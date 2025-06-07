2025 RBC Canadian Open: Prize Money & Winner’s Payout

The 2025 RBC Canadian Open is underway, and with two rounds complete, Cameron Champ leads the way at 12-under, two shots ahead of Andrew Putnam. The first round saw Thorbjorn Olesen take the clubhouse lead, but he dropped to tied third after a level par second round. The 2023 RBC Canadian Champion, Nick Taylor, is in contention again, tied at third with Olesen. While the tournament started with a 156-player field, not all will make it to the weekend.

Several players have missed the cut. And among those was past champion Rory McIlroy, who has been a winner of this tournament twice in the past (2019 & 2022). With the weekend coming, the competition is getting fierce with a lot at stake.

The prize purse for the 2025 RBC Canadian has increased to $9.8 million, compared to $9.4 million last year. Robert MacIntyre took home the check of $1.692 million in 2024, but this year the winner will take $1.76 million from the prize pot. Along with the prize pot, the winner will receive 500 FedEx Cup points and could also have a chance at playing the U.S. Open at Oakmont next week.

Let’s take a look at the prize money that every player will earn this Sunday:

Contenders for the $9.8 million prize purse at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open

Cameron Champ has all his shots firing. He had flawless bogey-free scorecards on the first two days, firing 62 & 64 respectively, to take the solo lead at 12-under. Champ, who has had 3 wins on the PGA Tour, hasn’t won since the 2021 3M Open and is eyeing the trophy at the RBC Canadian Open going into the weekend. Two shots behind him is Andrew Putnam, who also carded a bogey-free 62 in the second round to take the solo second place and is also in contention for the trophy.

Local favourite Nick Taylor, who seems to be loved by the Canadian fans, is not far behind. Tied at the third spot with 3 others, with a score of 9-under, Taylor is looking for his second victory this year on the PGA Tour. He had won the 2025 Sony Open earlier this year and was the winner of the RBC Canadian Open in 2023. He, too, has a chance to battle for the winner’s cheque if he sticks to his current form and lives up to his current hype.

While Shane Lowry and Sam Burns are the other notable players in the top 10, quite a few did not make it to the weekend. Joining him was Max Homa, who missed qualifying for the U.S. Open last week, and is struggling to keep a caddie post his split with longtime friend Joe Greiner. Luke Clanton, who debuted as a professional this week, also missed his chances to claim the $1.76 million check.

Who are you going to be rooting for this weekend? Let us know your pick below!