2025 KPMG PGA Championship: Top 5 Picks to Win the $10.4 Million Event

Since 2015, the women’s KPMG PGA Championship has never had a repeat winner. The roster for 2025 is heading to the Fields Ranch East course, making its tournament debut. After the brutal test that was Erin Hills at the U.S. Women’s Open earlier this year, one question hangs in the air: Are the players ready for another high-stakes battle?

Last year, an underdog Amy Yang stole the show and took her first major trophy home. This year, will it be a legend’s turn to reclaim the spotlight? For some, it’s a shot at redemption. For others, it’s a chance to prove they belong at the top. With everything on the line, the competition promises to be intense. So, who are the top five players to watch as the battle begins?

Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda, disappointed by her narrow defeat at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, took a short break from competition to reset and prepare for the next major. She skipped the Meijer LPGA Classic to rest and refocus, and now, she’s ready to return at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Korda finished T2 at the U.S. Open, just two strokes behind the winner, posting a 5-under-par score with a final-round 71. While she’s still searching for her first victory of the 2025 season, her form has remained strong and consistent.

She finished T5 at the Mizuho Americas Open and T14 at the Chevron Championship, continuing to show why expectations remain sky-high following her remarkable 2024 campaign. With multiple majors already, Korda knows how to handle the pressure and pacing of a big event. She has won the KPMG PGA Championship in the year 2021, so yeah, it’s nothing new to her.



Maja Stark

Maja Stark is rolling into the KPMG Women’s PGA with major momentum, quite literally. She’s fresh off a stunning win at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, where she held her nerve and outlasted a world-class field to finish at 7-under-par, two shots ahead of Nelly Korda.



She beat World No. 1 Korda, which must have given her a boost—just the push she needs heading into the next major. What makes Stark especially dangerous is her fearless game. She’s not the type to play safe; rather, she goes pin-hunting, she has a solid trust at her swing, and is now known for thriving under pressure. Erin Hills was no easy course, but she made it look beatable.

Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko is going through a tough time after missing out on a big moment in her career. She had a chance to complete the career Grand Slam, but fell short at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. She finished tied for 26th with a score of +3, far from her best. But just like Korda, she also took a big step to miss the Meijer LPGA Classic to rest up for the majors because for her, it’s not only the win, it’s a grand slam!



Despite the disappointment at the U.S. Women’s Open, Lydia Ko’s recent form has been solid. She finished second at the Founders Cup and tied for sixth at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions earlier this season. And we cannot forget that she has won. We also cannot forget that she is a two-time major winner too. These performances show that she’s still playing at a high level and remains a serious threat in any field.

Haeran Ryu

Haeran Ryu might not be the flashiest name in the field, but her game speaks louder than words. Ryu has quietly built a reputation as one of the best ball-strikers on tour. She’s leading the tour in strokes gained on approach and picking up over two strokes tee to green each round. That kind of ball-striking puts her right in the mix at Fields Ranch East.

Her season so far includes a win at the Black Desert Championship and a T6 finish at the Chevron Championship, proving she can hold her own in big events. She has not had her first big major win yet, but her form looks solid . Will this be the year for her?

Jeeno Thitikul

Jeeno Thitikul has been quietly building one of the most impressive runs on the LPGA Tour this year. While she may not be the loudest name in the field, her performance on the field? It’s been on fire. In the HSBC Women’s World Championship, she tied for second place, and she won the PIF Saudi Ladies International. Not only this, Thitkul added another title to her name this year at the Mizuho Americas Open. Thitikul won the tournament, finishing at 17-under 271, with a final-round 69.

But for one player, this week means more than just a title shot. Ko has made it clear that the career Grand Slam is on her mind. Will Fields Ranch East be the place she finally checks that box? We will see.