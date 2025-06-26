2025 U.S. Senior Open: Weather Reports for All Four Rounds Explored

The 2025 U.S. Senior Open is back in Colorado Springs this week, returning to the stunning Broadmoor nearly six years after David Toms hoisted the trophy there in 2018. From June 26–29, get ready for a legendary showdown as golf greats like Steve Stricker, Padraig Harrington, and Bernhard Langer tee it up for a shot at glory. Yes, there’s a $4 million prize fund up for grabs—but that’s not all. The champion will also walk away with a shiny gold medal and the prestigious Francis D. Ouimet Memorial Trophy.

But players will need to bring out their A-game early on Thursday and Friday, as there will be a cut after 36 holes, and only the top 60 players will move into the weekend. While Richard Bland will not be seen this year to defend his title, Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez is one of the strongest contenders. Entering this week with 4 wins this season, including two in the last three events, Jimenez holds the third-best odds and is eyeing a fifth victory on the PGA Tour Champions this season.

But for things to go as smoothly as we’d like at the stunning venue, the weather will also need to be favorable. The last two days, players witnessed a round of thunderstorms with hail as they dialed in their practice rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday. While the rains helped cool the temperatures down a bit on Tuesday, they were back again above the 60s on Wednesday, with the sun as bright as usual.

On the first round, players can expect a moderate breeze and heavy rain during the wee hours of the morning. When players tee off around 7 am, there’s an 80-90% chance of rain, and players can expect a delay in tee times. But the weather will likely get better over the next few hours with the sun peeping out and giving players a break from the wet conditions. But with the interval of clouds and sunshine, the humidity will be quite high, between 85% and 90%, throughout the day. Players can also expect wind gusts up to 41 km/h, according to Accuweather.

The second round, however, is predicted to be better, with only a 6% chance of thunderstorms, and is forecast to be a delightful day on the course. Wind gusts, however, will continue to be high at 37 km/h, and players can expect cloudy skies throughout the day. While players can expect course conditions to be as soft as on the first day, the second day will not affect players’ ball flight and roll as much, and can be the perfect scoring day. But how will the weather play out when the top 60 players head into the weekend?

Weather forecast for the weekend for the 2025 U.S. Senior Open

The weather forecast for the weekend is predicted to be clear of any showers, and the sun won’t be playing hide-and-seek, unlike the first two days. While the temperature will be high at almost 90°F, unlike the cooler first two rounds, players can expect relief from the rain with 0% chances of thunderstorms. Wind gusts will also reduce to 22 km/h on Saturday and might go back up to 28 km/h on the final round.

The course is situated at 6,300 feet above sea level, so it already promotes a longer ball flight. The altitude already plays a key role in shifting shot trajectories. But the humid weather and wind gusts during the week will also need to be taken into account for players attacking pins and looking for accuracy on the course.

The cloud cover will continue to vary between 50% and 70% over the weekend, and players will need to be prepared for humid conditions throughout the week. While Thursday’s thunderstorms may shape the leaderboard early on, the rest of the week will witness warm and dry conditions with occasional afternoon clouds. Hydration is crucial, but players will also need to dress smartly with cool mornings and warmer afternoons in play.