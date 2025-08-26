2025 FM Championship: 5 Big Names Missing From TPC Boston Field

The FM Championship boasts 36 of the world’s top 40 female golfers, yet a few big names are absent. As TPC Boston readies for its $4.1 million showdown, several stars have opted out for reasons ranging from injuries to schedule management. While the field remains stacked, notable absences still shape the narrative. From veteran champions to rising talents, these missing players underscore the depth of the LPGA calendar. The FM Championship falls right after a grueling summer swing and just ahead of the Asian stretch, making it a natural rest window for some.

However, some top stars have already committed to the FM Championship, with World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, major winner Lilia Vu, and rising sensation Rose Zhang headlining the field. Defending champion Minjee Lee is also back, eager to repeat her playoff heroics. Fans will also watch Brooke Henderson closely, hoping her recent form sparks another deep run. Yet, even with this stacked lineup, some big names won’t make the trip, leaving a noticeable gap on the tee sheet.

So, who’s sitting this one out? Let’s break down the top stars missing from TPC Boston’s marquee event.

#1) Charley Hull

Charley Hull withdrew after a freak parking-lot accident at the PIF London Championship left her with ligament damage. An MRI confirmed the injury, and medical advice forced her to skip the tournament.

This absence is a significant blow. Hull has been a constant near-major-winner, most recently finishing second at the AIG Women’s Open, just two strokes behind Miyū Yamashita. Prior to that, she endured a health scare at the Evian Championship, collapsing mid-round due to a virus. She limped her way through a back injury that has hindered both her swing speed and fitness.

Despite the frustration, her resilience shines through. Hull shared a heartfelt message with fans, saying she was “gutted to withdraw… especially at home,” but looked forward to supporting the event and staying connected with supporters. Her social media updates showing her training in a “moon boot” and later returning to the driving range underscore her determination to bounce back.

Hull’s withdrawal isn’t the only headline-grabber.

#2) Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko is also skipping the FM Championship for strategic reasons. Ko will skip the FM Championship to preserve energy before the upcoming AIG Women’s Open, the season’s final major. She last competed at the CPKC Women’s Open, finishing T5 with rounds of 70-70-68-67 (-9). Before that, she missed the cut at the Evian Championship, shooting 73-74 (+5). At the AIG Women’s Open, she placed T36 (+3). Her form has fluctuated. Strong enough for a T5, but inconsistent since Evian. With majors ahead, she chose to regroup.

Reflecting on this year’s tight competition, Ko said, “A deep field shows why winning—even once—is hard. Every week pushes us harder.” Her absence matters. As a multiple-time major champion and three-time winner at this event’s predecessor, her absence diminishes both star power and competitive tension.

#3) Ahn Sun-ju

Sun-ju skips the FM Championship as wrist recovery lingers. She last played at the Fujisankei Ladies Classic in April—yet the event was canceled outright, blocking any score data. Still, she hasn’t entered any LPGA or JLPGA events since, citing slow rehabilitation. She told Korean media, “Playing hurt helps no one; I’ll return when I swing pain-free.” This absence cuts deep. Ahn ranks among Asia’s most decorated players and is a four-time JLPGA money leader, boosting both flair and depth for any field.

#4) Ruoning Yin

Yin last teed it up at the Evian Championship, where she missed the cut with rounds of 72-73 (+3). The result marked her second early exit in three starts, showing signs of fatigue. As a former world No. 1 and major winner, she normally brings firepower and consistency. Without her, the threat pool at TPC Boston feels lighter.

Yin has been open about the trade-off between competing and staying healthy. “I can play, but the difference is the pain,” she admitted earlier this summer. That honesty explains her current break and why she’s prioritizing recovery. Her decision also highlights how demanding the late-season stretch can be. When a player with her pedigree sits out, it changes the field’s dynamics and fan interest.

#5) Georgia Hall

Hall hasn’t entered the FM Championship after a grueling season. She last played at the AIG Women’s Open, finishing tied for 19th with rounds of 71-73-68-75 (–1). Earlier in the year, she sat T28 at the Chevron Championship at +1. Hall has struggled with consistency, posting only one top-10 in eight starts and seeing her world ranking slide below 95. She admitted, “This year isn’t my best. I need a break and to rebuild my work ethic.”Her absence matters; she’s a major champion and an electric presence. Without Hall, the FM field loses a powerful competitor and a compelling British draw.

The FM Championship still bristles with elite talent. Expect drama, low scores, and breakthrough moments from rising names. As the season winds down, every swing matters. And looking ahead, the next stop—the Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC River’s Bend kicks off September 11.

Fans worldwide can follow every shot from TPC Boston. In the U.S., Golf Channel airs all four rounds daily from 3–6 p.m. ET, with featured groups streaming on ESPN+. International viewers can tune into LPGA Live or Sky Sports Golf, depending on region. With $4.1 million on the line and majors looming, the FM Championship promises can’t-miss drama wherever you watch.