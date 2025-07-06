2025 John Deere Classic: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

TPC Deere Run, the picturesque Illinois course designed by Dye Designs, has been hosting the John Deere Classic since 2000, and is hosting the field again for the 2025 edition from July 3-6. Located in Silvis, Illinois, this scenic track features rolling hills, challenging layouts, and beautiful landscapes. In 2024, Davis Thompson claimed the title with a stellar final round performance, setting the tournament record at 28-under, and this year, he is likely to build on his past success. Regardless of his performance, the 2025 John Deere Classic features a competitive purse at stake.

Here’s what’s at stake: A massive $8.4 million prize pool is up for grabs, with the champion claiming $1.512 million, which is 18% of the total prize money, according to the PGA Tour’s payout rules. The second-place finisher earns $915,600, and the golfer in third receives $579,600. Even the golfer in fourth place will earn well, getting $411,600. The fifth and sixth places earn $344,400 and $304,500, respectively.

Even lower-ranked golfers will earn notable amounts, with 69th place taking home $17,388 and 70th place earning $17,220. According to the prize money chart, 21 top golfers earn over $100,000 on Sunday. You can see the full prize money details in the table below:

1 $1,512,000 2 $915,600 3 $579,600 4 $411,600 5 $344,400 6 $304,500 7 $283,500 8 $262,500 9 $245,700 10 $228,900 11 $212,100 12 $195,300 13 $178,500 14 $161,700 15 $153,300 16 $144,900 17 $136,500 18 $128,100 19 $119,700 20 $111,300 21 $102,900 22 $94,500 23 $87,780 24 $81,060 25 $74,340 26 $67,620 27 $65,100 28 $62,580 29 $60,060 30 $57,540 31 $55,020 32 $52,500 33 $49,980 34 $47,880 35 $45,780 36 $43,680 37 $41,580 38 $39,900 39 $38,220 40 $36,540 41 $34,860 42 $33,180 43 $31,500 44 $29,820 45 $28,140 46 $26,460 47 $24,780 48 $23,436 49 $22,260 50 $21,588 51 $21,084 52 $20,580 53 $20,244 54 $19,908 55 $19,740 56 $19,572 57 $19,404 58 $19,236 59 $19,068 60 $18,900 61 $18,732 62 $18,564 63 $18,396 64 $18,228 65 $18,060 66 $17,892 67 $17,724 68 $17,556 69 $17,388 70 $17,220

Winning the John Deere Classic comes with significant rewards beyond just the prize money. The champion earns 500 FedEx Cup points, aligning with the standard points for regular events. Additionally, they receive 43.7 Official World Golf Ranking points, determined by the strength of the field. However, along with these accolades, the winner enjoys the perks of a PGA Tour victory, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and guaranteed entry into prestigious tournaments like the Masters, PGA Championship, and The Players. And now that you know what the winner will take home, here’s what the 2025 John Deere Classic looks like heading into the final stage.

The 2025 John Deere Classic leaderboard is bunched at the top

After scoring a 7-under 65 on Thursday at Silverado Country Club for the 2024 Procore Championship, David Lipsky said, “Sometimes you have to realize golf can be fun, and I think I sort of forgot that along the way as I’m grinding it out.” And, if his runs at the 2025 John Deere Classic is any indication, he has indeed grinded it out. Pretty well, in fact. After finishing all three of his rounds in the 60s at TPC Deere Run (64, 67, 68), Lipsky is currently one of the leaders at the Silvis event. So, whether this run works out in his favor or not, Lipsky has indeed “put things in perspective.”

Following the third round, Davis Thompson is currently at the top of the leaderboard of the 2025 John Deere Classic. The American has so far shot 68, 63, and 67 in the first three rounds. Following his second round finish, the John Deere Classic defending champion said, “Just taking pride in not letting anything bother me,” but of course, he added, “It’s more of a mental side of it. Just kind of trying to center your focus on the task at hand and leave what’s in the past in the past.”

Undoubtedly, however, the pressure is on him for one glaring fact: Should Thompson secure another victory, he will become the first player to win the John Deere Classic consecutively since Steve Stricker achieved three straight wins from 2009 to 2011. Additionally, if Thompson keeps up the strong play in the last round, he is likely to take his 2nd PGA Tour win.