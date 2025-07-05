2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout Explored

The KPMG Women’s Irish Open is currently underway at a picturesque venue in Maynooth, Ireland. It is being hosted at the Carton House’s O’Meara Course, which was designed by 1998 Masters champion Mark O’Meara. Marking the 17th stop on this season’s Ladies European Tour (LET), the event is not just a standalone spectacle but is also serving as a timely tune-up for players ahead of next week’s major, the Evian Championship.

Known for its strategic challenges and lush, tree-lined fairways, the par-73 O’Meara course is playing host to the Irish Open for the second consecutive year. It was here that Annabel Dimmock clinched victory in 2024, triumphing in a playoff to finish at an impressive 19-under par. While she is currently on a break and is not playing this week to defend her title, the tournament is shaping up to be a thrilling showdown this weekend.

As the first two rounds wrapped up, one of the biggest storylines emerging is the remarkable performance of amateur Lottie Woad. With impressive rounds of 68 & 67, she has surged to the top of the leaderboard, an uncommon but exciting sight in a professional field. Her steady play and fearless approach have captured attention and added an extra layer of intrigue to the weekend ahead, and she is eyeing her first title on the LET at the Women’s Irish Open.

The prize money has been increased from last year’s €400,000 to €450,000 this year, and the winner will claim a 15% share of it. Apart from the prize money, the winner will also receive points that are added to the season-long points list and a two-year exemption on the LET, along with entry into other big events.

Let’s take a look at the prize money breakdown and what every player will earn this Sunday:

Rank Prize money 1 €67,500 2 €40,500 3 €27,000 4 €20,250 5 €16,200 6 €13,950 7 €12,600 8 €11,250 9 €10,755 10 €10,260 11 €9,765 12 €9,225 13 €8,775 14 €8,460 15 €8,100 16 €7,785 17 €7,515 18 €7,245 19 €6,975 20 €6,750 21 €6,615 22 €6,345 23 €6,120 24 €5,895 25 €5,625 26 €5,355 27 €4,950 28 €4,725 29 €4,500 30 €4,275 31 €4,095 32 €3,870 33 €3,690 34 €3,555 35 €3,420 36 €3,285 37 €3,150 38 €3,015 39 €2,880 40 €2,745 41 €2,655 42 €2,520 43 €2,475 44 €2,340 45 €2,205 46 €2,160 47 €2,115 48 €2,070 49 €2,025 50 €1,980 51 €1,845 52 €1,800 53 €1,710 54 €1,665 55 €1,575 56 €1,530 57 €1,485 58 €1,440 59 €1,395 60 €1,350 61 €1,305 62 €1,260 63 €1,215 64 €1,170 65 €1,125

Now that we’re clear of the prize payouts, let’s explore the possible contenders for the title on Sunday.

Contenders for the €450,000 prize purse at the 2025 Women’s Irish Open

While Lottie Woad holds the lead heading into the weekend, Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini is sitting solo second and just three shots off the lead. Tamburlini is eyeing her fourth win on the LET, with her last win at the 2024 Wistron Ladies Open. She also comes into the weekend with immense experience as she has played in several major championships on the LPGA Tou, with her best finish being at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, where she finished tied for 14th.

The 2024 LET Order of Merit winner said that the conditions were quite tough on the first two days, and made the course challenging. “It was actually quite brutal, I think the course is still fair because it’s not super firm. You can play well with the wind we had. It was definitely tough; I was talking to Madelene [Sagström] walking down 18 and we were both saying it’s the windiest it’s been since the AIG Women’s Open last year,” Tamburlini added.

Another potential contender is Charley Hull, who carded rounds 70 & 69 on the first two days and is 7-under par heading into the weekend. Hull, famous for her bold opinions on the pace of play, is tied 3rd with three others heading into the weekend. Charley Hull hasn’t won an event on the LET since the Aramco Team Series win in Riyadh in 2024. But her performances on the LPGA this year, including a tied 4th finish at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, might give her an edge over the rest of the field.

Other players in the top ten heading into the weekend are Kristen Rudgeley and Madelene Sagstrom, both of whom bring a lot of experience from their past performances on the LET and the LPGA, respectively.

Who are you rooting for at the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open?