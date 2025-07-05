brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout Explored

ByVrinda Yadav

Jul 5, 2025 | 2:00 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Getty

feature-image

via Getty

The KPMG Women’s Irish Open is currently underway at a picturesque venue in Maynooth, Ireland. It is being hosted at the Carton House’s O’Meara Course, which was designed by 1998 Masters champion Mark O’Meara. Marking the 17th stop on this season’s Ladies European Tour (LET), the event is not just a standalone spectacle but is also serving as a timely tune-up for players ahead of next week’s major, the Evian Championship.

Known for its strategic challenges and lush, tree-lined fairways, the par-73 O’Meara course is playing host to the Irish Open for the second consecutive year. It was here that Annabel Dimmock clinched victory in 2024, triumphing in a playoff to finish at an impressive 19-under par. While she is currently on a break and is not playing this week to defend her title, the tournament is shaping up to be a thrilling showdown this weekend.

As the first two rounds wrapped up, one of the biggest storylines emerging is the remarkable performance of amateur Lottie Woad. With impressive rounds of 68 & 67, she has surged to the top of the leaderboard, an uncommon but exciting sight in a professional field. Her steady play and fearless approach have captured attention and added an extra layer of intrigue to the weekend ahead, and she is eyeing her first title on the LET at the Women’s Irish Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

The prize money has been increased from last year’s €400,000 to €450,000 this year, and the winner will claim a 15% share of it. Apart from the prize money, the winner will also receive points that are added to the season-long points list and a two-year exemption on the LET, along with entry into other big events.

Let’s take a look at the prize money breakdown and what every player will earn this Sunday:

RankPrize money
1€67,500
2€40,500
3€27,000
4€20,250
5€16,200
6€13,950
7€12,600
8€11,250
9€10,755
10€10,260
11€9,765
12€9,225
13€8,775
14€8,460
15€8,100
16€7,785
17€7,515
18€7,245
19€6,975
20€6,750
21€6,615
22€6,345
23€6,120
24€5,895
25€5,625
26€5,355
27€4,950
28€4,725
29€4,500
30€4,275
31€4,095
32€3,870
33€3,690
34€3,555
35€3,420
36€3,285
37€3,150
38€3,015
39€2,880
40€2,745
41€2,655
42€2,520
43€2,475
44€2,340
45€2,205
46€2,160
47€2,115
48€2,070
49€2,025
50€1,980
51€1,845
52€1,800
53€1,710
54€1,665
55€1,575
56€1,530
57€1,485
58€1,440
59€1,395
60€1,350
61€1,305
62€1,260
63€1,215
64€1,170
65€1,125

Now that we’re clear of the prize payouts, let’s explore the possible contenders for the title on Sunday.

Contenders for the €450,000 prize purse at the 2025 Women’s Irish Open

While Lottie Woad holds the lead heading into the weekend, Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini is sitting solo second and just three shots off the lead. Tamburlini is eyeing her fourth win on the LET, with her last win at the 2024 Wistron Ladies Open. She also comes into the weekend with immense experience as she has played in several major championships on the LPGA Tou, with her best finish being at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, where she finished tied for 14th.

What’s your perspective on:

Can Lottie Woad's fearless play outshine seasoned pros like Charley Hull at the Irish Open?

Have an interesting take?

The 2024 LET Order of Merit winner said that the conditions were quite tough on the first two days, and made the course challenging. “It was actually quite brutal, I think the course is still fair because it’s not super firm. You can play well with the wind we had. It was definitely tough; I was talking to Madelene [Sagström] walking down 18 and we were both saying it’s the windiest it’s been since the AIG Women’s Open last year,” Tamburlini added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Another potential contender is Charley Hull, who carded rounds 70 & 69 on the first two days and is 7-under par heading into the weekend. Hull, famous for her bold opinions on the pace of play, is tied 3rd with three others heading into the weekend. Charley Hull hasn’t won an event on the LET since the Aramco Team Series win in Riyadh in 2024. But her performances on the LPGA this year, including a tied 4th finish at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, might give her an edge over the rest of the field.

Other players in the top ten heading into the weekend are Kristen Rudgeley and Madelene Sagstrom, both of whom bring a lot of experience from their past performances on the LET and the LPGA, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Who are you rooting for at the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open?

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Can Lottie Woad's fearless play outshine seasoned pros like Charley Hull at the Irish Open?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved