 Austrian Alpine Open (T8) and then secured second place behind fellow countryman Adrien Saddier at the 2025 Italian Open. Overall, Couvra has tallied six top 10 finishes on the DP World Tour this year. And if he continues with his solid performance, he is likely to add another top-10 to his 2025 resume!

If you’re looking at his other stats, then the 2025 BMW International Open looks quite ready to see a solid performance from him. He ranks 32nd in driving accuracy, hitting 63.42% of his fairways, which is crucial for navigating the course effectively. His greens in regulation percentage stands at 70.18%, placing him 16th overall, indicating his ability to reach the putting surface consistently.

Ewen Ferguson

For Ewen Ferguson, the 2024 BMW International Open was something akin to a dream come true. In the final round of the 2024 BMW International Open, he recorded five birdies and only one bogey, finishing with a 4-under 68, leaving him two shots ahead of his closest competitors. He eventually clinched his 3rd professional win. And Ferguson has continued a trend of strong performances this season as well. With 4 top 20s in his hands this season, Ferguson is likely to dominate the Golfclub München Eichenried again.

In the 2025 season, Ewen Ferguson has a driving accuracy of 68.90%, which ranks him 8th overall and is crucial for navigating the course effectively. Although his driving distance averages 295.78 yards, placing him 107th, his ability to hit fairways makes up for this. Ferguson achieves a greens in regulation percentage of 67.70%, ranking 45th, indicating that he consistently reaches the putting surface. So, regardless of a win or not, it will be interesting to see Ewen Ferguson giving the other golfers a run for their money!

So, which one of them is your favorite?