2025 Memorial Health Championship: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2025 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS is underway at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield, Illinois, and the stakes are as high as ever. From June 26 to June 29, this four-day Korn Ferry Tour showdown is drawing intense attention not just for its golf but for the career-shaping implications it carries. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the event is one of the most significant stops on the Korn Ferry Tour, offering both a major financial incentive and a critical opportunity for PGA TOUR hopefuls.

Panther Creek, a proven test of precision and endurance, is once again hosting 156 of the world’s best up-and-coming professionals. The 2025 edition boasts free admission, parking, and shuttle services—an ongoing effort by organizers and sponsors like Visit Springfield, Landmark Ford, and Landmark Cadillac to deepen community access and engagement. Defending champion Max McGreevy, who used last year’s win as a springboard to a PGA TOUR card, may not be in the field this time, but his impact lingers.

The $1,000,000 purse this year is consistent with top-tier Korn Ferry Tour events, and the winner will walk away with a career-altering $180,000. The runner-up will collect $90,000, while third place nets $60,000. Even players finishing as low as T65 will earn $4,000—a testament to the financial depth of the field.

Here’s a full prize money breakdown:

1 $180,000 2 $90,000 3 $60,000 4 $45,000 5 $38,000 6 $34,500 7 $32,000 8 $29,500 9 $27,500 10 $25,500 11 $23,650 12 $22,000 13 $20,500 14 $19,000 15 $18,000 16 $17,000 17 $16,000 18 $15,000 19 $14,000 20 $13,000 21 $12,150 22 $11,350 23 $10,550 24 $9,750 25 $9,000 26 $8,530 27 $8,100 28 $7,700 29 $7,400 30 $7,100 31 $6,850 32 $6,650 33 $6,450 34 $6,250 35 $6,050 36 $5,850 37 $5,650 38 $5,450 39 $5,250 40 $5,150 41 $5,050 42 $4,950 43 $4,850 44 $4,750 45 $4,650 46 $4,550 47 $4,500 48 $4,450 49 $4,400 50 $4,350 51 $4,300 52 $4,260 53 $4,240 54 $4,220 55 $4,200 56 $4,180 57 $4,160 58 $4,140 59 $4,120 60 $4,100 61 $4,080 62 $4,060 63 $4,040 64 $4,020 65 $4,000

These figures aren’t arbitrary; they mirror the distribution seen in other Korn Ferry Tour events with identical purses, like the 2025 Panama Championship. With PGA TOUR cards on the line, every dollar and every stroke counts. The rewards at stake go far beyond prize money, representing momentum, visibility, and validation at the highest level. As the financial stakes heighten the pressure, the on-course action has lived up to the moment, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion in Springfield.

Ortiz holds narrow lead as final round drama unfolds in Springfield

The 2025 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS has delivered all the drama fans could hope for heading into Sunday’s decisive final round. Through three rounds at Panther Creek Country Club, it’s Alvaro Ortiz who holds a precarious lead at 21-under-par, following a blistering third-round 63. But the chasing pack is close—and stacked with firepower.

Tied for second at 17-under are Davis Chatfield, Zach James, Ben Taylor, and Austin Smotherman, all of whom have not only posted low rounds this week but are also hunting vital Korn Ferry Tour points in their quest for PGA TOUR status. Smotherman opened the week with a dazzling 63, while Chatfield and James have surged with back-to-back mid-60s rounds, keeping the pressure firmly on Ortiz.

Notably, Saturday’s third round set the tone for a thrilling finish, with Ortiz’s bogey-free round separating him from the crowd. But a four-stroke cushion can vanish in a heartbeat on Panther Creek’s demanding layout, where swirling winds and precision iron play have already proved decisive.

Adding a twist to the week’s narrative, two players—Cole Hammer and Nelson Ledesma—were disqualified in Round 2 for violating Rule 10.2a by exchanging club selection information. The ruling brought an unusual moment of controversy to a leaderboard otherwise dominated by strong, disciplined play. With $180,000 and a potential PGA TOUR card on the line, all eyes are on Ortiz as Sunday’s pressure mounts and the Korn Ferry’s future stars make their final push.

