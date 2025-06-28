2025 Rocket Classic: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Let’s talk numbers, golf fans! The PGA Tour is at Detroit Golf Club this week, and we’re looking at one of the year’s biggest paydays. Players will compete for a massive $9.6 million purse at the 2025 Rocket Classic. The winner? They’re walking away with a life-changing $1.728 million payday. That’s a hefty increase from last year’s $1.656 million winner’s share, and trust us – everyone’s taking notice.

The tournament has faced some field changes in recent days. Several notable withdrawals have affected the competitive landscape. However, the evolving field dynamics still promise an exciting week in Detroit. The remaining field features plenty of talent hungry for their share of the massive purse.

Rocket Classic prize money creates major incentives

The $9.6 million total represents a $400,000 increase from the 2024 amount. Consequently, every position pays significantly more than in previous years. The runner-up receives $1,046,400, while the third-place finisher earns $662,400. Fourth place earns $470,400, and fifth place receives $393,600. These substantial payouts ensure fierce competition throughout the weekend.

Additionally, the winner earns 500 FedEx Cup points, along with a substantial payday. These points prove crucial for playoff positioning later in the season. Furthermore, the champion receives exemptions into next year’s Players Championship and PGA Championship. Therefore, the stakes extend far beyond just prize money for aspiring tour stars.

The complete payout structure rewards players based on their final position, which is cut. Even players finishing outside the top 50 earn over $20,000 for their efforts. Meanwhile, a top-20 finish guarantees at least $127,200, making every shot valuable for tour survival and financial security.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for all finishing positions:

1 $1,728,000 2 $1,046,400 3 $662,400 4 $470,400 5 $393,600 6 $348,000 7 $324,000 8 $300,000 9 $280,800 10 $261,600 11 $242,400 12 $223,200 13 $204,000 14 $184,800 15 $175,200 16 $165,600 17 $156,000 18 $146,400 19 $136,800 20 $127,200 21 $117,600 22 $108,000 23 $100,320 24 $92,640 25 $84,960 26 $77,280 27 $74,400 28 $71,520 29 $68,640 30 $65,760 31 $62,880 32 $60,000 33 $57,120 34 $54,720 35 $52,320 36 $49,920 37 $47,520 38 $45,600 39 $43,680 40 $41,760 41 $39,840 42 $37,920 43 $36,000 44 $34,080 45 $32,160 46 $30,240 47 $28,320 48 $26,784 49 $25,440 50 $24,672 51 $24,096 52 $23,520 53 $23,136 54 $22,752 55 $22,560 56 $22,368 57 $22,176 58 $21,984 59 $21,792 60 $21,600 61 $21,408 62 $21,216 63 $21,024 64 $20,832 65 $20,640

Rocket Classic weekend contenders after making the cut

The cut line fell at 6-under par, eliminating several big names from weekend competition. Rickie Fowler finished at 2-under and missed the cut, along with defending champion Cam Davis, who struggled to even par. Max Homa also missed by three shots at 3-under, illustrating the demanding nature of the Detroit Golf Club.

Among those who survived, Chris Kirk, Philip Knowles, and Andrew Putnam share the lead at 14-under heading into the weekend. Kirk already has one victory this season and brings proven closing experience. Putnam seeks his first win since 2018 while showing excellent form in challenging conditions.

Just three shots back at 11-under, Collin Morikawa remains the highest-ranked contender after a strong second-round 64. The world No. 5’s iron play gives him significant advantages on Detroit’s demanding layout.

Hideki Matsuyama sits alongside Morikawa at 11-under, seeking his second victory of 2025 after winning January’s Sentry tournament. Jake Knapp joins them after a historic 61 in round two, while Harry Hall continues his consistent form with five straight top-25 finishes. The substantial prize money and valuable FedEx Cup points make this weekend crucial for season-long positioning among Tour professionals.