2025 Hero World Challenge: How Much Prize Money Each Golfer Won?

The 2025 Hero World Challenge marked the 10th edition of the event. Fans are missing a glimpse of their favorite Tiger Woods on the course, but other marquee golfers have already raised the stakes of the game. With 2 rounds done, Akshay Bhatia led the pack with 4 others. If Bhatia shoves past, he would take home a massive check of $1 M (very handy with the wedding next week). But what is in store for the rest?

With a no-cut format, this 20-man event promises guaranteed money to each of those who are competing. The combined prize purse stands at $5 M for the entire 20 golfers on the field. That means the winner’s payout is exactly 20% of the total purse. This has been the case since 2022. Before that, the total purse was $3.5 M. The winning amount stood at a million, but the subsequent positions saw a reduction.

In the event of ties, the payout will have to be adjusted. If two golfers are tied for first, each will take home $725k. A three-way will see $583k in everyone’s pocket, and if five golfers share the same spot, they would take $445K.

Apart from these, there are no other attractions for the golfers. Being a part of the golf’s ‘silly season,’ the game remains an unofficial PGA Tour event, hence no FedEx Cup points. Although the players do earn some OWGR points, with the winner earning a healthy 30 of them.

Having said all that, let’s look at the detailed prize breakdown for all 20 golfers on the field.

Rank Prize Money 1 $1,00,000 2 $450,000 3 $300,000 4 $250,000 5 $225,000 6 $220,000 7 $215,000 8 $210,000 9 $205,000 10 $200,000 11 $195,000 12 $190,000 13 $185,000 14 $180,000 15 $175,000 16 $170,000 17 $165,000 18 $160,000 19 $155,000 20 $150,000

With such a breakdown, even the last-place golfer would take home a six-figure payout. But the fight for the million remains intense.

Players who adorned the 2025 Hero World Challenge’s 10th edition

Right off the bat, the favorite to win, without a doubt, was Scottie Scheffler. He hadn’t finished worse than second here in the last four years. The world No. 1 was also looking to replicate his game from the last two times. If he takes the trophy home by the time the article is released, Scheffler will have broken the record of being the first player to win the event three times in a row. Apart from him, Viktor Hovland and the tournament’s host, Tiger Woods, had a two-in-a-row win in their pockets.

Interestingly, Scottie Scheffler was not the only past winner on the field. Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth had returned to chase another win. The former won in 2016 with an 18 under par and a two-shot margin. Spieth, on the other hand, was the champ two years before that, in 2014. That time, he had set the tournament’s 72-hole scoring and victory-margin records at 262 (-26) and a 10-shot win. Yet, the likelihood of these two tasting that high again remained distant with Scheffler in the field.

The last time he teed off was at the Ryder Cup, where he gave quite an underwhelming performance for a player of his stature. He did have a win before that, which was at the Procore Championship, but that was in early September. Scheffler, after that, was off professional golf for a total of four months.

Joining him at the top of the ranks is JJ Spaun, who made his debut. He is ranked 6th in the world and has this year’s US Open under his name. Following him were European powerhouses Robert MacIntyre (No. 7) and Justin Rose (No. 10), the members of the winning European team at the 2025 Ryder Cup. Captain Keegan Bradley was also looking to ride on a continued winning spree after taking the relaunched Skins Game under his belt.