2025 Nexus Cup Format: Everything to Know About Tiger Woods Hosted Event

Wait, what? Amateur golfers are getting Rolex watches as prizes? That’s not a typo, folks. While professional tournaments hand out crystal trophies and ceremonial checks, Tiger Woods is literally giving away luxury timepieces to weekend warriors. We’re talking about amateurs here – people who probably still slice their drives into the weeds.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 2025 Nexus Cup returns September 8-9 at Liberty National Golf Club for its fifth edition. Moreover, this invitation-only event continues to redefine what amateur golf experiences can offer. Only 72 players receive invites worldwide, making this potentially golf’s most exclusive amateur tournament.

The tournament splits 18 foursomes into three flights based on handicap rankings. Subsequently, each foursome divides into two-person teams for competition. The A player pairs with the B player for Match 1, while the C player teams with the D player for Match 2.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TGR Live (@tgrliveevents) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Day 1 features two nine-hole matches per team in a net better-ball format. Each game awards 10 points total: one point per hole won plus one bonus point for overall victory. Significantly, points accumulate throughout entire matches, even after mathematical decisions occur.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Day 2 escalates the stakes significantly. Team captains strategically select their strongest twosome for an 18-hole final match worth 20 points. Then, seven qualifying teams advance to the Championship Shootout on Liberty National’s 18th hole using alternate shot format without handicaps.

The shootout eliminates teams progressively through three rounds. Flight runners-up and the wildcard team compete first, with only one survivor advancing. Next, three flight winners join the survivor for the semifinals—finally, two teams battle for championship glory and those coveted prizes.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Handicap rules add strategic complexity throughout. Players receive strokes based on 90% of their course handicap, with the lowest handicap player competing as scratch. However, par-3 holes offer no handicap strokes, and par-4s and par-5s each have a maximum of one stroke.

Winners receive rewards that surpass most professional events. Each champion gets a Rolex watch, symbolizing permanent recognition of their achievement. Additionally, champions earn spots in Woods’ Hero World Challenge Pro-Am, competing alongside PGA Tour stars.

All participants receive extensive tournament merchandise regardless of performance. Teams get personalized apparel, custom tour bags, headcovers, and tournament gear. Furthermore, everyone enjoys Scotty Cameron putter fittings and items from Woods’ Sun Day Red clothing line.

The experience extends beyond golf competition entirely. Participants enjoy luxury ferry transportation, cocktail receptions at the NEXUS Club New York, and four-course dinners accompanied by hand-selected wine pairings. Additionally, Woods traditionally hosts driving range clinics and interactive Q&A sessions.

Celebrity appearances elevate the event’s profile consistently. Recent years featured Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Lucas Glover, and Kevin Kisner. These professionals interact directly with amateurs, sharing stories and providing on-course advice.

Tiger Woods Foundation Creates Nexus Cup’s Charitable Mission

The tournament serves dual purposes beyond entertaining amateur golfers. All proceeds benefit TGR Foundation’s educational programs supporting underserved youth communities. Since 1996, Woods’ foundation has positively impacted over one million students through STEM curricula and college-access programs.

The Nexus Cup demonstrates how exclusive events can drive charitable impact effectively. Participants understand that the tournament’s premium nature stems from its foundation association, creating motivation beyond typical amateur competitions. This approach connects competitive excellence with meaningful social contribution.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Young Guns team claimed three consecutive championships from 2022 to 2024, establishing an early tournament dynasty. Their dominance showcases the competitive intensity despite their amateur status.

The 2025 edition continues to combine competitive golf with a charitable purpose. Liberty National’s spectacular Manhattan skyline backdrop provides the perfect setting for the most prestigious gathering in amateur golf. Ultimately, the Nexus Cup elevates amateur tournaments beyond traditional boundaries through strategic competition and social impact.