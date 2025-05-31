brand-logo
2025 UNC Health Championship: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByAdithya Sebastian

May 31, 2025 | 12:42 PM EDT

The 2025 Kornferry Tour has teed off from January 12 with the Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island. Hank Lebioda took home the first title, pocketing the prize money of $180000. Since then, various aspiring golfers have won different titles on the Kornferry Tour, and now we have the 13th event in the schedule, the UNC Health Championship, happening at the Raleigh Country Club in Raleigh. The tournament will conclude in October, with the last of the series, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, held at the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in Indiana. Well, what will the winner of the UNC Health Championship take home?

Despite the heavy paycheck, the winner would receive 500 Kornferry points, pushing the rank of the winning player up the ladder. Additionally, an estimated points of up to 16.5 points will be added to the OWGR. However, all these benefits come with their own price. The Raleigh Country Golf Club is designed by the greatest golf course architect, Donald Ross. The course, which expands to 6869 yards, is said to be one of the most challenging golf courses. Before we dive deeper into the tournament results, let’s have a look at the prize money breakdown.

2025 UNC Health Championship Prize Money breakdown:

Unlike the prize money of $135000 given to Davis Thompson in 2022, this year the winner’s purse is much higher. The winner takes home a lump sum of $180000 along with the 500 Kornferry points. Well, isn’t that a catch? The runner-up of the tournament will receive half of the winner’s purse, i.e., $90000. He will also get 300 points for his performance. The cut will only permit 65 players to move to the next two days, and the last to make the cut will leave home with $4000. Let’s take a look at the prize breakdown in detail:

1$180,000
2$90,000
3$60,000
4$45,000
5$38,000
6$34,500
7$32,000
8$29,500

9$27,500
10$25,500
11$23,650
12$22,000
13$20,500
14$19,000
15$18,000
16$17,000
17$16,000
18$15,000
19$14,000
20$13,000
21$12,150
22$11,350
23$10,550
24$9,750
25$9,000
26$8,530
27$8,100
28$7,700
29$7,400
30$7,100
31$6,850
32$6,650
33$6,450
34$6,250
35$6,050
36$5,850
37$5,650
38$5,450
39$5,250
40$5,150
41$5,050
42$4,950
43$4,850
44$4,750
45$4,650
46$4,550
47$4,500
48$4,450
49$4,400
50$4,350
51$4,300
52$4,260
53$4,240
54$4,220
55$4,200
56$4,180
57$4,160
58$4,140
59$4,120
60$4,100
61$4,080
62$4,060
63$4,040
64$4,020
65$4,000

While the prize looks tempting, who might actually be the contenders to claim it?

Potential Contenders

After the first two rounds of the UNC Health Championship, the former PGA Tour title winner Martin Laird leads the scoreboard. This man is aiming for the stars, he gave a stunning performance with a score of 11 under par, 129 shots. Followed by Trace Crowe with a score of 10 under par. If Crowe wins, this would be his second Kornferry Tour win. Third position is shared by five athletes: Davis Chatfield, Brandon Hoelzer, Johny Keefer, Dan McCarthy, and Philip Knowles, all securing a score of 8 under par.  Justin Suh, who holds two Kornferry titles, and Pierceson Coody stand in 4th position. Unfortunately, the defending champion Kaito Onishi stands in 10th position with 6 under par. Who do you think will be victorious in the battle of clubs? Let us know in the comments below.

