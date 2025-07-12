brand-logo
2025 Dick’s Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

BySudha Kumari

Jul 12, 2025 | 5:44 PM EDT

The 2025 Dick’s Open is nearing its conclusion at the picturesque En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York, held between July 11 – 13. This tour-tested championship course, nestled along the Susquehanna River and surrounded by rolling hills, presents a traditional layout that challenges golfers’ skills. Last year’s winner, Padraig Harrington, may not be in the field this time, but the current roster is fiercely competing for the lucrative purse.

The 2025 Dick’s Open is up for grabs, featuring a whopping $2.2 million purse. The champion from the 78-player field will tee off with a hefty $330,000 payday, representing 15% of the total prize money. The leaderboard payouts are as follows: $193,600 for second place, $158,400 for third, and $132,000 for fourth.

Even golfers finishing outside the top spots will cash in, with 78th place earning $1,100 and 77th place taking home $1,188. Overall, a strong Sunday round could lead to significant rewards, as the top 11 finishers will each bank over $50,000. Check out the full payout chart below for the prize money breakdown:

1$330,000
2$193,600
3$158,400
4$132,000
5$105,600
6$88,000
7$79,200
8$70,400
9$61,600
10$57,200
11$52,800
12$48,400
13$44,000
14$41,800
15$39,600
16$37,400
17$35,200
18$33,000
19$31,020
20$29,040
21$27,280
22$25,520
23$24,200
24$23,100
25$22,000
26$20,900
27$20,020
28$19,140
29$18,260
30$17,380
31$16,500
32$15,840
33$15,180
34$14,520
35$13,860
36$13,200
37$12,540
38$12,100
39$11,660
40$11,220
41$10,780
42$10,340
43$9,900
44$9,460
45$9,020
46$8,580
47$8,140
48$7,700
49$7,260
50$6,820
51$6,380
52$5,940
53$5,500
54$5,280
55$5,060
56$4,840
57$4,620
58$4,400
59$4,180
60$3,960
61$3,740
62$3,520
63$3,300
64$3,080
65$2,860
66$2,640
67$2,420
68$2,200
69$2,068
70$1,936
71$1,804
72$1,672
73$1,540
74$1,452
75$1,364
76$1,276
77$1,188
78$1,100

But the 2025 Dick’s Open will offer more than just cash. This week’s earnings will tee up points on the Charles Schwab Cup leaderboard, with every dollar earned translating to a regular-season point. These points will play a crucial role in determining the qualifiers for the 2025 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs, who will then compete for a share of the $2.1 million bonus pool.

Additionally, the points standings will dictate the payout, with the top finishers securing annuity payments. However, the PGA Tour Champions events do not award Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. So, overall, that’s plenty of benefit for the top finishers! However, now that you know what each golfer will grab, here’s how the leaderboard looks heading into the second round.

Steve Allan is looking to “stay in contention” at the 2025 Dick’s Open

Following a solid start to his 2025 Dick’s Open mission, Steve Allan stated, “You’re sort of looking to get up there again and get into contention instead of just playing.” Allan aims to notch his second win of the season after breaking a 22-year drought with his first Tour victory at The Galleri Classic (2025). His last win before that was the 2002 Holden Australian Open, a gap of 8,162 days. And, given his first round score of 68, he is indeed taking it “one shot at a time, one hole at a time kind of thing” very seriously. 

He is immediately followed by Notah Begay III and Doug Barron, currently sitting at 2nd and 3rd place, now heading into the second round. Billy Mayfair and Bernhard Langer are trailing the three at the 2025 Dick’s Open. Aside from these golfers, another “fan favorite” is keeping the hype alive, Rochester native Jeff Sluman.

On the other hand, Cameron Beckham is the most recent Dick’s Open winner in the field, having claimed the title in 2021. The defending champion, Padraig Harrington, is missing from the field for an appearance at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. So, looking at the leaderboard, who do you think will clinch this win? Let us know!

0
  Debate

