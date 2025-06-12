2025 US Open: Top 5 Amateur Golfers to Watch at Oakmont Ranked

The U.S. Open isn’t just about seasoned legends! Amateur golfers have made history here, too. With tee times rolling from 6:45 a.m. to 2:42 p.m. at Oakmont, one of the toughest courses in golf history, this year’s championship promises plenty of drama. While stars like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau draw the spotlight, it’s easy to overlook the amateurs quietly grinding alongside them. But let’s not forget, the legendary Bobby Jones won the U.S. Open as an amateur four times, and every year, a few of these young names shake up the leaderboard.

So who’s stepping up this time? Let’s meet the top 5 amateurs ready to take on Oakmont.

1. Jackson Koivun

They say pressure makes diamonds, and Koivun just keeps shining. The No. 1 amateur in the world earned his U.S. Open debut the hard way, battling through Final Qualifying. But grit is his second nature—he’s already won the NCAA Auburn Regional and the SEC Men’s Championship Stroke Play this season, proving he is the WAGR #1. Koivun was named the 2024 NCAA Division I Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman, a national honor recognizing the top college freshman golfer in the country. A bright player with a high potential for the PGA Tour.

2. Benjamin James

Ben James, with #2 WAGR, is making his second consecutive U.S. Open appearance after successfully advancing again through Final Qualifying at Canoe Brook. Though he hasn’t lifted a trophy this season, strong showings—including a runner-up finish at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial—prove his game is trending in the right direction. James was the No. 1 junior golfer in the country in 2021 and is a former AJGA Rolex Player of the Year, one of junior golf’s highest honors. All ready to rock the course again!

3. Michael La Sasso

Michael La Sasso earned his U.S. Open ticket the classic way, and that’s by winning the 2025 NCAA DI Men’s National Championship Stroke Play. The NC State standout also claimed the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship, showcasing form and fearlessness heading into his major debut. Add to that a win earlier in the season at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship, and you’ve got a player who knows how to peak when it counts.

4. Justin Hastings

Justin Hastings is bringing international flair to Oakmont. The Cayman Islands native earned his U.S. Open spot by winning the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship, joining a short list of Caribbean-born players to reach the U.S. Open stage. At just 21 years of age, he’s already won three amateur titles this year, including the Lamkin Invitational, the Credit Union 1 Mountain West Men’s Golf Championship, and, of course, the Latin America Amateur Championship.

5. Tyler Weaver

Tyler Weaver, a Florida State sophomore, made it into the field through Final Qualifying at the Piedmont Driving Club. He claimed victory at the Cabo Collegiate earlier this season and followed it with a T2 finish at the ACC Championship, proving he can contend under pressure. In 2023, Weaver was named ACC Freshman of the Year, an award previously won by names like Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas during their college days.

These five amateurs haven’t just shown up to play, but they’ve earned their place at Oakmont. Three of them are ranked inside the top 3 in the world, all have either won major amateur championships or survived brutal qualifying routes, and each brings something different to the field. Since 2010, at least one amateur has finished inside the top 25 at 9 different U.S. Opens.

So the real question is which one of these five will be the breakout story at Oakmont?