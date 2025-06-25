2025 Rocket Classic: Will Weather Play Spoilsport at PGA Tour Event in Detroit?

Weather can make or break a golf game, and after what happened at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, we know that all too well. The first two rounds were phenomenal, with players showing off their skills and scoring low at the Detroit Golf Club. However, things took a turn when play was suspended due to weather conditions, and the start of the third round was pushed back multiple times, with a hopeful start scheduled for 12:48 p.m. ET. The PGA Tour Communications even shared the predicted weather forecast, which didn’t look promising until around 4 p.m. EST, leaving everyone wondering if or when play would begin.

To speed up the pace of play, the PGA Tour announced that groupings for Round 3 would include threesomes, and amid all this chaos, Cam Davis ultimately took home the trophy. But all that makes us wonder: Is the weather going to be a foe at this year’s game too? Perhaps.

The weather is painting an interesting picture at the Detroit Golf Club for the upcoming tournament. On Thursday, June 26, expect mostly cloudy and humid conditions with a thunderstorm brewing in the area during the afternoon, potentially causing lightning delays. Temperatures will soar to a high of 88°F (31°C), similar to the sweltering heat experienced at the recent KPMG Championship, where players struggled to cope with the extreme temperatures.

Winds will blow at a moderate 13 km/h from the southwest, and the Max UV Index is expected to be high at 6. As we look ahead to Friday, June 27, the weather forecast indicates partly sunny, hot, and humid conditions, again with thunderstorms possible in the area that might cause lightning delays. Temperatures are going to go high compared to the previous day, as they are predicted to reach a scorching 90°F (32.2°C). The Max UV Index will be extremely high at 10, so golfers should take necessary precautions.

With an 80% chance of thunderstorms, it’s crucial for participants to stay weather-aware and plan accordingly. But what about the last two rounds? Well, let’s find out!

How’s the weather looking for the last two rounds?

The forecast for the final stretch is looking pretty sweet! On Saturday, the temperature will be just right, ranging from 20° to 30°, with some clouds rolling in early on before giving way to sunshine. The humidity is at a comfortable 25%, and with only a slight breeze, it’s shaping up to be a great day for golf. The conditions seem perfect for focus and precision on the course.

Sunday is looking even more promising, with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures between 23° and 32°. The low chance of rain, just 10%, means golfers can focus on their game without worrying about the weather — it’s the perfect setup for a thrilling finale. Given these ideal conditions, will the golfers be able to bring their A-game and make the most of the perfect weather, or will the pressure get to them? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!