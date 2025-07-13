brand-logo
2025 LIV Golf Andalucia: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout Explored

ByVrinda Yadav

Jul 12, 2025 | 11:35 PM EDT

via Imago

via Imago

The final round of LIV Golf Andalucia tees off today at the historic Real Club Valderrama, one of Europe’s most iconic and challenging golf courses. Set against the scenic backdrop of Spain’s Andalusian region, the tournament marks another key stop in the LIV Golf League’s global schedule. Featuring a 54-hole format with both individual and team competitions, the event has already delivered two days of high-stakes action, with Talor Gooch leading the way at 7-under par and Dustin Johnson‘s 4Aces GC leading the team standings.

It was Johnson’s impressive 7-under par on the second day that bumped him into the second spot, four shots behind Gooch. Brooks Koepka, who withdrew from the last event in Dallas after his outburst and citing health issues, is still struggling to find his form after shooting rounds of 5-over and 1-under, to be placed tied 32nd.

Gooch, who had an impressive season in 2023 with 3 wins and finished atop the individual points rankings for the year, is seeking his first win in two years in Andalucia. He came very close to a victory last year in Vegas and Singapore, and even this year in Korea, where he finished third. He’s currently ranked 25th on the individual points table with only 43.2 points this season. But hopefully, Gooch will be able to claim a victory on Sunday, after his stellar rounds of 2-under & 5-under in the first two rounds in Andalucia.

With just one round to play, Talor Gooch is in prime position to take home the tournament’s top prize, eyeing both the title and the handsome winner’s payout as he aims to repeat his 2023 success at Valderrama. The overall purse for the event is $25 million, with $20 million for the individual event and $5 million for the team event. The individual winner stands to claim a $4 million payday, with payouts scaling down to $50,000 for those at the bottom of the 54-player field. The team competition adds further incentive, with $3 million awarded to the winning team and smaller shares for second and third.

Let’s take a look at how the prize money will be distributed:

Individual prize money:

1$4 million
2$2.25 million
3$1.5 million
4$1 million
5$800,000
6$700,000
7$600,000
8$525,000
9$442,500
10$405,000
11$380,000
12$360,000
13$340,000
14$320,000
15$300,000
16$285,000
17$270,000
18$260,000
19$250,000
20$240,000
21$230,000
22$220,000
23$210,000
24$200,000
25$195,000
26$190,000
27$185,000
28$180,000
29$175,000
30$170,000
31$165,000
32$160,000
33$155,000
34$150,000
35$148,000
36$145,000
37$143,000
38$140,000
39$138,000
40$135,000
41$133,000
42$130,000
43$128,000
44$128,000
45$125,000
46$125,000
47$123,000
48$120,000
49$60,000
50$60,000
51$60,000
52$50,000
53$50,000
54$50,000

Team prize money:

1$3 million
2$1.5 million
3$500,000

Now that we have the prize money distribution out of the way, let’s take a look at the possible contenders for the title apart from Talor Gooch.

Battle for the $25 million purse at LIV Golf Andalucia

Jon Rahm, who has had a phenomenal run ever since his move to LIV, is seeking his first win this year. Rahm is well within striking distance heading into the final round, and is tied 4th, sitting 6 shots behind Gooch. He’s currently ranked 3rd on the individual points table and has come close to a win several times this year. He’s had only one finish outside of the top 10 this year (tied 11th in Dallas), and his performances have been proof of his fiery demeanor on display. Returning to Andalucia after his tied 10th finish last year, Rahm is not just playing for rankings or prize money—he’s playing for pride, legacy, and an intensely supportive home crowd.

via Imago

Another player well within claiming the title is Patrick Reed, who entered this week with a solid win at Dallas. Reed has accumulated 72 points in just the last five events on LIV. He’s currently ranked 4th on the points table, and even his performances outside the circuit have been pretty strong (3rd at the Masters & T23 finish at the U.S. Open). Reed is currently tied 4th along with Rahm, and is hoping to claim another title that will help boost his confidence for the Open Championship next week. He’s also confident about locking his spot at the Ryder Cup in September, a tournament that means a lot to him.

Article continues below this ad

 

