2025 Irish Open: 5 Biggest Names to Watch at The K Club

The Irish Open returns to The K Club amid polished greens and elite competitors. Established in 1927, it remains Ireland’s premier open golf championship. Since its 1975 revival, the event has consistently headlined the European Tour’s September calendar. Running from Thursday, 4 September to Sunday, 7 September 2025, it will once again draw top talent worldwide.

Fans still recall last year’s dramatic finish, when Rasmus Hojgaard edged Rory McIlroy by a single stroke to capture the trophy. That triumph, however, will not see a repeat—Hojgaard has chosen not to defend his crown this year. Instead, The K Club in Straffan, County Kildare, will welcome a refreshed cast of challengers across four demanding rounds of play.

Here are the top five players fans will watch closely at the 2025 Irish Open.

#1) Rory McIlroy

Rory comes in as World No. 2, fresh off some roller-coaster form but riding major momentum. He captured the Masters in April, completing a career Grand Slam—his first major in over a decade. That’s horsepower you don’t ignore.

His most recent outing, the FedExCup Tour Championship, ended tied-23rd. Not glamorous, but he’s laser-focused on two DP World Tour events, especially the Irish Open and BMW PGA—to sharpen for the Ryder Cup and extend his Race to Dubai lead. “My game feels close… it certainly isn’t far away,” he said, eyes on the prize.

Rory’s a global face but especially beloved in Ireland—not just for what he does on the course, but where he comes from. He’s that hometown hero who knows the feel of those galleries and the weight of home-crowd eyes. Hailing from Northern Ireland, Rory blasted into pro golf fame early—top amateur, pro by 18, and a major winner by 23. He’s since become one of golf’s most decorated and recognizable figures, known for both swagger and clutch.

Sky-high. Redemption from narrowly missing the title at the Irish Open last year, plus the pressure and adrenaline of performing ahead of the Ryder Cup, and at his national Open, this is where storylines meet stress tests.

Here’s the vibe in his own words—even if not from the English (Irish?) Open specifically, this captures why tournaments like this matter to him: “Those are two big weeks for me… Ireland being my national open… Big couple weeks to try to play well but also sharpen up different aspects of the game going into the Ryder Cup.”

#2) Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry comes into the 2025 Irish Open with sharp form and renewed confidence. His last start, the Truist Championship, showcased resilience. He fought hard, finishing runner-up, proving his game thrives under pressure.

Irish fans adore Lowry for his charm, grit, and ability to deliver when it matters. Crowds expect roars each time he tees off. His connection with local supporters gives him an edge at The K Club.

Lowry is no stranger to big moments. He famously captured the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush with breathtaking composure. Even earlier, in 2009, he stunned the golf world by winning the Irish Open as an amateur. That win launched a celebrated professional career built on passion and persistence.

For this year’s Irish Open, expectations soar. He stands as a national favorite with both experience and momentum on his side. Local knowledge and emotional backing may carry him deep into contention.

Lowry himself has voiced excitement about playing at home once again. As he told the DP World Tour: “There’s no better feeling than playing on home soil and I’m already so excited for next year’s Amgen Irish Open.”

#3) Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton arrives brimming with form after a powerful T4 finish at the 2025 U.S. Open. That placement shows he still battles at the front when it counts. Fans love him for unfiltered emotion and fiery presence, they know if he explodes this week, it’s passion, not meltdown. His backstory crackles: a multi-time Rolex Series champion, Ryder Cup dynamic, and LIV Golf defector bent on proving every shot why emotion isn’t always a liability.

Expectations hover high for Hatton at The K Club. He returns to contest his first Irish Open since 2019. With links savvy and that unmistakable flare, many predict he’ll ride crowd energy deep into contention.As he put it: “It’s a country I love playing in and the fans are always incredible.”

That’s Hatton’s freedom to feel, and it fuels his play. He’s not just another name in the field; he’s a live wire waiting for the spark.

#4) Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka enters the Irish Open after a gritty T-2 in LIV Golf Singapore, showing his hunger to reignite form. He feels both frustration and rage toward his season’s struggles, calling it “mad” and “very irritating”.

Golf fans know him for ruthless major dominance, five of them, to be precise, and a persona that thrives on high stakes and big stages. His aura commands attention and respect. He’s expected to use The K Club’s links layout to hit a reset, rebuild reputation, and force Ryder Cup selectors to notice.

Koepka started his pro life on Europe’s Challenge Tour, earned Rookie of the Year honors, then soared to major glory with back-to-back US Open and PGA wins, even topping the world rankings.

In his own words, about having “fans” makes a difference: “I think it’s always great to have the support of fans and get as many people as you can behind you.”

#5) Luke Donald

Luke Donald entered the 2025 PGA Championship with five missed cuts behind him. Then, he stunned the field with a bogey-free 67 opening round. That performance tied his best in a major and reminded fans of his class.

Fans respect Donald’s quiet leadership, precision play, and career rebirth. He’s beloved for his strategic mind and calm resolve under pressure.

As captain of Team Europe, he needs to inspire cohesion and harness experience to defend the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black —especially hours after Sergio Garcia withdrew from the Irish Open. That shift makes his leadership even more pivotal

Donald scaled to World No. 1 by winning the BMW PGA Championship back-to-back in 2011 and 2012. His smooth swing and course savvy made him a European Tour icon.

As the Irish Open unfolds, the field remains stacked with talent, even without Sergio Garcia. His withdrawal adds intrigue, especially with Luke Donald set to announce his captain’s picks for the 2025 Ryder Cup. Fans now wait to see which names will rise at The K Club, shaping both the tournament and Europe’s Ryder Cup future.