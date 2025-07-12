2025 Genesis Scottish Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The dollars do the talking, and at the Genesis Scottish Open, it is speaking loud and clear! With a high-profile lineup featuring Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and defending champion Robert MacIntyre, the Renaissance Club is gearing up for a thrilling week of flagship golf action. Being the final tune-up before the Open Championship, the stakes are sky-high, but the prize money couldn’t be higher. As one of the Rolex Series’s top crown jewels, the Scottish Open’s purse this year is raising eyebrows, promising a hefty reward for whoever rises above the rest. So, what will the winner take home?

The Genesis Scottish Open has seen its prize money grow steadily over the years. In 2019 and 2020, the total purse was $7 million, with the winners taking home just over $1.16 million. By 2021, it increased to $8 million, and in 2022, when the PGA Tour started co-sanctioning the event, the purse jumped to $9 million. Since then, the prize money has stayed at that level. Xander Schauffele won in 2022 and earned $1.44 million, while Rory McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre each won $1.575 million in 2023 and 2024. The 2025 tournament continues as planned.

This year’s Genesis Scottish Open winner will earn $1.575 million—a 17.5% share of the $9 million purse, highlighting the event’s prestige as part of the Rolex Series and its co-sanctioning by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Beyond the money, 500 FedExCup points toward the PGA Tour Playoffs, and 8,000 Race to Dubai points, which are key for qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship. Strong performances also boost Ryder Cup chances through both the European and World Points Lists.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Here’s a detailed prize money table:

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

1 $1,575,000 2 $985,500 3 $590,850 4 $441,000 5 $373,500 6 $322,200 7 $287,550 8 $253,800 9 $233,100 10 $213,300 11 $197,100 12 $182,250 13 $168,300 14 $155,700 15 $148,500 16 $141,300 17 $134,100 18 $126,900 19 $120,150 20 $113,850 21 $107,550 22 $102,600 23 $97,650 24 $92,700 25 $87,750 26 $82,800 27 $80,100 28 $77,400 29 $74,700 30 $72,000 31 $69,300 32 $66,600 33 $63,900 34 $61,425 35 $58,950 36 $56,475 37 $54,450 38 $52,650 39 $50,850 40 $49,050 41 $47,250 42 $45,450 43 $43,650 44 $41,850 45 $40,050 46 $38,250 47 $36,450 48 $34,830 49 $33,300 50 $32,040 51 $30,870 52 $29,700 53 $28,620 54 $27,540 55 $27,000 56 $26,460 57 $25,920 58 $25,380 59 $24,840 60 $24,300 61 $23,760 62 $23,220 63 $22,680 64 $22,140 65 $21,600

The Genesis Scottish Open features a 72-hole stroke-play format, with a field of 156 players. After the first two rounds (36 holes), the field is cut to the top 65 players and ties. This means about half the players move on to the weekend rounds, based on their scores from the first two days. With the cut made and the weekend stage set, all eyes now turn to the top contenders battling for the title.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Top Contenders For The Genesis Scottish Open 2025

The Genesis Scottish Open is hot on its heels after a fiery Round 1 and 2. The 36-hole lead belongs to Chris Gotterup, who scored a dazzling 68 in round 1 and 61 in round 2 at -2 and -9 respectively. As Gotterup looks down, however, some significant names are tight on the leaderboard. Putting together a strong Friday performance, Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele have entered the weekend in strong contention.

Åberg put up a phenomenal show on Friday, delivering eight birdies to reach a 9-under. Even though Åberg started with an initial slump, he quickly gained back momentum. Åberg caught up in the chase on the leaderboard. However, a bogey on the 18th dropped him back to 8-under. But Åberg should be radiating confidence, heading into the weekend, being just three shots off the lead.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rory McIlroy has put up no less of a show for his fans in the Scottish Open. McIlroy took advantage of the spectacular conditions of the morning and birdied five of his first seven shots. But the 2023 Scottish Open champ could not keep up the pace for the rest of his play, finishing at 65. Indeed, the Scottish Open 2025 has showcased a marvelous display of heated competition, even though certain notable names missed the cut. However, the final rounds can still turn the game around!