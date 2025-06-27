2025 LIV Golf Dallas: Weather Forecast for Bryson DeChambeau’s Home Event Explored

Players are all geared up as LIV Golf makes its ninth stop at the Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Dallas, this week. The course hosted last year’s team championship event, which was the climax for the 2024 season, with Rippers GC claiming the title. Being hosted from June 27- June 29, fans can look forward to tons of action. Bryson DeChambeau will be the crowd puller for the event, given that he’s a Tarrant County resident these days.

While DeChambeau was born and raised in California, he moved to North Texas just a few years ago. It was at the 2024 U.S. Open when he was announced the winner that fans were surprised to see his city of residence listed as Grapevine on the tee sheet. And Maridoe Golf Club is just a stone’s throw from DeChambeau’s home. The course can challenge even the best players in the world as it is built over 200 acres of prairie land will be playing at 7,543 yards for the week. Being a true representation of the landscape native to Texas, the course surrounds a beautiful lake and features undulating green complexes. While many players will be looking to go as low as possible with the scores, the weather will also need to be favourable.

In 2024, Texas was listed as one of the hottest counties in the United States by the NOAA, and it looks like this year will be no different either. Usually, the months of June and July are the hottest of the year, but players might have some relief on the first round of the LIV Golf Dallas event. Players can expect some cloud cover during the day, with the sun peeping out in intervals, and there is a 24% chance of rain. While it’s ideal for setting the momentum at the start, temperatures can rise to 94°F during the peak hours of the day. Conditions will be fairly easy with light winds of just 5-10 mph and humidity predicted at 57%.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The second day, players will need to be prepared. Hydration strategies need to be on point, as temperatures can go as high as 96°F, and it is predicted to be a hot day on the course. Cloud cover will also be minimal, and humidity will be more or less the same as the first day. But players will need more accuracy and shot-shaping skills on the second day, as the winds will pick up to about 15 mph. The final day will be a clear sky with the sun shining as bright as ever, and players will really need to beat the heat if they are looking to secure a win. The temperature can go as high as 97°F, and with Maridoe’s Bermuda grass, players can expect fast and firm greens under the scorching sun.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While players will need to battle the heat, let’s take a look at the top contenders at this week’s event in Carrollton.

Top players to watch out for at LIV Golf Dallas

While Bryson DeChambeau is looking for a win in his home city, he’s second on the points list with one win this season at LIV Golf Korea. Known for his risk-taking ability with his bombs off the tee and out-of-the-box strategies on the course, Maridoe’s length for DeChambeau will hardly be a hindrance. Jon Rahm, who is currently third on the points list, is also a favourite on LIV. While Jon Rahm is still seeking his first win, he’s been consistently finishing within the top 10 since he joined LIV early in 2024. And with his current form, he’s definitely eyeing a title this week in Carrollton.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While these names are prominent, Joaquin Niemann has been making waves this season and is posing as a potential threat to many players. Currently ranked first on the points list thanks to his four wins in the last eight events, Niemann has the third-best odds among local fans to win this week. Tyrrell Hatton, who ranks 22nd on the points list, is also a favourite this week after he had a solid tied 4th finish at the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont two weeks ago.

Who is your pick to take home $4 million? Let us know in the comments below.