2025 U.S. Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByAbhijit Raj

Jun 14, 2025 | 6:00 PM EDT

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

Back in 1895, Horace Rawlins pocketed just $150 for winning the first US Open and probably returned to his club pro job the next day. Fast forward 130 years, and golf’s financial landscape has undergone a dramatic transformation, creating modern millionaire athletes. Today’s US Open champion will walk away with a staggering $4.3 million payday—more than enough to retire comfortably or fund their golf career for decades.

The 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club maintains its status as one of golf’s most lucrative majors. For the world’s best players, this represents the ultimate financial prize. Every stroke matters when millions hang in the balance. The tournament offers a massive $21.5 million total purse. While the USGA kept the amount unchanged from 2024, this still represents tremendous growth from $12.5 million just four years ago. “Our purse is $21.5 million. Winner’s check is $4.3 million. We didn’t raise our purse this year,” USGA CEO Mike Whan explained. “When I started at the USGA just four years ago, our purse was $12.5 million.”

The evolution of prize money tells an incredible story of golf’s growth. Tiger Woods became the first player to earn $1 million for a US Open victory in 2002. That breakthrough moment happened at Bethpage Black. Now, just over 20 years later, the winner’s check has more than quadrupled.

Recent champions have witnessed this financial surge firsthand. Bryson DeChambeau earned $4.3 million for his 2024 Pinehurst victory. Wyndham Clark collected $3.6 million in 2023. Matt Fitzpatrick received $3.15 million in 2022.

Additionally, the $21.5 million purse leads every other major championship in 2025. The Masters paid out $21 million this year. Meanwhile, the PGA Championship offered $19 million. The Open Championship trails with $17 million.

Here’s the complete 2025 US Open prize money breakdown:

1st$4,300,000
2nd$2,322,000
3rd$1,445,062
4th$1,013,040
5th$843,765
6th$748,154
7th$674,491
8th$604,086
9th$546,720
10th$502,174
11th$458,280
12th$423,729
13th$394,829
14th$364,407
15th$338,332
16th$316,602
17th$299,218
18th$281,834
19th$264,450
20th$247,067
21st$232,073
22nd$217,080
23rd$202,521
24th$189,048
25th$177,314
26th$167,319
27th$159,713
28th$152,977
29th$146,458
30th$139,939
31st$133,420
32nd$126,901
33rd$120,382
34th$114,515
35th$109,735
36th$104,954
37th$100,391
38th$96,045
39th$91,699
40th$87,353
41st$83,007
42nd$78,661
43rd$74,315
44th$69,969
45th$65,623
46th$61,712
47th$57,801
48th$54,107
49th$51,934
50th$49,761
51st$48,457
52nd$47,370
53rd$46,501
54th$46,067
55th$45,632
56th$45,197
57th$44,763
58th$44,328
59th$43,894
60th$43,459
61st$43,024
62nd$42,590
63rd$42,155
64th$41,721
65th$41,286
66th$40,851
67th$40,417
68th$39,982
69th$39,548
70th$39,113
71st$38,678

Oakmont’s toughest test: Which players have the best shot

Oakmont Country Club has proven once again why it’s called golf’s ultimate examination. After two rounds, only three players remain under par in the entire field. Sam Burns leads at -3 after posting the third-lowest round in Oakmont history with Friday’s 65. J.J. Spaun sits at -2, while Viktor Hovland clings to -1. The course setup tells the story of this brutal test. Fairways stretch just 28 yards wide with 5-inch rough bordering immediately. Greens run at 15 on the Stimpmeter – significantly faster than typical tour conditions.

Brooks Koepka emerges as the strongest major champion still in contention. The five-time major winner sits at +2 after rounds of 68-74, just five strokes behind. His experience in pressure situations and methodical approach suit Oakmont’s grinding nature perfectly. Other contenders include Adam Scott and Ben Griffin, tied at even par after shooting 70-70 and 69-71, respectively. Victor Perez sits at +1 following rounds of 71-70. Russell Henley rounds out the top contenders at +2 with consistent 70-72 scoring. Remarkably, the leaderboard shows that steady consistency trumps star power when Oakmont bares its teeth.

The tournament’s biggest names have crumbled under Oakmont’s pressure. Scottie Scheffler, the pre-tournament favorite, struggled to a first-round 73 (+3). Rory McIlroy barely made the cut after early struggles. Most shocking of all, defending champion Bryson DeChambeau missed the weekend entirely. These results prove that Oakmont rewards precision over power, with historical data showing only 28 players have finished under par across nine previous US Opens at this unforgiving venue.

Golf fans can catch every moment across multiple platforms, with NBC and USA Network providing comprehensive television coverage throughout the tournament. Coverage begins Thursday at 6:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, while Peacock offers extensive streaming options with exclusive featured group coverage.

The 2025 US Open represents more than just prize money records. It showcases golf’s incredible financial evolution and promises another thrilling major championship at historic Oakmont.

 

