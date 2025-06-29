2025 Memorial Health Championship: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2025 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS is underway at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield, Illinois, and the stakes are as high as ever. From June 26 to June 29, this four-day Korn Ferry Tour showdown is drawing intense attention not just for its golf but for the career-shaping implications it carries. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the event is one of the most significant stops on the Korn Ferry Tour, offering both a major financial incentive and a critical opportunity for PGA TOUR hopefuls.
Panther Creek, a proven test of precision and endurance, is once again hosting 156 of the world’s best up-and-coming professionals. The 2025 edition boasts free admission, parking, and shuttle services—an ongoing effort by organizers and sponsors like Visit Springfield, Landmark Ford, and Landmark Cadillac to deepen community access and engagement. Defending champion Max McGreevy, who used last year’s win as a springboard to a PGA TOUR card, may not be in the field this time, but his impact lingers.
The $1,000,000 purse this year is consistent with top-tier Korn Ferry Tour events, and the winner will walk away with a career-altering $180,000. The runner-up will collect $90,000, while third place nets $60,000. Even players finishing as low as T65 will earn $4,000—a testament to the financial depth of the field.
Here’s a full prize money breakdown:
|1
|$180,000
|2
|$90,000
|3
|$60,000
|4
|$45,000
|5
|$38,000
|6
|$34,500
|7
|$32,000
|8
|$29,500
|9
|$27,500
|10
|$25,500
|11
|$23,650
|12
|$22,000
|13
|$20,500
|14
|$19,000
|15
|$18,000
|16
|$17,000
|17
|$16,000
|18
|$15,000
|19
|$14,000
|20
|$13,000
|21
|$12,150
|22
|$11,350
|23
|$10,550
|24
|$9,750
|25
|$9,000
|26
|$8,530
|27
|$8,100
|28
|$7,700
|29
|$7,400
|30
|$7,100
|31
|$6,850
|32
|$6,650
|33
|$6,450
|34
|$6,250
|35
|$6,050
|36
|$5,850
|37
|$5,650
|38
|$5,450
|39
|$5,250
|40
|$5,150
|41
|$5,050
|42
|$4,950
|43
|$4,850
|44
|$4,750
|45
|$4,650
|46
|$4,550
|47
|$4,500
|48
|$4,450
|49
|$4,400
|50
|$4,350
|51
|$4,300
|52
|$4,260
|53
|$4,240
|54
|$4,220
|55
|$4,200
|56
|$4,180
|57
|$4,160
|58
|$4,140
|59
|$4,120
|60
|$4,100
|61
|$4,080
|62
|$4,060
|63
|$4,040
|64
|$4,020
|65
|$4,000
These figures aren’t arbitrary; they mirror the distribution seen in other Korn Ferry Tour events with identical purses, like the 2025 Panama Championship. With PGA TOUR cards on the line, every dollar and every stroke counts. The rewards at stake go far beyond prize money, representing momentum, visibility, and validation at the highest level. As the financial stakes heighten the pressure, the on-course action has lived up to the moment, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion in Springfield.
Ortiz holds narrow lead as final round drama unfolds in Springfield
The 2025 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS has delivered all the drama fans could hope for heading into Sunday’s decisive final round. Through three rounds at Panther Creek Country Club, it’s Alvaro Ortiz who holds a precarious lead at 21-under-par, following a blistering third-round 63. But the chasing pack is close—and stacked with firepower.
Tied for second at 17-under are Davis Chatfield, Zach James, Ben Taylor, and Austin Smotherman, all of whom have not only posted low rounds this week but are also hunting vital Korn Ferry Tour points in their quest for PGA TOUR status. Smotherman opened the week with a dazzling 63, while Chatfield and James have surged with back-to-back mid-60s rounds, keeping the pressure firmly on Ortiz.
What’s your perspective on:
Can Alvaro Ortiz hold his nerve and secure his first Korn Ferry Tour victory under pressure?
Have an interesting take?
Álvaro Ortiz 🇲🇽 se pone LÍDER del Memorial Health Championship tras una tercera ronda de 63 golpes. 🔥
El de Guadalajara va en busca de su primer 🏆 en el @KornFerryTour. #TodosSomosFederación pic.twitter.com/PrYWFoT85B
— Federación Mexicana de Golf (@fedmexgolf) June 28, 2025
Notably, Saturday’s third round set the tone for a thrilling finish, with Ortiz’s bogey-free round separating him from the crowd. But a four-stroke cushion can vanish in a heartbeat on Panther Creek’s demanding layout, where swirling winds and precision iron play have already proved decisive.
Adding a twist to the week’s narrative, two players—Cole Hammer and Nelson Ledesma—were disqualified in Round 2 for violating Rule 10.2a by exchanging club selection information. The ruling brought an unusual moment of controversy to a leaderboard otherwise dominated by strong, disciplined play. With $180,000 and a potential PGA TOUR card on the line, all eyes are on Ortiz as Sunday’s pressure mounts and the Korn Ferry’s future stars make their final push.
