2025 Memorial Tournament: When Will Scottie Scheffler & Jordan Spieth Play? Round 4 Tee Times & Pairings

Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Ben Griffin, and a field full of contenders are ready to make Sunday at Muirfield anything but predictable. After three intense rounds, the leaderboard is tightening. Scottie Scheffler has looked calm and in control from the very start. He opened with rounds of 70 and 70 in Rounds 1 and 2, then followed up with an impressive 68 in Round 3. Hot on wheels at T2, just a shot behind Scheffler is Ben Griffin. Jordan Spieth has been steadily climbing as well. After rounds of 72 and 69 in the first two rounds, he shot par in R3 to finish at T4. Now, everyone is eyeing Memorial’s Sunday for a nail-biting round.
The final round tees off at 8:55 a.m. ET, but all the spotlight will be on the afternoon wave. Jordan Spieth heads out at 1:43 p.m. ET alongside Keegan Bradley, looking to go low and pull off a Sunday charge. Just behind, Scheffler will tee off at 2:05 p.m. ET with Ben Griffin in the final pairing.
The other players mentioned below are starting from tee 1, and the timings are Eastern Standard Time, as per the PGA Tour.
|Time EST
|Players
|8:55 AM
|Austin Eckroat
|9:00 AM
|Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark
|9:10 AM
|Denny McCarthy, Justin Rose
|9:20 AM
|Alex Noren, Harry Higgs
|9:31 AM
|Ludvig Aberg, Davis Thompson
|9:42 AM
|Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens
|9:53 AM
|Michael Kim, Nick Dunlap
|10:04 AM
|Hideki Matsuyama, Max Greyserman
|10:15 AM
|Max Homa, Andrew Novak
|10:26 AM
|Thomas Detry, Viktor Hovland
|10:37 AM
|Mackenzie Hughes, Brandt Snedeker
|10:53 AM
|Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau
|11:04 AM
|Stephan Jaeger, Adam Scott
|11:15 AM
|Cameron Young, Adam Hadwin
|11:26 AM
|Bud Cauley, Eric Cole
|11:37 AM
|Justin Thomas, Jhonattan Vegas
|11:48 AM
|Akshay Bhatia, Matt Kuchar
|11:59 AM
|Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa
|12:10 PM
|Sungjae Im, Taylor Pendrith
|12:21 PM
|Tom Hoge, Robert MacIntyre
|12:32 PM
|Harris English, Ryan Fox
|12:43 PM
|Corey Conners, Ryan Gerard
|12:59 PM
|Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
|1:10 PM
|Russell Henley, Maverick McNealy
|1:21 PM
|Shane Lowry, Jacob Bridgeman
|1:32 PM
|Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay
|1:43 PM
|Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth
|1:54 PM
|Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka
|2:05 PM
|Scottie Scheffler, Ben Griffin
All the players are fighting for the coveted $20 million purse, but at Muirfield Village, nothing comes easy.
Top 3 game-changing holes at the 2025 Memorial Tournament
As we head into the final round, three holes could flip everything in a heartbeat. Take the par-3 16th; at just over 200 yards, it doesn’t look terrifying, but it’s all carry over water to a narrow green with slopes and bunkers waiting to punish anything slightly off-line. Then there’s the finishing hole, 18, a 484-yard par 4 with water left and trouble everywhere. It’s the kind of closing test that demands precision off the tee and nerves on the approach.
And No. 11 should not be taken for granted either. A long par 5 with a creek that crosses the fairway three times and an elevated green that dares you to go for it. Miss your spot, and a birdie opportunity turns into a double bogey. And whoever handles them best on Sunday could be the one walking off with the trophy.
Who are you rooting for? Someone new or the defending champion? Let us know your pick below in the comments.
What’s your perspective on:
Can Scottie Scheffler hold his nerve, or will Jordan Spieth steal the spotlight at Muirfield?
Have an interesting take?
