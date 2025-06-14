2025 U.S. Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Back in 1895, Horace Rawlins pocketed just $150 for winning the first US Open and probably returned to his club pro job the next day. Fast forward 130 years, and golf’s financial landscape has undergone a dramatic transformation, creating modern millionaire athletes. Today’s US Open champion will walk away with a staggering $4.3 million payday—more than enough to retire comfortably or fund their golf career for decades.

The 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club maintains its status as one of golf’s most lucrative majors. For the world’s best players, this represents the ultimate financial prize. Every stroke matters when millions hang in the balance. The tournament offers a massive $21.5 million total purse. While the USGA kept the amount unchanged from 2024, this still represents tremendous growth from $12.5 million just four years ago. “Our purse is $21.5 million. Winner’s check is $4.3 million. We didn’t raise our purse this year,” USGA CEO Mike Whan explained. “When I started at the USGA just four years ago, our purse was $12.5 million.”

The evolution of prize money tells an incredible story of golf’s growth. Tiger Woods became the first player to earn $1 million for a US Open victory in 2002. That breakthrough moment happened at Bethpage Black. Now, just over 20 years later, the winner’s check has more than quadrupled.

Recent champions have witnessed this financial surge firsthand. Bryson DeChambeau earned $4.3 million for his 2024 Pinehurst victory. Wyndham Clark collected $3.6 million in 2023. Matt Fitzpatrick received $3.15 million in 2022.

Additionally, the $21.5 million purse leads every other major championship in 2025. The Masters paid out $21 million this year. Meanwhile, the PGA Championship offered $19 million. The Open Championship trails with $17 million.

Here’s the complete 2025 US Open prize money breakdown:

1st $4,300,000 2nd $2,322,000 3rd $1,445,062 4th $1,013,040 5th $843,765 6th $748,154 7th $674,491 8th $604,086 9th $546,720 10th $502,174 11th $458,280 12th $423,729 13th $394,829 14th $364,407 15th $338,332 16th $316,602 17th $299,218 18th $281,834 19th $264,450 20th $247,067 21st $232,073 22nd $217,080 23rd $202,521 24th $189,048 25th $177,314 26th $167,319 27th $159,713 28th $152,977 29th $146,458 30th $139,939 31st $133,420 32nd $126,901 33rd $120,382 34th $114,515 35th $109,735 36th $104,954 37th $100,391 38th $96,045 39th $91,699 40th $87,353 41st $83,007 42nd $78,661 43rd $74,315 44th $69,969 45th $65,623 46th $61,712 47th $57,801 48th $54,107 49th $51,934 50th $49,761 51st $48,457 52nd $47,370 53rd $46,501 54th $46,067 55th $45,632 56th $45,197 57th $44,763 58th $44,328 59th $43,894 60th $43,459 61st $43,024 62nd $42,590 63rd $42,155 64th $41,721 65th $41,286 66th $40,851 67th $40,417 68th $39,982 69th $39,548 70th $39,113 71st $38,678

Oakmont’s toughest test: Which players have the best shot

Oakmont Country Club has proven once again why it’s called golf’s ultimate examination. After two rounds, only three players remain under par in the entire field. Sam Burns leads at -3 after posting the third-lowest round in Oakmont history with Friday’s 65. J.J. Spaun sits at -2, while Viktor Hovland clings to -1. The course setup tells the story of this brutal test. Fairways stretch just 28 yards wide with 5-inch rough bordering immediately. Greens run at 15 on the Stimpmeter – significantly faster than typical tour conditions.

Brooks Koepka emerges as the strongest major champion still in contention. The five-time major winner sits at +2 after rounds of 68-74, just five strokes behind. His experience in pressure situations and methodical approach suit Oakmont’s grinding nature perfectly. Other contenders include Adam Scott and Ben Griffin, tied at even par after shooting 70-70 and 69-71, respectively. Victor Perez sits at +1 following rounds of 71-70. Russell Henley rounds out the top contenders at +2 with consistent 70-72 scoring. Remarkably, the leaderboard shows that steady consistency trumps star power when Oakmont bares its teeth.

The tournament’s biggest names have crumbled under Oakmont’s pressure. Scottie Scheffler, the pre-tournament favorite, struggled to a first-round 73 (+3). Rory McIlroy barely made the cut after early struggles. Most shocking of all, defending champion Bryson DeChambeau missed the weekend entirely. These results prove that Oakmont rewards precision over power, with historical data showing only 28 players have finished under par across nine previous US Opens at this unforgiving venue.

Golf fans can catch every moment across multiple platforms, with NBC and USA Network providing comprehensive television coverage throughout the tournament. Coverage begins Thursday at 6:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, while Peacock offers extensive streaming options with exclusive featured group coverage.

The 2025 US Open represents more than just prize money records. It showcases golf’s incredible financial evolution and promises another thrilling major championship at historic Oakmont.