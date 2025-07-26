2025 NV5 Invitational: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Back in 2019, a then-unknown Scottie Scheffler claimed his first big win at the NV5 Invitational, played at The Glen Club in Glenview, Illinois. Today, he’s the world’s No. 1 golfer with five major titles, including his latest at last week’s British Open. And now, this week, the NV5 Invitational returns to its spiritual home, “The Glen,” where dreams are made, and futures are shaped. And now, a new wave of players is ready to chase that same path. Naturally, that leads to the big question on everyone’s mind: Did the purse get a bump in 2025?

With the tournament’s growing prestige and alumni reaching the highest levels of the sport, an increase would seem likely. But surprisingly, the total purse remains unchanged at $1,000,000. And the winner? Well, the winner is set to earn $180,000. The money might not have grown, but the opportunity has. So why does it still matter more than ever? The answer lies in the field and the pressure.

The 2025 lineup of NV5 Invitational includes Hank Lebioda, Chandler Blanchet, Neal Shipley, Johnny Keefer, and Austin Smotherman, all eyeing a breakthrough. The Glen Club’s 7,236-yard, par-71 layout has hosted six editions (excluding 2020) and continues to demand the best. Last year, Thomas Rosenmuller tied the scoring record and vaulted himself to the PGA Tour. He won’t be back this year, and that means someone else’s story is about to begin. Who’s ready to take that leap? Now let’s talk numbers.

Second place earns $90,000, third gets $60,000, and 4th takes home $45,000. And the payouts continue down to roughly $4,000 for 65th place. Players who make the cut (top 65 and ties after 36 holes) all earn something, but perhaps more crucially, they’re also playing for Korn Ferry Tour points. The winner earns 500 points, a boost in the race for one of 30 PGA Tour cards awarded at season’s end. So yes, there’s money at stake, but status is the real jackpot. And while the $1 million purse hasn’t grown, its weight in meaning certainly has. Because sometimes, it’s not about the size of the check, it’s what it leads to next. Who can actually win?

Who’s favored to win the 2025 NV5 Invitational?

The real-time betting markets for the 2025 NV5 Invitational place Austin Smotherman as the top favorite at +1400 odds, giving him an implied win probability of 6.7%. He’s closely followed by Adrien Dumont de Chassart at +1600 (5.9%) and Neal Shipley at +2000 (5%). These three have consistently performed at the top of the Korn Ferry Tour this season. The strength of this field is evident, featuring 14 PGA TOUR winners, 52 Korn Ferry Tour champions, including all 16 winners from this season and top 200 OWGR players like Johnny Keefer (No. 86), Shipley (No. 91), and Smotherman (No. 115).

Smotherman, with multiple wins this year, is favored due to his elite ball-striking and length. And that is ideal for the Glen Club’s demanding layout. Dumont de Chassart, the 2023 Rookie of the Year, has yet to capture a win in 2025. But has stacked top‑5 finishes and ranks highly in the strokes-gained metric. Shipley, already a two-time winner this year and currently ranked No. 91 in the world, has proven he can close under pressure.

Beyond the favorites, many view Chandler Blanchet and Davis Chatfield (both around +2500) as high-value dark horses. Chatfield, who tied for 3rd at this event last year, has the game to contend again. The field also includes notable names like Curtis Thompson and Trace Crowe, both past NV5 Invitational champions. While Smotherman, Dumont de Chassart, and Shipley remain the most statistically likely to win, this stacked and diverse field featuring elite rookies, PGA TOUR veterans, and former winners makes for a wide-open and high-stakes weekend in Glenview.