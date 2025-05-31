2025 UNC Health Championship: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2025 Kornferry Tour has teed off from January 12 with the Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island. Hank Lebioda took home the first title, pocketing the prize money of $180000. Since then, various aspiring golfers have won different titles on the Kornferry Tour, and now we have the 13th event in the schedule, the UNC Health Championship, happening at the Raleigh Country Club in Raleigh. The tournament will conclude in October, with the last of the series, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, held at the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in Indiana. Well, what will the winner of the UNC Health Championship take home?

Despite the heavy paycheck, the winner would receive 500 Kornferry points, pushing the rank of the winning player up the ladder. Additionally, an estimated points of up to 16.5 points will be added to the OWGR. However, all these benefits come with their own price. The Raleigh Country Golf Club is designed by the greatest golf course architect, Donald Ross. The course, which expands to 6869 yards, is said to be one of the most challenging golf courses. Before we dive deeper into the tournament results, let’s have a look at the prize money breakdown.

2025 UNC Health Championship Prize Money breakdown:

Unlike the prize money of $135000 given to Davis Thompson in 2022, this year the winner’s purse is much higher. The winner takes home a lump sum of $180000 along with the 500 Kornferry points. Well, isn’t that a catch? The runner-up of the tournament will receive half of the winner’s purse, i.e., $90000. He will also get 300 points for his performance. The cut will only permit 65 players to move to the next two days, and the last to make the cut will leave home with $4000. Let’s take a look at the prize breakdown in detail:

1 $180,000 2 $90,000 3 $60,000 4 $45,000 5 $38,000 6 $34,500 7 $32,000 8 $29,500

9 $27,500 10 $25,500 11 $23,650 12 $22,000 13 $20,500 14 $19,000 15 $18,000 16 $17,000

17 $16,000 18 $15,000 19 $14,000 20 $13,000 21 $12,150 22 $11,350 23 $10,550 24 $9,750 25 $9,000 26 $8,530 27 $8,100 28 $7,700 29 $7,400 30 $7,100 31 $6,850 32 $6,650 33 $6,450 34 $6,250 35 $6,050 36 $5,850 37 $5,650 38 $5,450 39 $5,250 40 $5,150 41 $5,050 42 $4,950 43 $4,850 44 $4,750 45 $4,650 46 $4,550 47 $4,500 48 $4,450 49 $4,400 50 $4,350 51 $4,300 52 $4,260 53 $4,240 54 $4,220 55 $4,200 56 $4,180 57 $4,160 58 $4,140 59 $4,120 60 $4,100 61 $4,080 62 $4,060 63 $4,040 64 $4,020 65 $4,000

While the prize looks tempting, who might actually be the contenders to claim it?

Potential Contenders

After the first two rounds of the UNC Health Championship, the former PGA Tour title winner Martin Laird leads the scoreboard. This man is aiming for the stars, he gave a stunning performance with a score of 11 under par, 129 shots. Followed by Trace Crowe with a score of 10 under par. If Crowe wins, this would be his second Kornferry Tour win. Third position is shared by five athletes: Davis Chatfield, Brandon Hoelzer, Johny Keefer, Dan McCarthy, and Philip Knowles, all securing a score of 8 under par. Justin Suh, who holds two Kornferry titles, and Pierceson Coody stand in 4th position. Unfortunately, the defending champion Kaito Onishi stands in 10th position with 6 under par. Who do you think will be victorious in the battle of clubs? Let us know in the comments below.