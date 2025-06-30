2025 John Deere Classic: 5 Biggest Names Absent from PGA Tour Event Field

The John Deere Classic has long stood out on the PGA Tour as the place where breakout moments happen. Known for its low scores, passionate Midwest crowds, and a history of crowning first-time winners, it’s become a launchpad for rising stars. In 2024, Davis Thompson added to that legacy with a wire-to-wire win at TPC Deere Run, his first on Tour. Now, as the 2025 edition tees off, all eyes are on whether he can back it up in a field full of young talent and hungry contenders. And it just might be easier to defend the title as some of the biggest names are missing this year in the field.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has had a strong 2025 season so far, winning both the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship, and finally completing his career Grand Slam with a historic win at the Masters. But after a packed first half of the year and a disappointing finish at the PGA Championship, McIlroy is being selective about where he plays. He’s skipping the John Deere Classic once again, staying consistent with his pattern of focusing mainly on the majors. Just like in 2024, he’s chosen to rest during this stretch to gear up for the European swing and The Open. Given his packed schedule and clear priorities, his absence from TPC Deere Run doesn’t come as a surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Scottie Schefller

Scottie Scheffler has been on an incredible run in 2025, winning three of his last six events and finishing in the top 7 in the others. But after a busy few months and a tense moment at the U.S. Open where he slammed his club in frustration, he’s taking some time to recharge. Scheffler is skipping the John Deere Classic as part of his plan to manage his schedule and avoid burnout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Deere Classic (@johndeereclassic) Expand Post

He’s taking a two-week break after the Travelers Championship to rest and get ready for The Open Championship in Europe. It’s the same approach he used last year, and with a Ryder Cup spot already secured and the FedEx Cup lead in hand, it’s a smart move that gives him the best chance to peak when it matters most.

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas seemed to finally turn a corner this season with an emotional win at the RBC Heritage, a much-needed breakthrough after months of pressure and inconsistent finishes. But the missed cut at the U.S. Open this year stung the most to him, and he admitted he needed time to reset. He’s skipping the John Deere Classic to regroup before heading to The Open Championship. Interestingly, Thomas last teed it up at TPC Deere Run back in 2015, when he opened with a sizzling 63 to briefly lead the field. But in the decade since, he hasn’t returned, opting instead to shape his schedule around bigger events and key recovery windows. With a major still on the horizon, the move fits his long-term rhythm.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jordan Speith

Jordan Spieth’s 2025 season has been a mix of progress and setbacks. He started strong with a handful of top-10 finishes, including solid showings at Pebble Beach and The Memorial, where he looked close to finding his rhythm again. But things took a turn at the Travelers Championship, where he withdrew mid-round due to a neck and upper back injury, his first-ever WD in nearly 300 PGA Tour starts. That moment served as a wake-up call, and Spieth has since decided to skip the John Deere Classic to focus on recovery and get back to full strength ahead of The Open Championship.

It’s a tough call, especially given how important this event is to his career. Spieth earned his very first PGA Tour win at the John Deere in 2013 as a 19-year-old and returned in 2015 to win it again. The tournament holds a special place in his journey, but this year, health and long-term goals are taking priority.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sepp Straka



Sepp Straka has been riding high in 2025, picking up two wins so far this season and putting together one of the most consistent stretches of his PGA Tour career. With a spot secured for the Ryder Cup and his eyes firmly on the final major of the year, Straka has opted to skip the John Deere Classic to rest and reset. It’s a smart move, especially with the demands of the upcoming European swing. His absence is notable, considering he lifted the trophy here in 2023 after a brilliant final-round 62 that nearly broke 60. But like many top players managing their schedules around peak events, Straka is focusing on the bigger picture, and that means sitting this one out.

While this year’s field may be missing a few stars, it opens the door for fresh faces to make their mark just as so many have done before at TPC Deere Run.