2025 FM Championship: 5 Biggest Names in the TPC Boston Field

As TPC Boston gears up for its $4.1 million FM Championship, excitement quickly builds. The course will host a loaded field of talent ready to battle for supremacy. With 144 golfers confirmed, the lineup blends seasoned champions and rising stars. Each aims to make a mark on one of the LPGA’s most anticipated stops.

Moreover, the TPC Boston setup brings strategic challenges and high-stakes drama. Every tee shot and approach will matter. Consequently, this championship becomes a key highlight in the 2025 LPGA season. Among the 144 golfers, several big names stand out. Each can shake up the leaderboard. Therefore, the FM Championship at TPC Boston remains one of the season’s can’t-miss events.

However, not everyone will compete. Charley Hull withdrew after a freak parking-lot accident at the PIF London Championship. That mishap left her with ligament damage. Meanwhile, Lydia Ko will skip the tournament. She wants to conserve energy ahead of the AIG Women’s Open, the season’s final major.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

#1. Jeeno Thitikul (World No. 1)

First and foremost, Jeeno Thitikul enters as the world’s top-ranked golfer, having recently reclaimed No. 1 in August 2025. Moreover, she stands as just the second Thai player ever to reach this pinnacle

AD

Moving on, she turns just 22 in 2025, having joined the LPGA Tour in 2022. Since turning pro in 2020, she’s already claimed 18 professional wins, including 5 LPGA Tour wins and 5 Ladies European Tour victories. Specifically, in 2025, she triumphed at the Mizuho Americas Open, and she also narrowly missed out at the Amundi Evian Championship, losing in a playoff to Grace Kim.

Notably, her 2024 season set records. She earned more than $6 million—the highest single-season haul in LPGA history. That total includes her win at the CME Group Tour Championship with its $4 million first-place prize. At just six years old, her father gave her the choice between tennis and golf. She picked golf after seeing both on YouTube. Impressively, she became the youngest-ever winner on the Ladies European Tour at age 14 in 2017, capturing the LET Thailand Championship.

Her feel for the game stands out. She tops SG Total and SG Putting on Tour, ranking among the best in strokes gained metrics. Off the course, she carries a calm mindset. She says, “It’s not that important to me. Whether I am No. 1 or No. 20, I feel the same.”

Heading into Boston, she offers several things to watch for: Her iron precision and putting make her a constant leaderboard threat. Her youth belies her cool under pressure. She’s chasing her first major title after a dramatic runner-up in France.

#2. Nelly Korda

Now, turning to Nelly Korda, the two-time major champion and LPGA veteran. She turned pro in 2016 and joined the LPGA Tour in 2017. Since then, she has collected 15 LPGA wins totaling 20 professional victories, including two majors and Olympic gold. In 2024, she won a staggering seven times, snatched the Rolex Player of the Year title, and also claimed the Rolex Annika Major Award. Impressively, she also notched five consecutive wins, tying legends Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez.

Moreover, Korda started playing golf early, influenced by her athletic family. Her father won the 1998 Australian Open in tennis, and her siblings are pro athletes too. Her first LPGA win came in 2018 at the Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship.

This season, she’s yet to lift a trophy but remains fiercely competitive with multiple top-10s and consistency across events. Her scoring average is second-best on tour behind Thitikul, showing she still plays at an elite level.

There’s also a compelling personal side. According to Vogue, she balances intense training with mental strength and savors the travel and slower moments.

Adding insight into her mindset, Korda shared this about scheduling in 2025: “When we’re on the West Coast, having a flow in the West Coast schedule… so we’re not traveling from coast to coast in the U.S… That helps.”

Look out for: Her ability to regain tournament-winning momentum quickly. How her unwavering consistency can challenge Boston’s unforgiving layout. Her mental resilience, especially under pressure. Korda blends dramatic peak performances, steady shot-making, and emotional composure. Her 2024 dominance still echoes, and she’s poised to make waves at TPC Boston.

#3. Brooke Henderson

Following up, Brooke Henderson, Canada’s most successful pro golfer, brings homegrown pride and relentless energy.

Henderson turned professional in December 2014 and joined the LPGA Tour in 2015. She’s now earned 14 LPGA Tour wins, the most by any Canadian on major tours. Her latest triumph came at the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open—her second national title and first victory in more than two years. That ended a drought of 64 starts across 30 months.

She began golf at three years old, learning at Rideau Lakes Golf & Country Club in Smiths Falls. Guided by her parents and alongside her sister, Brittany, who later caddied for her, she quickly excelled. As an amateur, she won over 50 titles and became the world’s top-ranked junior before turning pro.

Her flare is unmistakable. Despite standing 5′4″, she’s among the longest hitters on Tour—thanks to remarkable lower-body strength and fearless swings. Since 2015, she has converted 75% of her 54-hole leads into wins, proving herself one of the game’s best closers.

After lifting the Canadian Open trophy again, Henderson’s joy was clear: “I feel like Canada needed a win this year, so I’m really happy to bring them one.”

What to Watch for Henderson at TPC Boston: Her aggressive driving could reshape Boston’s toughest holes. She thrives under closing pressure, making her dangerous on Sunday. Momentum from her national open win may spark another run at victory.

#4. Rose Zhang

Now, spotlighting Rose Zhang, the breakthrough American phenom shaking up the Tour with poise and precision.

She turned professional in 2023, joining the LPGA Tour that year. She already has two LPGA wins: her debut victory at the Mizuho Americas Open in 2023 and the Cognizant Founders Cup in 2024. At the Mizuho Americas Open, she made history by becoming the first LPGA player in 72 years to win her professional debut. Her second win snapped Korda’s dominant winning streak on the Tour. She also has 10 top-10 finishes and nearly $2.7 million in career earnings since joining the Tour.

She began playing golf at age nine, after a family friend loaned clubs to her father—she struck the ball solidly by her third swing. Since age 11, she’s trained under coach George Pinnell, honing a smooth, repeatable swing. As an amateur at Stanford, she soared. She became the first woman ever to win the NCAA individual championship twice (2022 & 2023), collected multiple major collegiate awards, and set scoring records—including a 68.80 season average, the lowest ever in NCAA women’s golf. What Makes Her Stand Out is that her swing is both technically fluid and consistent—a standout on Tour. She balances fierce competitiveness with introspection—learning to tolerate, rather than chase, perfection. Off the course, she remains grounded—continuing her Stanford studies even as a Tour pro.

Recently, during the Paris Olympics, her mindset showed maturity: “I’m here to enjoy the grind… you just have to be in the moment.”

What to Watch for Zhang at TPC Boston: Her smooth swing mechanics suit Boston’s demanding layout. With newfound experience and Tour wins, her composure under pressure will impress. Expect a balanced, in-the-moment approach—steady play might yield a big move down the stretch.

#5. Minjee Lee

Finally, we spotlight Minjee Lee, Australia’s composed champion with three major wins and a methodical game.

She turned pro in September 2014 and joined the LPGA Tour in 2015. To date, she’s earned 11 LPGA victories, including three major titles: the 2021 Evian Championship, the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open, and the 2025 Women’s PGA Championship. She leads the 2025 LPGA money list, approaching $5.5 million, thanks in part to her major win.

She first picked up golf at age 10, encouraged by her mother. By age 14, she had become a dominant amateur, winning the Western Australia Amateur Open and the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship, later topping world amateur rankings in 2014.

Her flair lies in quiet precision and mental strength. She’s known for cool composure, even under scorching heat or final-round tension. At the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA, she managed challenging conditions and shaky putting, yet pulled through with steady resolve.

After securing her third major, she confessed: “I feel like I had a lot of doubt the past few years… this one just means a little bit more to me.”

What to Watch for her at TPC Boston: Composed stress management—if she’s in contention, expect calm, smart decision-making. Her strength is in SG Putting and approach play, especially with her recent equipment improvements. Emotional maturity—today’s win wasn’t just about the trophy; it was about validating herself.

The FM Championship promises more than just golf’s biggest stars—it also showcases a deep roster of contenders ready to surprise. Keep an eye on defending champion Haeran Ryu, who returns to the course where she claimed her first LPGA win last year. She knows how to navigate TPC Boston’s demanding layout and won’t give up her crown easily.

Jin Young Ko, a multiple-time major champion, arrives with the kind of calm precision that thrives under pressure. Her iron play and poise make her a dangerous threat, especially on Sunday. Japan’s Miyū Yamashita and Mao Saigo, both ranked inside the world’s top 20, add international firepower. Each has been a force on the JLPGA and now looks to extend that dominance on American soil.

Local fans will also rally behind Megan Khang, Brittany Altomare, and Alexa Pano—Massachusetts natives eager to ignite the home crowd with fearless performances. Their familiarity with New England golf could provide an extra edge.

If you can’t walk the fairways of TPC Boston yourself, the broadcast brings the championship atmosphere straight into your living room. Each afternoon, Golf Channel and NBC will cut to wide shots of emerald fairways and tight close-ups of pressure-packed putts, letting fans ride every momentum swing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For those on the move, the action follows you—streaming live through the NBC Sports app, Peacock, and the LPGA’s own channels. Early risers and night owls can catch highlights, featured groups, and leaderboard shake-ups with just a tap. And for the true diehards, ESPN+ will spotlight featured groups, offering an inside look at key pairings from the first tee shot to the final walk up 18.

In short: no matter where you are, the FM Championship finds you. Fans won’t just watch golf—they’ll feel the tournament unfold shot by shot.