2025 ISPS Handa Women Scottish Open: 5 Biggest Names Absent from LPGA Field

The ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open returns to Dundonald Links, where the wind tells stories and every blade of grass has seen battle. First hosting in 2015 and reclaiming the role in 2022, this marks its seventh time overall and fourth straight year as host. A stark shift from American fairways, Dundonald’s raw links challenge demands precision and resilience. Now a key tune-up before the AIG Women’s Open, this event offers players a crucial chance to adjust and arrive in peak form, though a few big names have opted to sit it out, choosing rest over rehearsal.

Let’s take a look at the top five stars who’ve decided to give Dundonald a miss this time around.

Lydia Ko

This season hasn’t quite been Ko’s best, but it hasn’t been without its highlights. With three top-10 finishes and a win at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, she’s shown glimpses of her top form. The ISPS Handa Scottish Open, however, remains a title she’s yet to claim. She came close in 2022 with a tie for fifth and held her ground last year with a solid ninth-place finish. She did skip the event in 2023, so her absence this time around isn’t entirely unexpected. After missing the cut at the Evian Championship, it seems she’s taking a step back to reset, refocus, and find her rhythm ahead of the season’s final major.

Celine Boutier

She’s had a steady season so far, with four top-10 finishes to her name. Fresh off a tied 21st at the Amundi Evian Championship, her form seems to be heading in the right direction. She’s no stranger to success on links-style courses either she won the ISPS Handa Scottish Open in 2023 and finished tied for 25th last year. Skipping the event this time around might be a calculated move to rest up before the season’s final major. Still, missing out on valuable links preparation could come at a cost.

Lilia Vu

Lilia Vu hasn’t quite found her rhythm this season. Out of ten events, she’s missed the cut in six , a surprising dip in form for a player of her caliber. She’s been a regular presence at the ISPS Handa Scottish Open, playing it three years in a row from 2022 to 2024, with a tied 25th finish last year. That makes her absence this time all the more unexpected. Given her recent struggles, including a missed cut at the Evian Championship just weeks ago, it’s likely she’s taking time off to regroup and rebuild her game ahead of the final major.

Jin Young Ko

Young Ko hasn’t picked up a win this season, but with four top-10 finishes across 13 starts, her year hasn’t been without promise. Her history with the ISPS Handa Scottish Open is a bit of a mixed bag. She was in contention last year and finished tied for sixth, skipped the event in 2023, and ended tied for 71st in 2022. A complicated relationship with the tournament, to say the least. This season, she placed tied 35th at the Amundi Evian Championship and is likely setting her sights on the AIG Women’s Open. After missing the cut there last year, this break may be a calculated move, giving her time to sharpen her game ahead of the final major.

Jeeno Thitikul

Jeeno hasn’t really focused on the Scottish Open in recent years. She didn’t play last year, withdrew in 2023, and missed the cut in 2022. It’s clear this event has never been a big priority for her. This year is no different, but her current form is outstanding. She has eight top-10 finishes and a win at the Mizuho Americas Open. Not only this, she also finished tied for second at the Evian Championship, which is a major. That kind of performance shows she is in great shape right now.

It looks like she is skipping the Scottish Open to stay fresh and focused. Her main goal is likely the AIG Women’s Open, and she seems to be planning carefully to peak at the right time.

With the AIG Women’s Open just around the corner, each player’s decision to skip the Scottish Open speaks to a broader strategy whether it’s to rest, recover, or reset. While fans might miss seeing these stars battle the wind and turf at Dundonald, all eyes will soon turn to how they show up when it matters most.