2025 Tour Championship: 5 Biggest Storylines To Follow Heading Into The Weekend

The PGA Tour is in its final chapter of 2025. The Tour Championship set up the greens with bubbling action right from the first round, and the weekends are going to be no different. With not just a $40 million prize purse in line but also the crowning of the FedEx Champion, the leaderboard changes would be rapid. Here are 5 big storylines to follow to get the most drama from the fields at Georgia:

#1: Tommy Fleetwood eyes first PGA Tour victory

The spotlight is back on Fleetwood as he sets out to break his PGA Tour curse. After firing a blistering second-round 63, Fleetwood is at T1 alongside Russell Henley (13-under). However, this is not the first time Tommy has edged close to a win just to be left disappointed. Fleetwood has endured countless losses on American soil, including this year’s Travelers Championship (T2) and the St. Jude Championship (T3). But this time, Fleetwood is looking unstoppable, delivering some of his lowest rounds of the season, a 64 followed by a 63. Fleetwood might be gearing up to sweep both the Tour Championship and the $10 million FedEx Cup title.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOUR Championship (@tourchampionship) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“It would be pretty funny if my first PGA Tour victory came with both,” Fleetwood quipped. Sheer determination and resilience have defined Fleetwood’s journey. His 6 runner-up finishes prove that. “When you’ve had enough near-misses you learn that there’s always another week coming up.” And now, hot on his heels, Fleetwood is ready to shed his ‘best without a PGA Tour win’ tag.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

#2: Keegan Bradley balances tour pressure and captaincy decisions

Keegan Bradley, the US captain for the Ryder Cup, is in the middle of a rare playing captain possibility. Even though a bogey-free 64 in round 2 at East Lake strengthened his case to tee it up at Bethpage, the pressure of the captaincy responsibilities won’t be easy to juggle. In fact, the possibility is so obscure, it last happened during Arnold Palmer’s captaincy in 1963.

“I am going to be really happy when this week is over. I have about had it with this whole thing. I am ready to figure out what we are doing and get a team together,” Bradley admitted, revealing the strain of competing while being the most essential link for the US team. “This week I am trying so hard [to focus] but it [the Ryder Cup] is all I am thinking about. Pairings, certain things I want to say to the guys during the week … it is just difficult.” Bradley is still split in his decision, and the way the weekends unfold at East Lake could highly influence that.

#3: Shane Lowry’s Ryder Cup path blocked by rules quirk

A change in Team Europe’s qualification rules has complicated Shane Lowry’s Ryder Cup hopes. Despite sitting 6th in the standings, the rules won’t allow him to earn points for the Ryder Cup. This leaves his spot vulnerable and exposed to Rasmus Hojgaard, who is earning points in the British Masters. “Yeah, I only found out about that Monday. I thought I was guaranteed getting points this week… I was somewhat disappointed to hear that,” Lowry admitted. He understands that he might need one of Luke Donald’s six captain’s picks.

However, Lowry remains in strong contention for one of the picks with a timely return in form at East Lake. After delivering a bogey-free 63 and a massive record-breaking birdie putt on the 14th, Lowry is well in consideration. But the European force wants to stay focused on its form instead of speculation.

#4: Scottie Scheffler chases historic back-to-back FedExCup triumphs

Scottie Scheffler owns his own slice of history entering the weekend rounds. No one has ever secured back-to-back Tour Championship titles. But Scheffler is well up for that possibility, looking to defend his 2024 title. Fresh off his BMW Championship win, the world No. 1 began the Tour Championship on top. With five wins this year, including the PGA Championship and Open Championship, Scheffler has already elevated his legacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scottie Scheffler (@scottie.scheffler) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Scheffler already fired two impressive rounds, placing him tied at 6th at 8-under. Although 5 shots away from the leading player, Scheffler has proved time and again that he can claim a match even during its final moments. A triumph this week would put yet another historic record under his belt.

#5: Collin Morikawa’s Ryder Cup hopes remain precarious despite a strong opening round

After a disastrous run in 2025, it’s safe to say that Collin Morikawa has seen more caddies than top 10s this year. Still hunting for his first win of the season, Morikawa, however, has shown a strong opening round performance. Morikawa increased his captain’s pick chances with a fiery 6-under 64, pushing him to T14. However, even as he inches closer to a lock on the team, Morikawa chooses to stay cautious. “I don’t think you’re ever comfortable until you get that call and you’re on the team,” Morikawa added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Morikawa understands the 6 wildcard picks aren’t easy choices for captain Keegan Bradley. Even if Morikawa were to end in the top 10 here at East Lake, his inconsistent run this season keeps the uncertainty alive. However, Morikawa decided to stay out of the ropes in regards with Keegan Bradley’s playing captain possibility.

With two rounds left at East Lake, the Tour Championship will deliver a dramatic weekend where history, redemption, and Ryder Cup stakes collide. From Tommy Fleetwood’s pursuit of a maiden win to Scottie Scheffler’s historic bid, every shot now carries season-defining weight.