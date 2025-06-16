2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Top 5 Biggest Names Absent from Women’s Major

The LPGA superstars are heading to Frisco! Get ready for an exciting tournament at Fields Ranch East from June 19-22, 2025, as some of the biggest names in women’s golf take the course, including Nelly Korda, Amy Yang, and the in-form Lilia Vu. This prestigious event, one of the five majors on the LPGA Tour since 1955, promises to be a thrilling competition. As the world’s top golfers tee off, the anticipation is building but there are many golfers who will not be seen teeing off at the golf course.

So, here are the top five names missing from the lineup:

Ji Young Park

“One of my career goals is to have the lowest (average) score out of all the Tour players and that’s something that I want to achieve next year”, Ji Young Park said in 2024. She hasn’t played in any tournaments this year. The South Korean golfer’s last tournament outing was the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open in November 2024, where she claimed victory after the final round was canceled due to bad weather. Park had dominated the event, leading the 102-player field with an 11-under 133 total after two rounds. “I have put in a lot of effort into this game and into golf in general, and I think my efforts have been rewarded finally,” she said after her win. Given the gap since her last tournament, it’s unclear when or if Ji-young will return to competition, and she certainly won’t be participating in the upcoming KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Alison Lee

Alison Lee is missing the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for the most wholesome reason – she’s a new mom! The 29-year-old LPGA Tour veteran announced in March that she was expecting her first child in 2025, and it seems she’s already welcomed her little one, having given birth in late April. Lee, a two-time U.S. Solheim Cup Team member, had been quiet on the course since last October, and her focus has clearly shifted to motherhood. She also skipped the 2025 U.S. Open, her first since 2020 and Lee’s return to golf remains uncertain, but for now, she’s embracing this new chapter in her life.

Ally Ewing

Last year, Ally Ewing was in contention, finishing T5 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, but this year, she is not in the field. The three-time LPGA Tour winner and four-time Solheim Cup player had previously announced her surprise retirement from golf at 31, citing a “heavy but grateful heart.” Her absence from the championship is no surprise, given her retirement, which also saw her skip the 2025 US Women’s Open. Notably, Ewing had a strong finish with a T4 spot in the 2024 US Women’s Open.

Emily Pedersen

The Danish golfer has seen better days – Emily Pedersen’s current form is a far cry from her Solheim Cup heroics. Despite a respectable T24 finish at the Chevron Championship, Pedersen slipped to 143rd in the world rankings, and her recent performances haven’t exactly been sparkling. This year, she’s missed the cut three times, and her best finish so far has been a T22 at the Meijer LPGA Classic – no top-10 finishes to brag about just yet. Pedersen’s also opted out of the US Women’s Open, and now it seems the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is another one off her schedule.

Ji-Yai Shin

Last but not least, Ji-Yai Shin, the 37-year-old with impressive major credentials, including a T2 finish at the 2024 AIG Women’s Open and another T2 finish at the 2023 US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, won’t be playing in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Shin’s had a limited season so far, with only one tournament under her belt — the US Women’s Open, where she unfortunately missed the cut with a score of 7 over par. Given her past performances, fans might have been looking forward to seeing her in action, but for now, it seems they’ll have to wait a bit longer to see her tee off at this prestigious event.

With these top golfers out of the field, who do you think will make the most of the opportunity and take home the trophy? The action unfolds live at Fields Ranch East, and fans can catch all the thrilling moments from the comfort of their homes. So, let us know your bets in the comment section below!