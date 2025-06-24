2025 LIV Golf Dallas: Top 5 Picks for Winning $25M Event Explored

“Golf, but louder” reads LIV Golf’s tagline. And, true to their words, that is exactly what’s happening. After a successful run of the 2024 Team Championship, the Saudi-backed league is ready to take over the Maridoe for the second time in a row. Starting from June 27, LIV Golf will begin the 9th tournament of its schedule in Dallas, featuring its usual 54-hole format with $25 million on the line. Headlined by golfers such as Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka, among others, the event will also feature two wild cards: Max Lee and Anthony Kim.

With a star-studded lineup at LIV Golf Dallas, here are five top bets worth considering for the event.

Bryson DeChambeau

There are a few things to consider regarding Bryson DeChambeau and Dallas: he attended Southern Methodist University there and became the first golfer from his school to win the NCAA individual title. The point? Dallas is DeChambeau’s turf; you have to believe he’ll (forgive the pun) crush it here.

In the 8 LIV Golf events DeChambeau has ticked off his 2025 LIV Golf schedule, he has achieved 6 top 10 finishes, including a win at the 2025 LIV Golf Korea. A different kind of stats work in his favor as well: sitting at 7800 yards, the Maridoe Golf Club is a giant, and that’s why it’s Bryson DeChambeau’s territory.

With his impressive driving distance averaging 331.9 yards, he can tackle the long par-4s effectively. While his fairway hit percentage (63.10%) and greens in regulation (71.53%) are solid, they indicate he needs to focus on accuracy to maximize his chances. If he keeps his performance solid in the 54-hole event, Bryson DeChambeau is likely to clinch his second 2025 LIV Golf title.

Joaquin Niemann

Sure, Joaquin Niemann failed to keep up the hype at the 2025 U.S. Open (missed cut) following his previous major performances, including a T8 finish at the PGA Championship and a 29th-place finish at the Masters; however, he has excelled in LIV Golf’s 54-hole format. In the 8 LIV Golf events he participated in this season, Niemann has scored 4 wins, including the most recent one at LIV Golf Virginia. Having done even better than his 2024 season, where he clinched 2 individual titles, Niemann currently ranks 1st in the LIV Golf standings with 165.52 points.

If that is not an indicator of his strong performance, then surely his other stats are. With a driving distance averaging 327.3 yards, he can tackle the long par-4s effectively. His second-place ranking in greens in regulation (74.77%) shows he consistently hits the target. While his fairway hit percentage (59.52%) and scrambling percentage (62.39%) suggest some room for improvement, Niemann’s overall performance indicates he has a strong chance to excel at Maridoe. What do you think?

Jon Rahm

If there’s one LIV Golf player you can count on for being the most consistent when it comes to the Saudi-backed league’s 54-hole format, it’s definitely Jon Rahm. Since joining the league, Rahm has finished in the top 10 of every event he completed, except for when he withdrew from LIV Golf Houston before the 2024 U.S. Open, which he also had to miss due to a toe injury. So, it goes without saying that in the 8 LIV Golf events he participated in this year, he has finished in the top 10 each time.

Talk about a 54-hole genius! The other stats seem to work in his favor as well. His driving distance averages 318.9 yards, enabling him to tackle the long par-4s effectively. Rahm’s top ranking in greens in regulation (75.00%) indicates he consistently hits the target. Although his fairway hit percentage (62.50%) and scrambling percentage (63.89%) suggest some areas for improvement, his overall performance positions him well to excel at Maridoe. Currently standing 3rd on the LIV Golf standings, Jon Rahm is another entertaining watch!

Carlos Ortiz

Carlos Ortiz is another LIV golfer with a notable connection to Dallas. A resident of the city and a former University of North Texas golfer, he currently ranks No. 7 in the individual standings and tied for fourth at this year’s U.S. Open. Additionally, in his eight appearances in LIV Golf events, Ortiz has secured a top 10 finish four times, indicating his strong grasp of the LIV Golf format. Talking about the upcoming LIV Golf event in Dallas, the native said, “Hopefully I can win more. After the Open, now I know I can compete.” At the 2025 U.S. Open, he finished in 3rd, his best major performance to date.

Aside from that, his other stats look pretty strong as well. Ortiz sits fourth in the league with 112 birdies and ranks 11th in greens in regulation at 70.60%. His average driving distance exceeds 310 yards, which is impressive for the wiry 6-foot, 150-pound golfer. Although his fairway hit percentage (58.33%) and scrambling percentage (62.99%) reveal some areas for improvement, his overall performance suggests he has a strong chance to succeed at Maridoe. It would be wonderful to see him continue his impressive 2025 U.S. Open performance on his turf.

Lucas Herbert

One surprise performance can come from Lucas Herbert. Currently ranked 5th in the LIV Golf standings, Herbert has had a pretty solid season. In the 8 LIV Golf events, he has finished inside the top 10 three times, and 6 times in the top 20. Sure, he has yet to clinch a win on the LIV Golf circuit, but his stats prove he is likely to give tough competition to his fellow LIV golfers.

Aside from that, and keeping in mind the Maridoe Golf Club’s formidable challenge, a few numbers may work in Herbert’s favor. His average driving distance of 315.3 yards is impressive, and he sits 3rd in putting average at 1.56, indicating strong performance on the greens. While his fairway hit percentage (58.93%) and scrambling percentage (60.42%) suggest some areas for improvement, his overall stats indicate he has a solid chance to thrive in Dallas.

So, which one of them is your choice? Let us know!