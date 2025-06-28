2025 Italian Open: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

Money talks, and at the 2025 Italian Open, it’s singing a sweet tune! With a strong field headed by former LIV golfer Eugenio Chacarra, Francesco Molinari, and Richard Mansell, plus many more top players, the competition is shaping up to be fierce. Argentario Golf Club in Monte Argentario, Italy, is set to host some thrilling golf, and currently, Angel Ayora is leading the charts with a score of 11 under par.

Hot on his heels is Martin Couvra with a score of 10 under par. Adrien Saddier is close behind with 9 under par. Tied for fourth place are Clément Sordet and Andreas Halvorsen, both with 8 under par. Sordet had a remarkable round with 8 under par on his last 18 holes, while Halvorsen had a steady even-par round. So, what will the winner take home?

The purse is a cool $3 million, with the winner’s share a hefty $510,000 — that’s 17% of the total prize money, according to the European Tour’s standard payout structure. But it’s not just about the cash; the winner also gets a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, plus entries into other key events. Beyond the prize money, the Italian Open is also up for grabs in terms of important rankings and perks.

The winner will collect approximately 20.8 Official World Golf Ranking points, based on the strength of the field. And, of course, there are the coveted Race to Dubai points — 585 of them, to be exact. The player with the most points at the end of the season will take home the Race to Dubai title and a share of the $6 million bonus pool. The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will get a slice of the bonus pool.

You can find the detailed prize money table right below:-

1 $510,000 2 $330,000 3 $187,800 4 $150,000 5 $127,200 6 $105,000 7 $90,000 8 $75,000 9 $67,200 10 $60,000 11 $55,200 12 $51,600 13 $48,300 14 $45,900 15 $44,100 16 $42,300 17 $40,500 18 $38,700 19 $37,200 20 $36,000 21 $34,800 22 $33,900 23 $33,000 24 $32,100 25 $31,200 26 $30,300 27 $29,400 28 $28,500 29 $27,600 30 $26,700 31 $25,800 32 $24,900 33 $24,000 34 $23,100 35 $22,200 36 $21,300 37 $20,700 38 $20,100 39 $19,500 40 $18,900 41 $18,300 42 $17,700 43 $17,100 44 $16,500 45 $15,900 46 $15,300 47 $14,700 48 $14,100 49 $13,500 50 $12,900 51 $12,300 52 $11,700 53 $11,100 54 $10,500 55 $10,200 56 $9,900 57 $9,600 58 $9,300 59 $9,000 60 $8,700 61 $8,400 62 $8,100 63 $7,800 64 $7,500 65 $7,200

Well, now that prize money is out of the way, let’s focus on a few interesting things. For instance, did you know that one of the top contenders in the game actually credits his confidence to a certain PGA Tour pro?

Andreas Halvorsen says he finds ‘confidence’ in seeing Viktor Hovland’s success

Andreas Halvorsen is riding the wave of Norwegian golfing success, drawing motivation from countrymen Viktor Hovland and Kristoffer Reitan as he navigates life on the DP World Tour. After a tied second-place finish in the Kolkata Challenge, Halvorsen earned his promotion to the DP World Tour and has been making waves ever since. Although he’s had his ups and downs, Halvorsen kicked off the Italian Open with a bang, shooting an impressive 65 and making seven birdies and two bogeys.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s really cool seeing [Viktor and Kristoffer] doing it, and it gives you the belief and confidence that there are players who can do it, myself included,” Halvorsen said. His opening round was a masterclass, with everything clicking into place — precise drives, nice shots into greens, and clutch putts. “Everything kind of worked today, which was really nice… It was a pretty stress-free round, especially off the tee, it’s important with the thick rough. A stress-free day.” Can Halvorsen keep the momentum going and follow in the footsteps of his golfing idol? Let us your thoughts in the comment section below!