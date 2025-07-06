brand-logo
2025 John Deere Classic: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Sudha Kumari

Jul 6, 2025

0
Debate
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

TPC Deere Run, the picturesque Illinois course designed by Dye Designs, has been hosting the John Deere Classic since 2000, and is hosting the field again for the 2025 edition from July 3-6. Located in Silvis, Illinois, this scenic track features rolling hills, challenging layouts, and beautiful landscapes. In 2024, Davis Thompson claimed the title with a stellar final round performance, setting the tournament record at 28-under, and this year, he is likely to build on his past success. Regardless of his performance, the 2025 John Deere Classic features a competitive purse at stake.

Here’s what’s at stake: A massive $8.4 million prize pool is up for grabs, with the champion claiming $1.512 million, which is 18% of the total prize money, according to the PGA Tour’s payout rules. The second-place finisher earns $915,600, and the golfer in third receives $579,600. Even the golfer in fourth place will earn well, getting $411,600. The fifth and sixth places earn $344,400 and $304,500, respectively.

Even lower-ranked golfers will earn notable amounts, with 69th place taking home $17,388 and 70th place earning $17,220. According to the prize money chart, 21 top golfers earn over $100,000 on Sunday. You can see the full prize money details in the table below:

1$1,512,000
2$915,600
3$579,600
4$411,600
5$344,400
6$304,500
7$283,500
8$262,500
9$245,700
10$228,900
11$212,100
12$195,300
13$178,500
14$161,700
15$153,300
16$144,900
17$136,500
18$128,100
19$119,700
20$111,300
21$102,900
22$94,500
23$87,780
24$81,060
25$74,340
26$67,620
27$65,100
28$62,580
29$60,060
30$57,540
31$55,020
32$52,500
33$49,980
34$47,880
35$45,780
36$43,680
37$41,580
38$39,900
39$38,220
40$36,540
41$34,860
42$33,180
43$31,500
44$29,820
45$28,140
46$26,460
47$24,780
48$23,436
49$22,260
50$21,588
51$21,084
52$20,580
53$20,244
54$19,908
55$19,740
56$19,572
57$19,404
58$19,236
59$19,068
60$18,900
61$18,732
62$18,564
63$18,396
64$18,228
65$18,060
66$17,892
67$17,724
68$17,556
69$17,388
70$17,220

Winning the John Deere Classic comes with significant rewards beyond just the prize money. The champion earns 500 FedEx Cup points, aligning with the standard points for regular events. Additionally, they receive 43.7 Official World Golf Ranking points, determined by the strength of the field. However, along with these accolades, the winner enjoys the perks of a PGA Tour victory, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and guaranteed entry into prestigious tournaments like the Masters, PGA Championship, and The Players. And now that you know what the winner will take home, here’s what the 2025 John Deere Classic looks like heading into the final stage.

The 2025 John Deere Classic leaderboard is bunched at the top

After scoring a 7-under 65 on Thursday at Silverado Country Club for the 2024 Procore Championship, David Lipsky said, “Sometimes you have to realize golf can be fun, and I think I sort of forgot that along the way as I’m grinding it out.” And, if his runs at the 2025 John Deere Classic is any indication, he has indeed grinded it out. Pretty well, in fact. After finishing all three of his rounds in the 60s at TPC Deere Run (64, 67, 68), Lipsky is currently one of the leaders at the Silvis event. So, whether this run works out in his favor or not, Lipsky has indeed “put things in perspective.” 

Following the third round, Davis Thompson is currently at the top of the leaderboard of the 2025 John Deere Classic. The American has so far shot 68, 63, and 67 in the first three rounds. Following his second round finish, the John Deere Classic defending champion said, “Just taking pride in not letting anything bother me,” but of course, he added, “It’s more of a mental side of it. Just kind of trying to center your focus on the task at hand and leave what’s in the past in the past.”

Undoubtedly, however, the pressure is on him for one glaring fact: Should Thompson secure another victory, he will become the first player to win the John Deere Classic consecutively since Steve Stricker achieved three straight wins from 2009 to 2011. Additionally, if Thompson keeps up the strong play in the last round, he is likely to take his 2nd PGA Tour win.

0
Can Davis Thompson make history with back-to-back wins at the John Deere Classic?

