2025 PIF Saudi International: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The biggest payday on the Asian Tour is up for grabs. The 2025 PIF Saudi International features a $5 million purse at Riyadh Golf Club. The champion walks away with $1 million.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That’s 20% of the total purse. It marks one of the richest prizes in professional golf outside the majors. For the 120-player field competing from November 19-22, every shot counts.

The stakes extend beyond prize money. This tournament serves as the International Series season finale. The top two finishers in the Order of Merit earn spots on the 2026 LIV Golf League. The winner receives 324 elevated ranking points that could reshape the final standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, 43 LIV Golf players comprise over one-third of the field, making this a critical proving ground for the breakaway circuit’s stars.

2025 PIF Saudi International prize money breakdown

Here’s the full payout structure across all 74 paid positions:

ADVERTISEMENT

1st $1,000,000 20.00% 2nd $525,000 10.50% 3rd $315,000 6.30% 4th $250,000 5.00% 5th $205,000 4.10% 6th $166,500 3.33% 7th $142,500 2.85% 8th $122,500 2.45% 9th $107,000 2.14% 10th $95,500 1.91% 11th $87,250 1.75% 12th $81,250 1.63% 13th $75,750 1.52% 14th $72,250 1.45% 15th $69,250 1.39% 16th $66,250 1.33% 17th $63,250 1.27% 18th $60,250 1.21% 19th $57,750 1.16% 20th $55,750 1.12% 21st $54,500 1.09% 22nd $53,000 1.06% 23rd $51,500 1.03% 24th $50,000 1.00% 25th $48,500 0.97% 26th $47,000 0.94% 27th $45,500 0.91% 28th $44,000 0.88% 29th $42,500 0.85% 30th $41,000 0.82% 31st $40,500 0.81% 32nd $39,000 0.78% 33rd $38,000 0.76% 34th $37,000 0.74% 35th $36,000 0.72% 36th $35,000 0.70% 37th $34,000 0.68% 38th $33,000 0.66% 39th $32,000 0.64% 40th $31,000 0.62% 41st $30,250 0.61% 42nd $29,250 0.59% 43rd $28,250 0.57% 44th $27,250 0.55% 45th $26,750 0.54% 46th $26,500 0.53% 47th $25,500 0.51% 48th $24,500 0.49% 49th $23,500 0.47% 50th $22,500 0.45% 51st $21,500 0.43% 52nd $20,500 0.41% 53rd $19,500 0.39% 54th $19,000 0.38% 55th $18,500 0.37% 56th $18,000 0.36% 57th $17,500 0.35% 58th $17,000 0.34% 59th $16,500 0.33% 60th $16,000 0.32% 61st $15,500 0.31% 62nd $15,000 0.30% 63rd $14,500 0.29% 64th $14,000 0.28% 65th $13,500 0.27%

The tournament distributes prize money down to 74th place. The cut came after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The prize money jumped significantly over the years. The tournament started as a European Tour event in 2019 with a $3.5 million purse. It transitioned to the Asian Tour in 2022, and the purse increased to $5 million where it remains today.

Dustin Johnson won twice in 2019 and 2021. Harold Varner III claimed the 2022 title. Abraham Ancer triumphed in 2023. Defending champion Joaquin Niemann won in 2024. Dustin Johnson struggled

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s at stake beyond prize money

The winner receives far more than just the $1 million check. They earn 324 elevated ranking points toward The International Series Order of Merit. That’s crucial because the top two finishers in the season-long standings secure spots on the 2026 LIV Golf League.

For players not already signed to LIV Golf, this represents a golden ticket. The Order of Merit battle intensifies with every shot this week. One strong performance can dramatically reshape the final standings.

The winner also gets 22 Official World Golf Ranking points. The points allocation depends on field strength. Additionally, victory comes with a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour. That provides crucial tournament access and stability for the champion’s schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Caleb Surratt leads at 14-under after rounds of 62-66. He seeks redemption after losing to Niemann in a playoff at this venue last year.

Thomas Pieters sits at 13-under in second. Three players share third at 11-under: Anthony Kim, Josele Ballester, and Tyrrell Hatton. Kim’s 64 in Round 2 marks his best round since his comeback. It’s his first top-10 position since 2011.

Eight of the top 10 players represent LIV Golf. Defending champion Niemann missed the cut at 1-over. Cameron Smith and Sergio Garcia also failed to advance. Yosuke Asaji, second in the International Series Rankings, missed the cut and damaged his LIV Golf qualification hopes.

Golf Channel covers all four rounds starting at 3:30 AM EST. Sony LIV streams complete coverage for India, Pakistan, and Southeast Asia. Astro Golf Channel (CH 831) in Malaysia broadcasts all rounds at 8:30 AM local time. Now Sports (CH 684) in Hong Kong provides coverage starting November 20-22 at 4:30 PM local time.

With two rounds remaining and millions on the line, who claims the $1 million prize? Let us know your predictions below!