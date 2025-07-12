2025 Dick’s Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2025 Dick’s Open is nearing its conclusion at the picturesque En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York, held between July 11 – 13. This tour-tested championship course, nestled along the Susquehanna River and surrounded by rolling hills, presents a traditional layout that challenges golfers’ skills. Last year’s winner, Padraig Harrington, may not be in the field this time, but the current roster is fiercely competing for the lucrative purse.

The 2025 Dick’s Open is up for grabs, featuring a whopping $2.2 million purse. The champion from the 78-player field will tee off with a hefty $330,000 payday, representing 15% of the total prize money. The leaderboard payouts are as follows: $193,600 for second place, $158,400 for third, and $132,000 for fourth.

Even golfers finishing outside the top spots will cash in, with 78th place earning $1,100 and 77th place taking home $1,188. Overall, a strong Sunday round could lead to significant rewards, as the top 11 finishers will each bank over $50,000. Check out the full payout chart below for the prize money breakdown:

1 $330,000 2 $193,600 3 $158,400 4 $132,000 5 $105,600 6 $88,000 7 $79,200 8 $70,400 9 $61,600 10 $57,200 11 $52,800 12 $48,400 13 $44,000 14 $41,800 15 $39,600 16 $37,400 17 $35,200 18 $33,000 19 $31,020 20 $29,040 21 $27,280 22 $25,520 23 $24,200 24 $23,100 25 $22,000 26 $20,900 27 $20,020 28 $19,140 29 $18,260 30 $17,380 31 $16,500 32 $15,840 33 $15,180 34 $14,520 35 $13,860 36 $13,200 37 $12,540 38 $12,100 39 $11,660 40 $11,220 41 $10,780 42 $10,340 43 $9,900 44 $9,460 45 $9,020 46 $8,580 47 $8,140 48 $7,700 49 $7,260 50 $6,820 51 $6,380 52 $5,940 53 $5,500 54 $5,280 55 $5,060 56 $4,840 57 $4,620 58 $4,400 59 $4,180 60 $3,960 61 $3,740 62 $3,520 63 $3,300 64 $3,080 65 $2,860 66 $2,640 67 $2,420 68 $2,200 69 $2,068 70 $1,936 71 $1,804 72 $1,672 73 $1,540 74 $1,452 75 $1,364 76 $1,276 77 $1,188 78 $1,100

But the 2025 Dick’s Open will offer more than just cash. This week’s earnings will tee up points on the Charles Schwab Cup leaderboard, with every dollar earned translating to a regular-season point. These points will play a crucial role in determining the qualifiers for the 2025 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs, who will then compete for a share of the $2.1 million bonus pool.

Additionally, the points standings will dictate the payout, with the top finishers securing annuity payments. However, the PGA Tour Champions events do not award Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. So, overall, that’s plenty of benefit for the top finishers! However, now that you know what each golfer will grab, here’s how the leaderboard looks heading into the second round.

Steve Allan is looking to “stay in contention” at the 2025 Dick’s Open

Following a solid start to his 2025 Dick’s Open mission, Steve Allan stated, “You’re sort of looking to get up there again and get into contention instead of just playing.” Allan aims to notch his second win of the season after breaking a 22-year drought with his first Tour victory at The Galleri Classic (2025). His last win before that was the 2002 Holden Australian Open, a gap of 8,162 days. And, given his first round score of 68, he is indeed taking it “one shot at a time, one hole at a time kind of thing” very seriously.

He is immediately followed by Notah Begay III and Doug Barron, currently sitting at 2nd and 3rd place, now heading into the second round. Billy Mayfair and Bernhard Langer are trailing the three at the 2025 Dick’s Open. Aside from these golfers, another “fan favorite” is keeping the hype alive, Rochester native Jeff Sluman.

Jeff Sluman is making his 12th Dick’s Open appearance, his first since 2022. With a nod to his age, Sluman has been selective with his schedule, making this just his second tournament in almost a year. Despite the break, he’s made sure to squeeze in one more shot at the Dick’s Open. Following his first-round finish with a score of 68, Sluman said, “The golf course is magnificent. What a treat. I don’t know if everybody realizes what a special treat this is.”

On the other hand, Cameron Beckham is the most recent Dick’s Open winner in the field, having claimed the title in 2021. The defending champion, Padraig Harrington, is missing from the field for an appearance at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. So, looking at the leaderboard, who do you think will clinch this win? Let us know!