2025 Standard Portland Classic: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

After ending the LPGA’s major season with Miyu Yamashita as the winner of the AIG Women’s Open, the golfers have taken a plane to the Columbia Edgewater Macan Course for another regular event. The newly named Standard Portland Classic misses many big names, like Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, and more. But it doesn’t mean the fans would be missing out on some good competition.
After all, the field has one of the most legendary women golfers and a Hall of Fame inductee, Juli Inkster. While youngsters are chasing the silver trophy, Inkster is trying to ignite her past passion for the upcoming Senior Open, and she took a big step by making the brutal cut. So, if Inkster had to win the Standard Portland Classic, what’s the check she might be banking?
Since 2023, the Portland Classic’s prize purse has seen a $250,000 boost. That means after last year’s $1.75 million pool, where Moriya Jutanugarn pocketed $262,500, the 2025 champion will earn an extra $37,500. Additionally, as a regular LPGA Tour stop, the event now offers an even $2 million purse. From that, the winner will take home $300,000, while the runner-up will collect $188,651. But what about the rest of the field? Here’s the full prize money breakdown.
|Sr. No
|Prize Money
|1
|$300,000
|2
|$188,651
|3
|$136,853
|4
|$105,866
|5
|$85,210
|6
|$69,718
|7
|$58,357
|8
|$51,127
|9
|$45,962
|10
|$41,831
|11
|$38,731
|12
|$36,149
|13
|$33,877
|14
|$31,811
|15
|$29,952
|16
|$28,299
|17
|$26,855
|18
|$25,615
|19
|$24,582
|20
|$23,755
|21
|$22,930
|22
|$22,103
|23
|$21,278
|24
|$20,450
|25
|$19,728
|26
|$19,006
|27
|$18,281
|28
|$17,558
|29
|$16,835
|30
|$16,216
|31
|$15,595
|32
|$14,976
|33
|$14,357
|34
|$13,736
|35
|$13,221
|36
|$12,704
|37
|$12,189
|38
|$11,671
|39
|$11,154
|40
|$10,742
|41
|$10,329
|42
|$9,917
|43
|$9,502
|44
|$9,089
|45
|$8,779
|46
|$8,469
|47
|$8,159
|48
|$7,849
|49
|$7,539
|50
|$7,230
|51
|$7,024
|52
|$6,817
|53
|$6,609
|54
|$6,405
|55
|$6,197
|56
|$5,990
|57
|$5,784
|58
|$5,577
|59
|$5,371
|60
|$5,165
|61
|$5,062
|62
|$4,957
|63
|$4,855
|64
|$4,752
|65
|$4,647
As you can see, the prize purse increase is all set for the top 65 who made the cut and don’t have to go back home empty-handed. But there is more at stake at the 2025 Portland Classic than just money!
What else is at stake for the field at the 2025 Portland Classic?
Juli Inkster has often asserted that LPGA events are not just about the prize money. For her, women’s golf requires extra effort to engage fans and build the kind of momentum seen in leagues like the WNBA. Since players are already putting in that work, the rewards go beyond a paycheck.
Alongside the $2 million purse, there are also valuable CME Globe points on offer. The winner will collect 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe, and every improvement in the standings brings players closer to the season-ending $4 million prize.
Rolex Ranking points are also quietly in play. They can shift the global standings, as they did in helping Nelly Korda reach World No. 1 earlier this season. Unfortunately, Korda is skipping this event, leaving the door open for others to rise. With money, points, and prestige on the line, the question remains: who will walk away with the silverware and the winner’s check?
