2025 Rocket Classic: Top 5 Bets for PGA Tour Event Explored

The 2025 season is slowly winding its way down. With the US Open done, that leaves just one major tournament—the Open Championship. There are three weeks of golf action in between the recently concluded Travelers and the Open, with the first stop being at Detroit, Michigan, which will host the Rocket Classic. With several key players like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas opting out, the glitz and the glamour might not be what the tournament will be about. However, it promises to be an enticing and enthralling affair with lots at stake, including a potential spot in the Ryder Cup Squad. So, let us see who has the best chance of winning the coveted title and a hefty share of $9,600,000?

1. Keegan Bradley

The Team USA Ryder Cup captain is on a mission right now. “I never would have thought about playing if I hadn’t won. This definitely opens the door to play. I don’t know if I’m going to do it or not, but I certainly have to take a pretty hard look at what’s best for the team, and we’ll see,” Keegan Bradley stated after his thrilling victory in the recently concluded $20M Travelers Championship. With that victory, he moved to 9th in the Official Ryder Cup ranking for Team USA and could make the automatic qualification, which requires you to be in the top 6.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the fans are divided regarding whether he should play or not, an automatic selection could bolster his case and make fans look favorably on him if he plays, something he wanted to do in the past. Despite being in the top 12 in 2023, Bradley was overlooked by Captain Zach Johnson. A victory at the Rocket Classic will push him further up the standings. He has taken part in the event 4 times and has made the cut all 4 times. His best finish was when he ended up at T14 in 2021 with a score of 13 under par. His odds via FanDuel stand at +1600, the second-best in the tournament.

AD

2. Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa has the best odds amongst all players on the field at +1200. While his recent form is concerning, there is no doubt that Morikawa can be a force to be reckoned with, especially in the absence of big names like Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy.

Morikawa has only taken part in one Rocket Classic event so far. Morikawa teed off at the Detroit Golf Club in 2023 and ended up finishing in a three-way tie for first place with Rickie Fowler and Adam Hadwin. The former clinched first place in the end through a playoff, while Morikawa finished last among the three. This time around, Morikawa will hope that his luck changes, especially considering that he has not won a title on the Tour since November 2023. He is also making changes, just to reassure he wins. If at all they turn fruitful, remains to be seen.

3. Ben Griffin

In terms of form, no player in the Rocket Classic playing field could match Ben Griffin. The 29-year-old has won both of his PGA Tour titles this season and is currently having a brilliant run. Over the last five PGA Tour events, Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times, with his only win outside coming at the recently concluded Travelers Championship, where he finished T14.

Griffin’s run of form includes the title triumph at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the unfortunate loss to Scottie Scheffler at the Memorial Tournament, and a T8 and T10 finish at the two majors, the PGA Championship and the US Open, respectively. The Rocket Classic will be a great setting for another title for the University of North Carolina grad. He currently holds the third-best odds in the field via FanDuel with +2200. His putting game is very well-refined right now, and he will be looking to make his experience count.

4. Hideki Matsuyama

After his brilliant win in the Sentry, Hideki Matsuyama has looked less and less like the guy who has won 11 PGA Tour titles. He has fallen to 22 on the FedEx Cup rankings and has failed to make the weekend at the PLAYERS Championship as well as the PGA Championship this season. Despite that, he has one of the highest odds of clinching the trophy for two reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A significantly reduced field due to the upcoming key events like the Genesis Scottish Open and the Open Championship, and the fact that when he is in form, he is quite unstoppable. +3000 will put him as a contender, but Matsuyama is a potent threat at any time.

5. Cameron Davis

+9000 odds are not much to talk about, but if you are a two-time winner, people would be wary of you. That’s the case with Australian golfer Cameron Davis. The Australian has won two PGA Tour titles, both at the same venue, the Detroit Golf Club. Detroit golfing fans would be eager to see him in action yet again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Both of Davis’s victories here have been close encounters, with his 2021 victory requiring a playoff against Joaquin Niemann and Tory Merritt, while in 2021 he won by one stroke against the likes of Akshay Bhatia, Min Woo Lee, Aaron Rai, and David Thompson. Only time will tell whether he can replicate the same feat.

A few more special players are competing at the Michigan-based event. 2023 winner Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay, Harry Hall, Kim Si Woo, and many others. Who do you have winning the coveted title at Michigan?