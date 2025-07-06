2025 Genesis Scottish Open: 5 Biggest Names Absent from 156-Player Field

With the Open Championship just 2 weeks away, the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open carries more weight than ever. Scheduled for July 10–13 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, this event is more than just a warm-up for The Open. It is a co-sanctioned tournament between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, offering big FedExCup and Race to Dubai points.

Robert MacIntyre comes in as the defending champ, and you better believe the hometown crowd will be fired up. His breakthrough win last year wasn’t just emotional, it was historic, making him the first Scottish golfer in over two decades to win. With the course, conditions, and fans all on his side, he’s one to keep an eye on. But even with the hype building, the field is missing 5 big names.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth is sitting out the Genesis Scottish Open this year, and it is not just because of his form; there is a lot going on behind the scenes. His season has been stop-start, and things went off track at the Travelers Championship, where he had to withdraw mid-round for the first time in his career due to a neck and upper back strain that became too painful to play through.

AD

That injury forced Spieth to pull out of the John Deere Classic as well. Along with focusing on recovery, he is also preparing for a new chapter in his personal life as he and his wife Annie are expecting their third child this July. With these priorities, Spieth has decided to sit this one out. Missing those valuable links rounds could make it harder for him to find his form in time for golf’s final major of the year.

Max Homa

Max Homa’s been struggling this season with no top-10 finishes yet, and his swing hasn’t been cooperating. Out of 16 tournaments, he missed the cut seven times and even withdrew from one. He also missed the U.S. Open as he could not qualify, which added to the rough patch.

So why skip the Scottish Open but play the John Deere Classic? It’s all about comfort and timing. The John Deere Classic gives him a chance to regroup closer to home courses he knows, while the tough links conditions in Scotland just don’t fit his current game. It’s a smart move to focus on getting back in form before the big tests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Homa (@maxhoma) Expand Post

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler has been struggling with poor form for quite some time now. Since winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic back in 2023, he hasn’t been able to get back to the winner’s circle. Once ranked as high as No. 4 in the world, Rickie’s slipped down to 105th, missed the cut at the PGA Championship, and didn’t even qualify for the U.S. Open this year.

While he did not qualify for the US Open, he earned his spot at The Open Championship with a strong week at the Memorial Tournament. Maybe Fowler is skipping the Scottish Open, probably to rest and focus on getting ready for The Open instead of playing extra rounds on tough links courses.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Russell Henley

Russell Henley is a surprising name missing from this year’s Scottish Open. He also sat out the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the John Deere Classic. Even though Henley is ranked No. 6 in the world, his recent form hasn’t lived up to that number. He missed the cut at both the Masters and the PGA Championship and hasn’t really found his rhythm since. Still, that high ranking keeps him in all the majors, including The Open. Skipping the Scottish Open might just be part of a strategy to reset, focus on practice, and show up sharper for golf’s final major.

Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley has put together a strong 2025 season so far. He picked up a big win at the Travelers Championship and has five top-10 finishes to his name. Those include solid showings at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament, the PGA Championship, and the Charles Schwab Challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s why his absence from the Scottish Open stands out. With the Open Championship just a week away, Bradley appears to be choosing rest over more reps. He’s already locked into The Open field, and after a busy stretch of big events, taking a week off might be part of a smart plan to stay fresh for Royal Portrush.

Who are you going to be rooting for at the Genesis Scottish Open? Let us know your picks below!