brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

2025 Standard Portland Classic: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByKhambe Huda Imran

Aug 16, 2025 | 7:15 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

After ending the LPGA’s major season with Miyu Yamashita as the winner of the AIG Women’s Open, the golfers have taken a plane to the Columbia Edgewater Macan Course for another regular event. The newly named Standard Portland Classic misses many big names, like Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, and more. But it doesn’t mean the fans would be missing out on some good competition.

After all, the field has one of the most legendary women golfers and a Hall of Fame inductee, Juli Inkster. While youngsters are chasing the silver trophy, Inkster is trying to ignite her past passion for the upcoming Senior Open, and she took a big step by making the brutal cut. So, if Inkster had to win the Standard Portland Classic, what’s the check she might be banking?

Since 2023, the Portland Classic’s prize purse has seen a $250,000 boost. That means after last year’s $1.75 million pool, where Moriya Jutanugarn pocketed $262,500, the 2025 champion will earn an extra $37,500. Additionally, as a regular LPGA Tour stop, the event now offers an even $2 million purse. From that, the winner will take home $300,000, while the runner-up will collect $188,651. But what about the rest of the field? Here’s the full prize money breakdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Expand Post

Sr. NoPrize Money
1$300,000
2$188,651
3$136,853
4$105,866
5$85,210
6$69,718
7$58,357
8$51,127
9$45,962
10$41,831
11$38,731
12$36,149
13$33,877
14$31,811
15$29,952
16$28,299
17$26,855
18$25,615
19$24,582
20$23,755
21$22,930
22$22,103
23$21,278
24$20,450
25$19,728
26$19,006
27$18,281
28$17,558
29$16,835
30$16,216
31$15,595
32$14,976
33$14,357
34$13,736
35$13,221
36$12,704
37$12,189
38$11,671
39$11,154
40$10,742
41$10,329
42$9,917
43$9,502
44$9,089
45$8,779
46$8,469
47$8,159
48$7,849
49$7,539
50$7,230
51$7,024
52$6,817
53$6,609
54$6,405
55$6,197
56$5,990
57$5,784
58$5,577
59$5,371
60$5,165
61$5,062
62$4,957
63$4,855
64$4,752
65$4,647

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

As you can see, the prize purse increase is all set for the top 65 who made the cut and don’t have to go back home empty-handed. But there is more at stake at the 2025 Portland Classic than just money!

Top Stories

1

Golf Fans All Issue Same Complaint After Watching U.S. Amateur 2025: ‘Complete Travesty’

2

Scottie Scheffler Breaks Silence Hours After Pace of Play Warning Derailed His Game

3

PGA Tour Under Fire After Abrupt Suspension of Play Costs One Golfer Dearly

4

PGA Tour Pro Under Attack After His ‘Disgraceful’ Behavior at BMW Championship Catches Fans’ Eyes

5

Scottie Scheffler Sends 10-Word Warning as Fellow PGA Tour Pro Shares Experience With Hecklers

What’s your perspective on:

With big names absent, who will seize the spotlight at the Portland Classic this year?

Have an interesting take?

What else is at stake for the field at the 2025 Portland Classic?

Juli Inkster has often asserted that LPGA events are not just about the prize money. For her, women’s golf requires extra effort to engage fans and build the kind of momentum seen in leagues like the WNBA. Since players are already putting in that work, the rewards go beyond a paycheck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Alongside the $2 million purse, there are also valuable CME Globe points on offer. The winner will collect 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe, and every improvement in the standings brings players closer to the season-ending $4 million prize.

Rolex Ranking points are also quietly in play. They can shift the global standings, as they did in helping Nelly Korda reach World No. 1 earlier this season. Unfortunately, Korda is skipping this event, leaving the door open for others to rise. With money, points, and prestige on the line, the question remains: who will walk away with the silverware and the winner’s check?

ADVERTISEMENT

With big names absent, who will seize the spotlight at the Portland Classic this year?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved