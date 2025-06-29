brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

2025 Memorial Health Championship: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByShiffa Jeelani

Jun 29, 2025 | 6:45 PM CEST

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Getty

feature-image

via Getty

The 2025 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS is underway at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield, Illinois, and the stakes are as high as ever. From June 26 to June 29, this four-day Korn Ferry Tour showdown is drawing intense attention not just for its golf but for the career-shaping implications it carries. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the event is one of the most significant stops on the Korn Ferry Tour, offering both a major financial incentive and a critical opportunity for PGA TOUR hopefuls.

Panther Creek, a proven test of precision and endurance, is once again hosting 156 of the world’s best up-and-coming professionals. The 2025 edition boasts free admission, parking, and shuttle services—an ongoing effort by organizers and sponsors like Visit Springfield, Landmark Ford, and Landmark Cadillac to deepen community access and engagement. Defending champion Max McGreevy, who used last year’s win as a springboard to a PGA TOUR card, may not be in the field this time, but his impact lingers.

The $1,000,000 purse this year is consistent with top-tier Korn Ferry Tour events, and the winner will walk away with a career-altering $180,000. The runner-up will collect $90,000, while third place nets $60,000. Even players finishing as low as T65 will earn $4,000—a testament to the financial depth of the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Here’s a full prize money breakdown:

1$180,000
2$90,000
3$60,000
4$45,000
5$38,000
6$34,500
7$32,000
8$29,500
9$27,500
10$25,500
11$23,650
12$22,000
13$20,500
14$19,000
15$18,000
16$17,000
17$16,000
18$15,000
19$14,000
20$13,000
21$12,150
22$11,350
23$10,550
24$9,750
25$9,000
26$8,530
27$8,100
28$7,700
29$7,400
30$7,100
31$6,850
32$6,650
33$6,450
34$6,250
35$6,050
36$5,850
37$5,650
38$5,450
39$5,250
40$5,150
41$5,050
42$4,950
43$4,850
44$4,750
45$4,650
46$4,550
47$4,500
48$4,450
49$4,400
50$4,350
51$4,300
52$4,260
53$4,240
54$4,220
55$4,200
56$4,180
57$4,160
58$4,140
59$4,120
60$4,100
61$4,080
62$4,060
63$4,040
64$4,020
65$4,000

These figures aren’t arbitrary; they mirror the distribution seen in other Korn Ferry Tour events with identical purses, like the 2025 Panama Championship. With PGA TOUR cards on the line, every dollar and every stroke counts. The rewards at stake go far beyond prize money, representing momentum, visibility, and validation at the highest level. As the financial stakes heighten the pressure, the on-course action has lived up to the moment, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion in Springfield.

Ortiz holds narrow lead as final round drama unfolds in Springfield

The 2025 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS has delivered all the drama fans could hope for heading into Sunday’s decisive final round. Through three rounds at Panther Creek Country Club, it’s Alvaro Ortiz who holds a precarious lead at 21-under-par, following a blistering third-round 63. But the chasing pack is close—and stacked with firepower.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Tied for second at 17-under are Davis Chatfield, Zach James, Ben Taylor, and Austin Smotherman, all of whom have not only posted low rounds this week but are also hunting vital Korn Ferry Tour points in their quest for PGA TOUR status. Smotherman opened the week with a dazzling 63, while Chatfield and James have surged with back-to-back mid-60s rounds, keeping the pressure firmly on Ortiz.

What’s your perspective on:

Can Alvaro Ortiz hold his nerve and secure his first Korn Ferry Tour victory under pressure?

Have an interesting take?

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Notably, Saturday’s third round set the tone for a thrilling finish, with Ortiz’s bogey-free round separating him from the crowd. But a four-stroke cushion can vanish in a heartbeat on Panther Creek’s demanding layout, where swirling winds and precision iron play have already proved decisive.

Adding a twist to the week’s narrative, two players—Cole Hammer and Nelson Ledesma—were disqualified in Round 2 for violating Rule 10.2a by exchanging club selection information. The ruling brought an unusual moment of controversy to a leaderboard otherwise dominated by strong, disciplined play. With $180,000 and a potential PGA TOUR card on the line, all eyes are on Ortiz as Sunday’s pressure mounts and the Korn Ferry’s future stars make their final push.

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Can Alvaro Ortiz hold his nerve and secure his first Korn Ferry Tour victory under pressure?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved