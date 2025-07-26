2025 ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

It may be a summer tune-up for some, but for many players, the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open is a major opportunity. With a rich history dating back to 1986, this tournament has evolved significantly over the years. Initially a standalone event, it gained new stature in 2017 when it became a co-sanctioned event on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and the LPGA. Since 2022, however, the tournament has been hosted at the picturesque Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland, a course that is already challenging pros this weekend for a hefty purse. But just how much is on the line at this year’s event?

The 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open title is up for grabs, featuring a whopping $2 million purse. The champion from the 144-player field will achieve a hefty $300,000 payday, representing 15% of the total prize money. The rest of the leaderboard payouts are as follows: $188,651 for second place, $136,853 for third, and $105,866 for fourth.

Even golfers finishing outside the top spots will get a piece of the prize, with the 65th place earning $4,647 and 64th place taking home $4,752. Overall, a strong Sunday round could lead to significant rewards, as the top 8 finishers will each bank over $50,000. In conclusion, the purse for the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open is pretty lucrative, and here’s a complete breakdown of the purse:

1 $300,000 2 $188,651 3 $136,853 4 $105,866 5 $85,210 6 $69,718 7 $58,357 8 $51,127 9 $45,962 10 $41,831 11 $38,731 12 $36,149 13 $33,877 14 $31,811 15 $29,952 16 $28,299 17 $26,855 18 $25,615 19 $24,582 20 $23,755 21 $22,930 22 $22,103 23 $21,278 24 $20,450 25 $19,728 26 $19,006 27 $18,281 28 $17,558 29 $16,835 30 $16,216 31 $15,595 32 $14,976 33 $14,357 34 $13,736 35 $13,221 36 $12,704 37 $12,189 38 $11,671 39 $11,154 40 $10,742 41 $10,329 42 $9,917 43 $9,502 44 $9,089 45 $8,779 46 $8,469 47 $8,159 48 $7,849 49 $7,539 50 $7,230 51 $7,024 52 $6,817 53 $6,609 54 $6,405 55 $6,197 56 $5,990 57 $5,784 58 $5,577 59 $5,371 60 $5,165 61 $5,062 62 $4,957 63 $4,855 64 $4,752 65 $4,647

Beyond the prize purse, the 36-hole cut Dundonald Links event offers significant points, perks, and advantages for the field, particularly for the champion. The winner will tee off with 500 points towards the Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking, while other players will accumulate points based on their finish.

The top 60 players in the standings will earn a spot in the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, where the winner claims the title and a $4 million payday. Additionally, a win also brings valuable LPGA Tour exemptions and entry into elite events, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour. Now that we know what’s at stake, here’s what the leaderboard currently looks like at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open.

Lottie Woad is looking to create history in her pro debut at the LPGA

“The first nine was a little bit more windy and the back nine calmed down a bit which was nice; could really attack some of the pins,” said Lottie Woad following her second round at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open. To say that it has been a remarkable stretch for Woad wouldn’t be too far-fetched. After missing out on a playoff with just one shot at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, Woad became the first LPGA golfer to graduate from the LEAP program and earn her Tour card. Now, she is sitting at the top of the leaderboard at Dundonald Links, thanks to her 7-under 65 on Friday that put her 12 under for the tournament.

Right behind her is Nelly Korda, the World No. 1, who has been winless in the 2025 season (so far). Following her second-round finish of 65, Korda admitted, “I started out strong with two birdies on my first two holes. Then the wind kind of died down throughout the day, so capitalized on the weather.” In her debut at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, Korda is currently sitting in 2nd place. It will be interesting to see if she can keep her pace in the weekend rounds.

Following her rather poor finish at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship (T56), Nanna Koertsz Madsen took a much-needed break in Italy before heading to Dundonald Links. And it looks like she is as refreshed as she could be. In her first two rounds, Madsen shot 70 and 66, respectively, and is definitely looking to make it to the top 5 on Sunday this weekend. She is tied with Hyo Joo Kim for 3rd.

The other names hanging around the top of the leaderboard are: Paula Reto, Sei Young Kim, Hye-Jin Choi, Karis Davidson, and A Lim Kim, among others. Now, it will be interesting to see who among these stars takes home the cash prize — and more!