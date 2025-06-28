brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

2025 Italian Open: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

ByMeenakshi Karn

Jun 28, 2025 | 12:45 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Money talks, and at the 2025 Italian Open, it’s singing a sweet tune! With a strong field headed by former LIV golfer Eugenio Chacarra, Francesco Molinari, and Richard Mansell, plus many more top players, the competition is shaping up to be fierce. Argentario Golf Club in Monte Argentario, Italy, is set to host some thrilling golf, and currently, Angel Ayora is leading the charts with a score of 11 under par.

Hot on his heels is Martin Couvra with a score of 10 under par. Adrien Saddier is close behind with 9 under par. Tied for fourth place are Clément Sordet and Andreas Halvorsen, both with 8 under par. Sordet had a remarkable round with 8 under par on his last 18 holes, while Halvorsen had a steady even-par round. So, what will the winner take home?

The purse is a cool $3 million, with the winner’s share a hefty $510,000 — that’s 17% of the total prize money, according to the European Tour’s standard payout structure. But it’s not just about the cash; the winner also gets a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, plus entries into other key events. Beyond the prize money, the Italian Open is also up for grabs in terms of important rankings and perks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

The winner will collect approximately 20.8 Official World Golf Ranking points, based on the strength of the field. And, of course, there are the coveted Race to Dubai points — 585 of them, to be exact. The player with the most points at the end of the season will take home the Race to Dubai title and a share of the $6 million bonus pool. The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will get a slice of the bonus pool.

You can find the detailed prize money table right below:-

1$510,000
2$330,000
3$187,800
4$150,000
5$127,200
6$105,000
7$90,000
8$75,000
9$67,200
10$60,000
11$55,200
12$51,600
13$48,300
14$45,900
15$44,100
16$42,300
17$40,500
18$38,700
19$37,200
20$36,000
21$34,800
22$33,900
23$33,000
24$32,100
25$31,200
26$30,300
27$29,400
28$28,500
29$27,600
30$26,700
31$25,800
32$24,900
33$24,000
34$23,100
35$22,200
36$21,300
37$20,700
38$20,100
39$19,500
40$18,900
41$18,300
42$17,700
43$17,100
44$16,500
45$15,900
46$15,300
47$14,700
48$14,100
49$13,500
50$12,900
51$12,300
52$11,700
53$11,100
54$10,500
55$10,200
56$9,900
57$9,600
58$9,300
59$9,000
60$8,700
61$8,400
62$8,100
63$7,800
64$7,500
65$7,200

 

Expand Post

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

What’s your perspective on:

Can Andreas Halvorsen channel Viktor Hovland's success and clinch the Italian Open title?

Have an interesting take?

Well, now that prize money is out of the way, let’s focus on a few interesting things. For instance, did you know that one of the top contenders in the game actually credits his confidence to a certain PGA Tour pro?

Andreas Halvorsen says he finds ‘confidence’ in seeing Viktor Hovland’s success

Andreas Halvorsen is riding the wave of Norwegian golfing success, drawing motivation from countrymen Viktor Hovland and Kristoffer Reitan as he navigates life on the DP World Tour. After a tied second-place finish in the Kolkata Challenge, Halvorsen earned his promotion to the DP World Tour and has been making waves ever since. Although he’s had his ups and downs, Halvorsen kicked off the Italian Open with a bang, shooting an impressive 65 and making seven birdies and two bogeys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

“It’s really cool seeing [Viktor and Kristoffer] doing it, and it gives you the belief and confidence that there are players who can do it, myself included,” Halvorsen said. His opening round was a masterclass, with everything clicking into place — precise drives, nice shots into greens, and clutch putts. “Everything kind of worked today, which was really nice… It was a pretty stress-free round, especially off the tee, it’s important with the thick rough. A stress-free day.” Can Halvorsen keep the momentum going and follow in the footsteps of his golfing idol? Let us your thoughts in the comment section below!

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Can Andreas Halvorsen channel Viktor Hovland's success and clinch the Italian Open title?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved