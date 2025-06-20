2025 Kaulig Companies Championship: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The iconic Firestone Country Club, first designed by Bert Way in the 1920s, was plagued by rain, strong winds, and a lightning delay midway through the opening round of the 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, held between June 19 – 22. Given that, the redesigned Robert Trent Jones course offered incredible trouble for the elite roster, including the defending champion, Ernie Els. Els, however, remained absent from the top 10 following the opening round. But the 7,000-yard South Course still has plenty of attractions, including the purse.
So, what’s at stake at the 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship? Well, enough to encourage the elite roster to aim for the lowest score possible. Still, aside from offering the title of the 14th PGA Tour Champions, the winner will cash in $525,000 out of $3.5M, which reflects the standard 15% payout according to the PGA Tour Champions’ prize money distribution chart. Following the winner will be the 2nd-place golfer, who will cash in $308,000. Interestingly, a total of 8 top players will take home more than $100,000.
Beyond that, and considering it’s the third of the fifth no-cut event on the senior Tour, the last finisher out of the 78-man field will take home $1,750 (0.05%). Similarly, the second-last finisher will cash in $1,890, just a little more than the 78th finisher. But, hey, the purse is still lucrative for everyone. So, keeping that in mind, here’s a complete breakdown for the 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship purse:
|1
|$525,000
|2
|$308,000
|3
|$252,000
|4
|$210,000
|5
|$168,000
|6
|$140,000
|7
|$126,000
|8
|$112,000
|9
|$98,000
|10
|$91,000
|11
|$84,000
|12
|$77,000
|13
|$70,000
|14
|$66,500
|15
|$63,000
|16
|$59,500
|17
|$56,000
|18
|$52,500
|19
|$49,350
|20
|$46,200
|21
|$43,400
|22
|$40,600
|23
|$38,500
|24
|$36,750
|25
|$35,000
|26
|$33,250
|27
|$31,850
|28
|$30,450
|29
|$29,050
|30
|$27,650
|31
|$26,250
|32
|$25,200
|33
|$24,150
|34
|$23,100
|35
|$22,050
|36
|$21,000
|37
|$19,950
|38
|$19,250
|39
|$18,550
|40
|$17,850
|41
|$17,150
|42
|$16,450
|43
|$15,750
|44
|$15,050
|45
|$14,350
|46
|$13,650
|47
|$12,950
|48
|$12,250
|49
|$11,550
|50
|$10,850
|51
|$10,150
|52
|$9,450
|53
|$8,750
|54
|$8,400
|55
|$8,050
|56
|$7,700
|57
|$7,350
|58
|$7,000
|59
|$6,650
|60
|$6,300
|61
|$5,950
|62
|$5,600
|63
|$5,250
|64
|$4,900
|65
|$4,550
|66
|$4,200
|67
|$3,850
|68
|$3,500
|69
|$3,290
|70
|$3,080
|71
|$2,870
|72
|$2,660
|73
|$2,450
|74
|$2,310
|75
|$2,170
|76
|$2,030
|77
|$1,890
|78
|$1,750
Beyond financial rewards, the tournament offers significant advantages and benefits, particularly for the winner. This week’s earnings contribute directly to the Charles Schwab Cup points list, with every dollar earned translating into a point that helps players qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2025.
As the 2025 season concludes, the top five players in the standings will receive a share of the $2.1 million bonus pool, distributed as annuities based on their points. Additionally, it’s worth noting that events on the PGA Tour Champions do not award Official World Golf Ranking points. But, as mentioned before, there’s plenty on the line for the golfers to fight for. And with the way the first round transpired, that’s exactly what has happened so far.
How are the golfers faring at the 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship?
Imagine the legend Ernie Els saying he still needs to work on his game. Can’t? Well, that’s exactly what Els did at Firestone Country Club after playing his first round at the 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship. “I still feel like I want to try and improve in a lot of areas in my game, and that’s what we’re still battling out,” said the defending champion Ernie Els after shooting a rain-soaked 2-over 72 on June 19. Sure, Els will need to work his way up the leaderboard, but it’s still humbling to hear a World Hall of Famer say so. Undoubtedly, we will keep our eyes on Els.
Aside from Ernie Els, Søren Kjeldsen and Ricardo Gonzalez are keeping the competition incredibly tough. After shooting a 3-under round of 67, Kjeldsen said, “I love this golf course. I can’t remember how many times I’ve been here, but it’s always been a treat.” And sure, his score tells us that much. On the other hand, Gonzalez, who is sharing the lead with Kjeldsen, said after shooting a 3-under of 67, “I think it was fair all day. Today, I played good, not from the tee, but from the second shot on.” Is that a threat to Kjeldsen or the defending champion, Els? Well, we will see!
Søren Kjeldsen knows how special of a place @FirestoneCC is 🤩.
The PGA TOUR Champions rookie is looking for his first win in just his fourth start @KauligChamp. pic.twitter.com/h9wz8nJGmQ
— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) June 19, 2025
Following them are Retief Goosen, Stewart Cink, and Steven Alker, who all scored 68 in the opening round. Now, heading into the second round, the veteran golfers are tied for 3. Catch the action, and let us know who you believe will take home the win!
