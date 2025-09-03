2025 Irish Open: 3 Must-Watch LIV Golfers Taking at The K Club

The Amgen Irish Open is about to kick off, teeing off from September 4-7. However, the attractions start a day earlier with opening-day festivities and a celebrity Pro-Am. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Ireland in the K Club, the event will feature jaw-dropping shot-shaping and an electric competition. The field is set, with a packed roster of incredible top talents and golfing phenomena.

Rory McIlroy will be returning to the course where he delivered his stellar birdie-par-eagle win in the 2016 edition. Shane Lowry would also be making a return to the K Club. However, the defending champion, Rasmus Højgaard, has chosen to withdraw from the Irish Open. Instead, he will be teeing it up at Bethpage later this month. Apart from the PGA Tour pros, there are also many notable LIV pros setting off into motion this week. Here’s a look at 3 of the LIV golfers in the field.

#1: Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka, one of the high-profile LIV golfers, has so far had a disappointing season. With only 3 top 10 finishes across 14 starts, Koepka has remained winless in the LIV circuit this year. Across the PGA Tour, Kopeka has had an even worse season, with 3 missed cuts out of 4 events. Although the 5-time major champion will not be in the Ryder Cup, Koepka remains a big name at the K Club.

Despite his setbacks this year, Koepka remains a big name and huge draw. Having gained a good grounding in Europe during his Challenge Tour days, Koepka will be a must-watch as he returns to the K Club with a rich history and a drive for a season comeback.

#2: Tyrrell Hatton

Despite being on LIV Golf with no ranking points, Tyrell Hatton grabbed an automatic qualifying spot at Bethpage. However, with weeks still left to go for the Ryder Cup, the Irish Open will be the perfect dress rehearsal to gauge his standing. A win at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour further strengthens his position as a top LIV contender for the Irish Open.

Hatton has an impressive string of wins, including 5 Rolex Series wins. Moreover, he has participated in the Ryder Cup three times, playing a key role in Team Europe’s success in the last Ryder Cup edition. This highlights Hatton’s ability to deliver at high-stakes events even under pressure. This positions him not only as a standout LIV golfer in the circuit but also as a key challenger on the course.

#3: Patrick Reed

Another big name who’ll be present at the K Club is Patrick Reed. Despite not making it into the US team, Reed remains one of the most battle-tested players on the course. Reed has an impressive resume of wins already backing him up at the Irish Open. With 9 PGA Tour wins and 2 World Golf Championships titles, ‘Captain America’ has a decorated career. Even this season, Patrick Reed has showcased why he is counted among the best, with his most recent victory coming at Dallas.

At the K Club, Reed will be looking to add another title to his already stellar win pedigree. Coupled with Reed’s ability to card clutch shots amid pressure, the American has just the kind of experience that can turn momentum in his favor. With the LIV season over, Reed has now turned to pose a threat to the Europeans on their home turf.

The 2025 Irish Open promises a compelling mix of homegrown heroes, Ryder Cup hopefuls, and LIV Golf stars. With past champions returning and new rivalries brewing, the stage is set for another dramatic chapter. All eyes now turn to who will rise under the pressure and claim the spotlight.