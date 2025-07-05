2025 International Series Morocco: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The majestic Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, designed by Robert Trent Jones and nestled in a 440-hectare cork oak forest, is hosting the 2025 International Series Morocco from July 3-6. Located just 15 minutes from Rabat’s city center, this stunning course features technical layouts and beautiful landscapes. Defending champion Ben Campbell aims to build on his 2024 success, but the course presents plenty of challenges for the field, including a competitive purse.

Here’s what’s on the line: A nice $2 million pot, with the champ raking in $360,000 — 18% of the total cash, following the Asian Tour’s standard payout breakdown. The runner-up will pocket $220,000, while the third-place golfer will grab $126,000. The price for finishing in 4th place isn’t shabby either, with the golfer banking $100,000. On the other hand, the 65th-place golfer will make $5,400, while the 64th-place golfer will rake in $5,600.

And, as per the prize money chart, a total of 7 top golfers will make over $50,000 on Sunday. You can find the rest of the prize money breakdown in the table below:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

1 $360,000 2 $220,000 3 $126,000 4 $100,000 5 $82,000 6 $66,600 7 $57,000 8 $49,000 9 $42,800 10 $38,200 11 $34,900 12 $32,500 13 $30,300 14 $28,900 15 $27,700 16 $26,500 17 $25,300 18 $24,100 19 $23,100 20 $22,300 21 $21,800 22 $21,200 23 $20,600 24 $20,000 25 $19,400 26 $18,800 27 $18,200 28 $17,600 29 $17,000 30 $16,400 31 $16,200 32 $15,600 33 $15,200 34 $14,800 35 $14,400 36 $14,000 37 $13,600 38 $13,200 39 $12,800 40 $12,400 41 $12,100 42 $11,700 43 $11,300 44 $10,900 45 $10,700 46 $10,600 47 $10,200 48 $9,800 49 $9,400 50 $9,000 51 $8,600 52 $8,200 53 $7,800 54 $7,600 55 $7,400 56 $7,200 57 $7,000 58 $6,800 59 $6,600 60 $6,400 61 $6,200 62 $6,000 63 $5,800 64 $5,600 65 $5,400

AD

But it’s not just about the cash; the winner of this event will also boost their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for gaining access to tournaments and bonuses. The player who tops the International Series points list at the end of the season earns a spot in the LIV Golf League if they are not already signed. The winner will receive 10.4 Official World Golf Ranking points. Additionally, winning brings significant benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

Now that you know what’s at stake for the winner, let’s take a look at the leaderboard in Rabat as the tournament heads into its final round.

How have the golfers performed at the 2025 International Series Morocco?

Following a strong start at the 2025 International Series Morocco, the reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion, John Catlin, counted his mistakes and then said, “Outside of that, I played pretty much flawless golf. Very happy with the start, but three more rounds to go. Let’s see.” Following that, he played moderately. After shooting 68 in the opening round, Catlin shot 76 and 70 in the second and third rounds, respectively. He now stands in the 12th position, heading into the final round on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, Thailand’s Settee Prakongvech is sitting at the top of the leaderboard. Prakongvech is seeking a better finish than his previous best of 3rd at the 2022 DGC Open, and he’s off to a solid start with scores of 72, 70, and 61 through the first three rounds. Scott Vincent, nicknamed “Mhondoro” for his fearlessness and no-nonsense attitude, is trailing Prakongvech. Vincent, for his part at the 2025 International Series Morocco, shot 71, 66, and 52 in the first three rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bobby Bai, Jack Buchanan, Maverick Antcliff, Austen Truslow, Yanwei Liu, and Suteepat Prateeptienchai, among others, are right behind them. On the other hand, Ben Campbell stands far behind the leaders and in T41st position.

So, who will take home the win and a chance at LIV Golf? Well, we just have to wait another round to find that out!