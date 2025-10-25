2025 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown is all about legacy and honor. Competing for national pride, 32 ladies from across the globe gather at the New Korea Country Club every two years. However, beyond the glory of the cup, the International Crown promises other incentives too.

The total prize money for the event is $2 million. This is a lucrative deal, compared to other regular-season events in the LPGA Tour, given that only 32 golfers compete. Since the event is team-based, the field is divided into 8 teams, with the winning country claiming $500,000. Each individual of the winning team gets an equal share of $125,000.

The prize fund has increased since 2023. Earlier, in its 2020 pandemic edition, which was later cancelled, the price tag stood at $1.6 million. Now, with an added $400k to the event, the stakes are higher, promising a fierce, nail-biting competition.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the prize money for the teams and the individual golfers:

1 $500,000 $125,000 2 $303,600 $75,900 3 $257,600 $64,400 4 $220,800 $55,200 5 $170,200 $42,550 6 $156,400 $39,100 7 $142,600 $35,650 8 $128,800 $32,200

Beyond the financial incentives, there are other benefits and perks, too.

There are no Race to CME points, but the winning team enjoys a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour. They also get to play in other big tournaments, opening doors to new opportunities and propelling their careers forward. Moreover, the International Crown comes with the title of the best golfing nation in the world. That alone is an honor worth fighting for.

Competing for a grab at the lucrative prize pool this year are 7 countries and a world team. The United States is the highest-ranked team entering the tournament. Next up is Japan, followed by South Korea, Australia, Thailand, and Sweden. The World Team, comprising the four best female golfers from across the world, is ranked 7th. China finishes in 8th place as the final team of the event. The teams are fairly similar to those in the last edition, with the sole exception of England.

Now that we know what the golfers are in for, let’s catch up on all the drama unfolding in the fields.

Breaking down the first two rounds of the 2025 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown

The International Crown has been a ride for all the teams, and it’s only two days in. Leading the team rankings and the leaderboards is the United States. Standing unbeaten across all four of its matches, it is the only team to achieve that feat this year. Across Pool B, the World Team took a clutch lead after round 2 at 3 points.

The USA secured both of its opening matches, defeating China twice. Yealimi Noh & Angel Yin crushed Yan Liu & Ruoning Yin 5 and 4, while Lilia Vu & Lauren Coughlin edged Weiwei Zhang & Liu Ruixin 1 up. On the opening day, Thailand and Australia split points, with both teams getting a win.

However, things spiced up on Friday, with Team USA defeating Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul in the fourballs. This marks the World No. 1’s first-ever International Crown loss. If that wasn’t enough, Team USA stays locked in at a perfect score with another win. Australia manages to split against China again in this round.

Across Pool B, South Korea and the World Team tied for the lead at 1.5 points each. Lydia Ko and Charley Hull, the star golfers of the event, tied against Japan. The World Team secured a clutch victory in their second match to earn 1 point. After the second round, the World Team took the sole lead at 3 points. This time, Hull and Ko raked in the clutch point.

While the home team, South Korea, began with a promising start, it’s already trailing behind the World Team. With a single tie in the second round, Korea is starting to lag. It needs a strong Day 3 comeback to remain in the mix and reach the semifinals.

With two rounds remaining, the stage is set for a thrilling finish at the International Crown. As the U.S. leads the charge and the World Team stays close behind, the battle for glory, pride, and a share of the $2 million purse is only heating up.