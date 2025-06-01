brand-logo
2025 Memorial Tournament: When Will Scottie Scheffler & Jordan Spieth Play? Round 4 Tee Times & Pairings

ByGaganpreet Kaur

Jun 1, 2025 | 12:20 AM EDT

0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Ben Griffin, and a field full of contenders are ready to make Sunday at Muirfield anything but predictable. After three intense rounds, the leaderboard is tightening. Scottie Scheffler has looked calm and in control from the very start. He opened with rounds of 70 and 70 in Rounds 1 and 2, then followed up with an impressive 68 in Round 3. Hot on wheels at T2, just a shot behind Scheffler is Ben Griffin. Jordan Spieth has been steadily climbing as well.  After rounds of 72 and 69 in the first two rounds, he shot par in R3 to finish at T4. Now, everyone is eyeing Memorial’s Sunday for a nail-biting round. 

The final round tees off at 8:55 a.m. ET, but all the spotlight will be on the afternoon wave. Jordan Spieth heads out at 1:43 p.m. ET alongside Keegan Bradley, looking to go low and pull off a Sunday charge. Just behind, Scheffler will tee off at 2:05 p.m. ET with Ben Griffin in the final pairing.

The other players mentioned below are starting from tee 1, and the timings are Eastern Standard Time, as per the PGA Tour.

Time ESTPlayers
8:55 AMAustin Eckroat
9:00 AMMatt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark
9:10 AMDenny McCarthy, Justin Rose
9:20 AMAlex Noren, Harry Higgs
9:31 AMLudvig Aberg, Davis Thompson
9:42 AMMin Woo Lee, Sam Stevens
9:53 AMMichael Kim, Nick Dunlap
10:04 AMHideki Matsuyama, Max Greyserman
10:15 AMMax Homa, Andrew Novak
10:26 AMThomas Detry, Viktor Hovland
10:37 AMMackenzie Hughes, Brandt Snedeker
10:53 AMSi Woo Kim, Tony Finau
11:04 AMStephan Jaeger, Adam Scott
11:15 AMCameron Young, Adam Hadwin
11:26 AMBud Cauley, Eric Cole
11:37 AMJustin Thomas, Jhonattan Vegas
11:48 AMAkshay Bhatia, Matt Kuchar
11:59 AMTommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa
12:10 PMSungjae Im, Taylor Pendrith
12:21 PMTom Hoge, Robert MacIntyre
12:32 PMHarris English, Ryan Fox
12:43 PMCorey Conners, Ryan Gerard
12:59 PMXander Schauffele, Sam Burns
1:10 PMRussell Henley, Maverick McNealy
1:21 PMShane Lowry, Jacob Bridgeman
1:32 PMRickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay
1:43 PMKeegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth
1:54 PMNick Taylor, Sepp Straka
2:05 PMScottie Scheffler, Ben Griffin

All the players are fighting for the coveted $20 million purse, but at Muirfield Village, nothing comes easy.

Top 3 game-changing holes at the 2025 Memorial Tournament 

As we head into the final round, three holes could flip everything in a heartbeat. Take the par-3 16th; at just over 200 yards, it doesn’t look terrifying, but it’s all carry over water to a narrow green with slopes and bunkers waiting to punish anything slightly off-line. Then there’s the finishing hole, 18, a 484-yard par 4 with water left and trouble everywhere. It’s the kind of closing test that demands precision off the tee and nerves on the approach. 

And No. 11 should not be taken for granted either. A long par 5 with a creek that crosses the fairway three times and an elevated green that dares you to go for it. Miss your spot, and a birdie opportunity turns into a double bogey. And whoever handles them best on Sunday could be the one walking off with the trophy.

Who are you rooting for? Someone new or the defending champion? Let us know your pick below in the comments.

0
Can Scottie Scheffler hold his nerve, or will Jordan Spieth steal the spotlight at Muirfield?

