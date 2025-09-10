2025 Kroger Queen City Championship: Top 5 LPGA Pros Who Can Win at TPC River’s Bend

For this week on the LPGA Tour, the fans will witness a fierce competition among the 144-player roster at the Kroger Queen City Championship. The tournament, teeing off from September 11-14, has come back to its old course, the TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati. The whopping prize purse of $2 million awaits for the winner. Reigning champion, Lydia Ko, last year bagged the title, with $300,000, which stays the same this year as well.

Among the top names teeing off, five names stood out with their stature and ongoing performance to take home the $300,000 prize share. So let’s take a look at the top names with all eyes on them, with the hope of winning the event.

Top 5 best for the Kroger Queen City Championship

Jeeno Thitikul

Last year, Thitikul had to swallow a sour pill with her runner-up finish. But in this edition, she is the one most rooted for. And why wouldn’t she be? With 16 event participations this year, she has made cuts in 15 of them and recorded ten top-10 finishes. Interestingly, she even won the Mizuho Americas Open, adding the most to her $3 million prize money this year.

Notably, she is currently in substantial form with her past finishes. Out of the last two events, she recorded second place at the FM Championship and a T7 finish at the CPKC Women’s Open. Having the betting odds of 750, she is undoubtedly the top pick for the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Nelly Korda

Next on the list is the former World No.1, who clinched seven titles in 2024. Nelly Korda has been the top preference with the performance she has shown in the past. But with his performance struggles this year, she has failed to clinch any trophies. However, on the positive side, the golfer has not missed a cut in any of the 15 events participated in this year.

Nelly Korda

Interestingly, she recorded 65 as her low round and six top-10 finishes this year. Despite her struggle this season, the possibility of a comeback is what placed her second on the list. At 1200 odds, Korda is the second pick for the event.

Lottie Woad

The 21-year-old Lottie Woad is a rookie who debuted this year at the Chevron Championship. The rookie missed the cut at her first event but picked up the pace following on. With seven participations this year, she has T3 finish at the Amundi Evian Championship and T8 at the AIG Women’s Open. Not just that, but she has also clinched her first win of the tour at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open. Isn’t that a sign of the upcoming star of the LPGA Tour?

Obviously, it is, and that is why, among the 144 players teeing off, having 21 winners, including her, she ranks third on the list. Woad’s odds of winning the event stand at 1400, similar to Minjee Lee.

Minjee Lee

With three major wins, 11 LPGA Tour wins, and five other professional wins, the Australian professional is definitely among the names who can take home the $300,000 prize money. In fact, with her feat of achieving it in 2023, there is a considerable possibility of her completing it again. If you may ask why? Then it is her form for 2025. With 17 starts this season, Minjee Lee has six top-10 finishes, 62 as the low round, and a victory at the KPMC Women’s PGA Championship, i.e., the third major win of her career.

Even after the win, she has been in the top-25 spots for the last five events. Notably was runner-up at the CPKC Women’s Open.

Lydia Ko

The defending champion of the Kroger Queen City Championship, Lydia Ko, is placed fifth on the list. However, not to be forgotten, Ko not only won the event last year, but she also created a record low for the event with her -23, 265 score and a 5-stroke difference. Even in the current form, she has showcased a glimpse of the same feat. Ko in 2025 won the HSBC Women’s World Championship and has 4 top-10 finishes.

Having the top names with dominant form and past records. The Kroger Queen City Championship is going to be an adrenaline-filled event for sure. Even the odds are just a number, it feels, in the intense field of the tournament.