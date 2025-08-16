2025 Standard Portland Classic: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

After ending the LPGA’s major season with Miyu Yamashita as the winner of the AIG Women’s Open, the golfers have taken a plane to the Columbia Edgewater Macan Course for another regular event. The newly named Standard Portland Classic misses many big names, like Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, and more. But it doesn’t mean the fans would be missing out on some good competition.

After all, the field has one of the most legendary women golfers and a Hall of Fame inductee, Juli Inkster. While youngsters are chasing the silver trophy, Inkster is trying to ignite her past passion for the upcoming Senior Open, and she took a big step by making the brutal cut. So, if Inkster had to win the Standard Portland Classic, what’s the check she might be banking?

Since 2023, the Portland Classic’s prize purse has seen a $250,000 boost. That means after last year’s $1.75 million pool, where Moriya Jutanugarn pocketed $262,500, the 2025 champion will earn an extra $37,500. Additionally, as a regular LPGA Tour stop, the event now offers an even $2 million purse. From that, the winner will take home $300,000, while the runner-up will collect $188,651. But what about the rest of the field? Here’s the full prize money breakdown.

Sr. No Prize Money 1 $300,000 2 $188,651 3 $136,853 4 $105,866 5 $85,210 6 $69,718 7 $58,357 8 $51,127

9 $45,962 10 $41,831 11 $38,731 12 $36,149 13 $33,877 14 $31,811 15 $29,952 16 $28,299

17 $26,855 18 $25,615 19 $24,582 20 $23,755 21 $22,930 22 $22,103 23 $21,278 24 $20,450 25 $19,728 26 $19,006 27 $18,281 28 $17,558 29 $16,835 30 $16,216 31 $15,595 32 $14,976 33 $14,357 34 $13,736 35 $13,221 36 $12,704 37 $12,189 38 $11,671 39 $11,154 40 $10,742 41 $10,329 42 $9,917 43 $9,502 44 $9,089 45 $8,779 46 $8,469 47 $8,159 48 $7,849 49 $7,539 50 $7,230 51 $7,024 52 $6,817 53 $6,609 54 $6,405 55 $6,197 56 $5,990 57 $5,784 58 $5,577 59 $5,371 60 $5,165 61 $5,062 62 $4,957 63 $4,855 64 $4,752 65 $4,647

As you can see, the prize purse increase is all set for the top 65 who made the cut and don’t have to go back home empty-handed. But there is more at stake at the 2025 Portland Classic than just money!

What else is at stake for the field at the 2025 Portland Classic?

Juli Inkster has often asserted that LPGA events are not just about the prize money. For her, women’s golf requires extra effort to engage fans and build the kind of momentum seen in leagues like the WNBA. Since players are already putting in that work, the rewards go beyond a paycheck.

Alongside the $2 million purse, there are also valuable CME Globe points on offer. The winner will collect 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe, and every improvement in the standings brings players closer to the season-ending $4 million prize.

Rolex Ranking points are also quietly in play. They can shift the global standings, as they did in helping Nelly Korda reach World No. 1 earlier this season. Unfortunately, Korda is skipping this event, leaving the door open for others to rise. With money, points, and prestige on the line, the question remains: who will walk away with the silverware and the winner’s check?