2025 KMPG Women’s PGA Championship: Will Bad Weather Ruin Play for Nelly Korda & Co.? Round 1 & 2 Forecast Explored

Thank goodness someone finally scheduled a major championship during decent weather. After watching players battle storm delays at the Chevron Championship and thunderstorm suspensions at the Meijer LPGA Classic, not to mention the brutal conditions at the men’s U.S. Open, this week promises something completely different. It’s about time the KMPG Women’s PGA Championship gets the weather break it desperately needs.

The forecast tells a dramatically different story this year. Temperatures will soar near 90°F at Fields Ranch East this week, while moderate south-southwest winds push across the open Texas landscape. This marks a stark departure from the rain-soaked, wind-battered conditions that have plagued recent major championships.

Round 1 (June 19) brings partly cloudy skies with highs reaching 90°F and overnight lows settling around 73°F. Light south-southwest winds will gust between 5-10 mph throughout the day. Additionally, rain chances remain minimal, ensuring uninterrupted play.

Round 2 (June 20) delivers nearly identical conditions. Temperatures will again climb to 90°F, while winds maintain their consistent southwesterly direction. The partly cloudy forecast provides some relief from direct sunlight, yet heat management remains crucial for both players and spectators.

Gil Hanse’s open course design amplifies wind impact significantly. The exposed layout means every approach shot faces potential trajectory challenges. Furthermore, putting surfaces will likely firm up under the Texas sun, creating faster green speeds than players experienced at previous venues.

Tournament officials face a delicate balancing act with pin placements this week. Firm greens turn traditionally safe pin positions into potential disasters. Expect fewer tucked pins near water hazards or steep slopes, as balls won’t check up like they do on softer surfaces.

This weather pattern represents a complete reversal from championship history. Rain delays plagued the 2023 event, while cool autumn conditions at Aronimink in 2020 rewarded patience over aggression. Now, heat and wind favor different skill sets entirely.

Yardage books require complete recalculation in firm conditions. Approach shots that normally fly 125 yards can suddenly carry 140 yards when fairways turn rock-hard. Veteran caddies spent extra time during practice rounds updating carry distances, especially on elevated tees where hot air and firm landing areas create dramatic differences.

These ideal conditions completely reshape the championship landscape, favoring specific playing styles.

KMPG Women’s PGA Championship 2025: Thitikul and Korda Lead Weather-Adjusted Predictions

Jeeno Thitikul enters as the tournament favorite after her recent victory and consistent top finishes. Her experience playing in Thailand’s oppressive heat gives her an edge most overlook. Moreover, her all-around game adapts perfectly to firm, windy setups.

Equipment changes tell the real story this week. Nelly Korda reportedly tested a 54-degree wedge instead of her usual 56-degree for approach shots inside 100 yards. The world No. 1’s major championship experience becomes invaluable in challenging conditions. Experts believe Korda’s preparation ahead of this $10.4 million event positions her for a breakthrough performance.

Ruoning Yin brings proven major credentials as the 2023 champion. Her strong ball-striking typically excels in firm conditions. Similarly, Minjee Lee’s Australian background and frequent play in hot conditions could prove decisive in these specific weather challenges.

Geography matters more than rankings this week. Players from cooler climates face adaptation challenges that statistics don’t capture. Heat management isn’t just about hydration – it’s about maintaining focus when temperatures soar.

Hot, breezy weather will crown a champion who is comfortable with firm setups and effective wind management. This dramatic shift from recent rain-plagued championships creates opportunities for players who thrive in Texas-style conditions.

Who adapts best to the heat and handles trajectory control in challenging winds? The answer determines this year’s major champion.