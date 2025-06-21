2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Weather Report of Round 3 & 4 Explored

The battle for a major title between the titans in women’s golf has teed off. Top female golfers have gathered at the Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas, to fight for a whopping $12 million purse. Along with the purse, the weather adds extra excitement to the play. On day 2, the winds were gusting up to 30 mph with temperatures north of 90. Now, as Lexi Thompson goes into the weekend in contention at 2 under, everyone will be eyeing the weather in the last 36 holes.

If you plan to watch the tournament live by the side of the par-5 18th hole, then you’d better carry that sunscreen and umbrellas along. The golfers have nothing to worry about on Saturday, as there is no more ideal weather than this to play. The day will begin with a little cloudiness, which will disperse as time passes. The temperature for the day will rise to 94°F, providing the players with the dryness to perform well.

It would be beneficial for the golfers to carry their gym towels to wipe their sweat, as there will be a high humidity of 59%. The south winds will hit at a speed of 15 to 25 MPH, which might affect the ball’s direction. Towards the evening, the temperature gradually falls to 75°F with no risk of rainfall or thunderstorms. As the weather forecast for round 3 looks favorable, will they be lucky enough to have good weather in the final round?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moving to round 4, the golfers can rest easy as the weather gets better. On Sunday, you would wake up to a beautiful sunny morning. The temperature throughout the day will be 94°F, keeping the field warm and dry. There is no risk of rain or thunderstorms, as the precipitation rate is just 6%. The climate will be slightly humid, so remember to keep yourself hydrated.

AD

The winds are slower than in round 3, gusting at 10 to 20 mph. As we move towards the evening, the humidity will rise by 8%, so keep yourself cool. The temperature gradually cools down to 75°F. By night, the southeast winds will breeze at 10 to 20 mph.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (@kpmgwomenspga) Expand Post

Now that the first 36 holes are done, everyone is excited to see how the weekend pans out. Top names such as Atthaya Jeeno Thitikul, Chisato Iwai, Minjee Lee, and semi-retired Lexi sit at the top of the leaderboard with scores ranging from 4 under to 2 under, respectively. We have our favorites to win, but after the two rounds, one golfer’s disqualification for rule infringement shocked everyone.

Heather Angell was disqualified after the first round

Through competitions at the 2024 LPGA Professionals National Championship and the 2025 PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship, 10 PGA pros played their way onto the Colebridge Financial Team, which earned them tee times at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Heather Angell claimed her spot by finishing fifth, only to be disqualified after the first 18 holes.

So, what happened was that the 45-year-old Angell carded 15 over 87 on Thursday with nine bogeys and three doubles. Angell recorded a 6 on the par-5 16th hole, but she marked down a five. Marking the final score to be 14 over 86. As a result, she was disqualified thanks to Rule 3.3b for signing an incorrect scorecard with a lower score than she’d earned, she was disqualified.

The rule, as per USGA, clearly states:

Marker’s Responsibility. After each hole during the round, your marker should confirm the number of strokes you took on that hole and enter that gross score on your scorecard.

When the round has ended, your marker must certify the hole scores on your scorecard. If you had more than one marker, each marker must certify the scores for those holes where he or she was your marker.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Your Responsibility. When the round has ended, you:

Should carefully check the hole scores entered by your marker and raise any issues with the Committee ,

Must make sure that your marker certifies the hole scores on the scorecard ,

Must not change a hole score entered by your marker except with the marker’s agreement or the Committee’s approval, and

Must certify the hole scores on the scorecard and promptly return it to the Committee , after which you must not change your scorecard .

If you breach any of these requirements, you are disqualified.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Angell has a long history of developing young talents in the sport of golf. In 2023, she was appointed as the PGA Director of Instruction at Heritage Palms in Florida. With her arrival, she imparted over 1200 lessons to her students in a year.