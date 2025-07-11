2025 Genesis Scottish Open: 5 Biggest Names Who Missed the Cut at the Renaissance Club

The first two days of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open have wrapped up, and the battle for the top spots is heating up. With a projected cut line at -1, the competition has been fierce, and the stakes are high. But amid standout performances, 66 notable players have seen their tournament hopes dashed, failing to make the cut. Even the defending champion Robert MacIntyre struggled to make the cut. However, here are 5 notable names that failed to make it to the weekend.

J.J. Spaun

That’s a name you wouldn’t expect to miss the weekend rounds at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, especially just a month after his first major win. But that’s exactly what happened. Given a series of promising performances this season, including 5 top 10s plus a win at the 2025 U.S. Open, J.J. Spaun was considered one of the favorites in Scotland. However, the one-time major winner couldn’t keep up the hype at The Renaissance Club.

Spaun’s first round was littered with 3 bogeys, resulting in a score of 70. Similarly, his second round consisted of three bogeys and a score of 72. As per his other stats, J.J. Spaun recorded a driving distance of 321.50 yards. However, he struggled with accuracy, hitting 15 out of 26 fairways. He also hit 21 greens in regulation out of 36 attempts, ranking T123. The result? J.J. Spaun finished below the projected cut line, with a total score of +2. Spaun’s missed cut at The Renaissance Club was his first at the course, breaking a streak that included a T59 finish at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.

Collin Morikawa

Another shocking name? Well, yes, Collin Morikawa certainly is. Aside from a single missed cut at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Morikawa is enjoying a pretty strong season. Having kicked off the 2025 season with a runner-up finish at The Senty, the American achieved 2 runner-up finishes and 4 top 10s. Unfortunately, he struggled at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open.

After kicking off the Genesis Scottish Open with a strong score of 68, Morikawa faltered in the second round. He shot 7 frustrating bogeys on Friday and eventually finished the round with a score of 76. During these two rounds, he recorded a driving distance of 321.40 yards. However, Morikawa struggled with accuracy, hitting 13 out of 26 fairways, which placed him T65. He also hit 23 greens in regulation out of 36 attempts, ranking T100. The result?

Collin Morikawa finished at +4, falling 5 strokes short of the cut line, far below the projected cut line set at -1. This missed cut was Morikawa’s second at the Genesis Scottish Open, following 2022’s result, and a significant drop from his T4 finish in 2024.

Aldrich Potgieter

Seeing Aldrich Potgieter’s name here encourages mixed feelings. Here’s why: the 20-year-old’s 2025 season at the PGA Tour has been unsuccessful, for the most part. In the 15 events he played this season at the Tour, he has missed the cut 6 times. Following his maiden PGA Tour win at the 2025 Rocket Classic, Potgieter joined an elite group of youngest Tour winners, rubbing shoulders with legends like Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, and Tiger Woods. The hype didn’t live this time, however.

At the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Aldrich Potgieter kicked off his first The Renaissance Club run with 4 bogeys and a score of 70. In the following round, he grabbed three bogeys and finished the round with a score of 72. As per his other stats, Aldrich Potgieter achieved a driving distance of 324.10 yards. However, he struggled with accuracy, hitting 13 out of 26 fairways, placing him T65. He also hit 20 greens in regulation out of 36 attempts, putting him at T139.

The result? Aldrich Potgieter failed to make the cut, finishing at +2 while the cut line was set at -1.

Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im has had some relatively moderate performances this season, but the missed cut at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open added to his growing tally of missed cuts in 2025, taking it from 9 to 10. Following his last missed cut at the 2025 John Deere Classic, the South Korean golfer maintained a moderate series of runs at The Renaissance Club.

He kicked off the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 70 and followed it with another 70 on Friday. However, his par finishes weren’t enough, and his stats didn’t fare much better. Sungjae Im recorded a driving distance of 303.30 yards. However, he struggled with accuracy, hitting 12 out of 26 fairways. He also hit 25 greens in regulation out of 36 attempts.

Sungjae Im failed to make the cut, finishing at even par while the cut line was set at -1. He now joins the list of those who missed the cut at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open for the third time, following 2022 and 2023, a stark contrast to his T4 finish in 2024. That’s a pretty surprising name on this list.

Matthieu Pavon

Considering Matthieu Pavon’s 2025 season run, seeing his name on this isn’t surprising. However, that does not mean it’s not disappointing. In his 18 appearances this season, including three at the first three men’s majors, the French golfer missed the cuts six times. Aside from that, Pavon kicked off his fourth Genesis Scottish Open run with 4 bogeys and 1 double bogey in the opening round, eventually finishing with a score of 72. In the following round, despite a strong finish of 68, Pavon missed the cut at even par while the cut line was set at -1.

This performance marks his third missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, following the missed cuts in 2024 and 2023, a sharp decline from his first Genesis Scottish Open finish (T36). Did these names shock you? Or did someone else disappoint you at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open? Let us know!

