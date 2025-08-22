2025 Tour Championship: Top 5 Moments You Missed From Round 1

The season finale Tour Championship is currently underway at East Lake. Whether it’s Tommy Fleetwood’s terrifying accuracy on the tricky par-3 15th or Russell Henley’s birdie spree, round 1 has been marked with breathtaking moments. Russell Henley is leading the leaderboard, even surpassing World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler by 2 strokes. But this is just the start of the finale. With three more rounds to go, the leaderboards can and will change. And with a sky-high $40 million prize purse and a gripping game format, that change might reflect right in the next round.

Here are the top 5 sensational moments from the first 18 holes you might have missed:

#1: Tommy Fleetwood’s precision shot on par-3 15th

Tommy Fleetwood delivered one of the standout moments of Round 1 with a pinpoint shot on the iconic par-3 15th at East Lake. Being one of the tricky holes in the back nine, the shot demanded terrifying accuracy. The Englishman struck a superb iron that landed just six feet from the hole. From here, birdie was just a matter of a shot. And Tommy Fleetwood claimed that opportunity, showcasing his composure and poise even under finals pressure.

That birdie proved to be a key part of Fleetwood’s impressive six-under-par 64. Yes, Tommy Fleetwood won’t be looking back from the Tour Championship, sitting comfortably tied at T3. This could provide the English pro just the opportunity to rally up to the top of the leaderboard, getting his maiden PGA Tour title.

#2: Russell Henley’s birdie fest

The first round of the Tour Championship was a masterclass in birdies. Although Justin Thomas started the birdie party early, it was Russell Henley‘s scintillating display of back-to-back birdies that truly caught attention. The Georgia native rolled in three putts from over 30 feet. That included an impressive 42-footer at the 16th and a 35-footer at the 17th. With an eagle at the par-5 sixth and three straight birdies to close, Henley matched the tournament’s opening-round low. Henley’s birdie fest placed him at the top of the leaderboard with a nine-under 61.

That score surpassed even Scheffler’s 7-under, leaving fans enthralled. Despite a history of fast starts without follow-through, this round felt different—calm, calculated, and full of confidence. Henley, a five-time Tour winner, now leads by two shots and has put himself in prime position to chase a season-defining victory at East Lake.

#3: Hideki Matsuyama’s cliffhanger

Even the balls were up for drama at East Lake! Hideki Matsuyama‘s cliffhanger was that sweet break from the fierce competition everyone wanted. After round 1, the PGA Tour shared a funny clip from the course at East Lake of the Japanese swinging an almost precise shot.

As he swung his precision shot, the ball advanced well right until it stood right on the edge, looking almost motionless. Even fans found themselves rooting for the ball as it struggled to find its way inside the hole. And yes, the moment was at least a dramatic 5 seconds before the ball finally surrendered to the peer pressure.

This cliffhanger was surely one of the funniest moments in the round. But was it tense? Well, in an event where every shot can shift the leaderboard, it sure was. With Hideki sitting at T21 now, the shot might or might not have moved much. But it was undoubtedly one of those highlights you wouldn’t want to miss.

#4: Keegan Bradley’s early birdie

Keegan Bradley wasted no time making his mark. He rolled in the first birdie of the day on his opening hole. He carried that early momentum with two more birdies at the 3rd and 5th, looking poised for a strong start in the season finale. His front nine showcased the kind of precision and confidence that had him eyeing a climb up the leaderboard. With this early momentum, fans were sure Bradley was gearing up for the top at the Tour Championship.

However, the back nine told a different story. Four bogeys, at 12, 14, 17, and 18 holes, halted his progress and dropped him back to even par. By the end of the day, Bradley was left at T23 at even par. For Bradley, the early flashes of brilliance will need to be backed by a steadier finish if he wants to make a meaningful push in the coming rounds.

#5: Victor Hovland’s birdie gets crowds roaring

Viktor Hovland electrified the East Lake crowd with a monster putt on the par-4 6th that set the tone for his round. Hovland shot a massive putt from about 50 feet away from the hole, placing the ball inches from the hole. That putt left a simple tap-in birdie for Hovland. The gallery erupted as the reigning FedEx Cup contender showed his touch and confidence early in the day.

That moment injected energy into both Hovland’s round and the East Lake’s prying eyes, who had been waiting for a spark on Thursday. Though he finished two-under T17, the highlight reel birdie at the 6th was a reminder of his ability to create momentum-shifting moments in big tournaments.

The first round at East Lake set the stage for an exciting weekend. Low scores, big moments, and plenty of drama have left the fans wanting more. And the event won’t disappoint those expectations. From Henley’s putting masterclass to Fleetwood’s precision, the Tour Championship is wide open heading into the next rounds. With so much talent in the mix, the battle for the FedEx Cup is just getting started.