2025 Rocket Classic: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Let’s talk numbers, golf fans! The PGA Tour is at Detroit Golf Club this week, and we’re looking at one of the year’s biggest paydays. Players will compete for a massive $9.6 million purse at the 2025 Rocket Classic. The winner? They’re walking away with a life-changing $1.728 million payday. That’s a hefty increase from last year’s $1.656 million winner’s share, and trust us – everyone’s taking notice.
The tournament has faced some field changes in recent days. Several notable withdrawals have affected the competitive landscape. However, the evolving field dynamics still promise an exciting week in Detroit. The remaining field features plenty of talent hungry for their share of the massive purse.
Rocket Classic prize money creates major incentives
The $9.6 million total represents a $400,000 increase from the 2024 amount. Consequently, every position pays significantly more than in previous years. The runner-up receives $1,046,400, while the third-place finisher earns $662,400. Fourth place earns $470,400, and fifth place receives $393,600. These substantial payouts ensure fierce competition throughout the weekend.
Additionally, the winner earns 500 FedEx Cup points, along with a substantial payday. These points prove crucial for playoff positioning later in the season. Furthermore, the champion receives exemptions into next year’s Players Championship and PGA Championship. Therefore, the stakes extend far beyond just prize money for aspiring tour stars.
The complete payout structure rewards players based on their final position, which is cut. Even players finishing outside the top 50 earn over $20,000 for their efforts. Meanwhile, a top-20 finish guarantees at least $127,200, making every shot valuable for tour survival and financial security.
Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for all finishing positions:
|1
|$1,728,000
|2
|$1,046,400
|3
|$662,400
|4
|$470,400
|5
|$393,600
|6
|$348,000
|7
|$324,000
|8
|$300,000
|9
|$280,800
|10
|$261,600
|11
|$242,400
|12
|$223,200
|13
|$204,000
|14
|$184,800
|15
|$175,200
|16
|$165,600
|17
|$156,000
|18
|$146,400
|19
|$136,800
|20
|$127,200
|21
|$117,600
|22
|$108,000
|23
|$100,320
|24
|$92,640
|25
|$84,960
|26
|$77,280
|27
|$74,400
|28
|$71,520
|29
|$68,640
|30
|$65,760
|31
|$62,880
|32
|$60,000
|33
|$57,120
|34
|$54,720
|35
|$52,320
|36
|$49,920
|37
|$47,520
|38
|$45,600
|39
|$43,680
|40
|$41,760
|41
|$39,840
|42
|$37,920
|43
|$36,000
|44
|$34,080
|45
|$32,160
|46
|$30,240
|47
|$28,320
|48
|$26,784
|49
|$25,440
|50
|$24,672
|51
|$24,096
|52
|$23,520
|53
|$23,136
|54
|$22,752
|55
|$22,560
|56
|$22,368
|57
|$22,176
|58
|$21,984
|59
|$21,792
|60
|$21,600
|61
|$21,408
|62
|$21,216
|63
|$21,024
|64
|$20,832
|65
|$20,640
Rocket Classic weekend contenders after making the cut
The cut line fell at 6-under par, eliminating several big names from weekend competition. Rickie Fowler finished at 2-under and missed the cut, along with defending champion Cam Davis, who struggled to even par. Max Homa also missed by three shots at 3-under, illustrating the demanding nature of the Detroit Golf Club.
Among those who survived, Chris Kirk, Philip Knowles, and Andrew Putnam share the lead at 14-under heading into the weekend. Kirk already has one victory this season and brings proven closing experience. Putnam seeks his first win since 2018 while showing excellent form in challenging conditions.
Just three shots back at 11-under, Collin Morikawa remains the highest-ranked contender after a strong second-round 64. The world No. 5’s iron play gives him significant advantages on Detroit’s demanding layout.
We caught up with @collin_morikawa earlier this week and he knew the importance of a clean card.
He did just that today by firing a bogey-free -8 (64) to put himself three shots off the lead. #RocketClassic pic.twitter.com/mDAKrSkmyX
— Rocket Classic (@RocketClassic) June 28, 2025
Article continues below this ad
Hideki Matsuyama sits alongside Morikawa at 11-under, seeking his second victory of 2025 after winning January’s Sentry tournament. Jake Knapp joins them after a historic 61 in round two, while Harry Hall continues his consistent form with five straight top-25 finishes. The substantial prize money and valuable FedEx Cup points make this weekend crucial for season-long positioning among Tour professionals.
