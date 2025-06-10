2025 US Open: Top 5 LIV Golf Players Who Could Lift the Trophy at Oakmont

Could this be the year a LIV Golf star conquers Oakmont again? The U.S. Open returns to the iconic Oakmont Country Club in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, making it a record 10th time it’s hosting the major. A win here doesn’t just mean glory; it comes with exemptions into the next 10 U.S. Opens and five straight spots in the Masters, the British Open, and the PGA Championship. The noise around 14 LIV golfers’ competitiveness is getting louder, especially with the kind of form a few of them have been showing. With Oakmont’s demanding layout setting the stage, don’t be surprised if a few LIV stars step up and silence the critics.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau’s game is in a groove, and he’s carrying the kind of momentum that makes headlines. After clinching a win at LIV Golf Korea in early May, his first of the season and third on the LIV circuit, he’s looking more locked in than ever. But what really sets him apart? He’s no stranger to U.S. Open pressure. He won it back in 2020, and more importantly, he’s the defending champion after his 2024 victory at the US Open.

Just a few weeks ago, he came painfully close to grabbing the PGA Championship, finishing T2 after three costly bogeys in the final round. Before that, he landed a T5 finish at Augusta, going 7-under at the Masters. Right now, Bryson’s not just swinging big, but he’s also putting together consistent, world-class golf. If there’s one LIV player who looks built for another U.S. Open win, it’s him.

Joaquin Niemann

He may be young and still searching for his first major, but Joaquin Niemann is playing like a man on a mission. He’s already stacked four LIV wins this season in Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico City, and most recently, Virginia; he proved his consistency is no fluke. At the PGA Championship, he finished just six spots behind DeChambeau, holding his own in a stacked field. His game is red-hot right now: strong off the tee, sharp with the irons, and rolling the putter better than ever. And he’s loving the challenge ahead.

After his Virginia win, he said, “I’m just happy to be playing at the U.S. Open. It’s going to be a great course…. I’m just looking forward to that challenge and having a fun week.” With his form and hunger peaking at the right time, Niemann could easily turn heads at Oakmont.

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka is the player who gets fired up when the pressure’s on. He’s racked up five major wins, including those back-to-back U.S. Opens in 2017 and 2018, showing he’s no stranger to battling it out on golf’s biggest stages. Sure, his recent form has been a bit up and down, like he finished T45 at this year’s PGA Championship and hasn’t made a big splash in recent LIV events, but Oakmont’s tough, demanding course is exactly the kind of challenge that brings out the best in him. When the nerves start kicking in for most, Koepka seems to dial it up, so if his game’s sharp, can he win it the 3rd time?

Jon Rahm

If Jon Rahm can win the U.S. Open once, there’s no doubt he can do it again. In 2021, he sealed the deal with an impressive five birdies in the final round, showing he knows how to close out on golf’s biggest stages. This year, Rahm’s been in strong form, finishing T8 at the 2025 PGA Championship, and his putter is starting to click again, boosting his already solid all-around game. What sets Rahm apart is his experience handling tough courses, which makes Oakmont’s brutal setup a perfect fit for his skill set. With that killer instinct and proven clutch play, Rahm is definitely one to watch this U.S. Open.

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson, a six-time major championship winner and the most experienced contender at this year’s U.S. Open, could be making his final appearance. With retirement rumors swirling, this might be his last shot at completing the elusive career Grand Slam. Lately, his form hasn’t been too hot—no LIV Golf wins since joining, and younger, hungrier players are crowding the spotlight. But if there’s one thing Phil’s known for, it’s creating magic when you least expect it. Just look at his jaw-dropping birdie on the 17th at LIV Golf Virginia—Bryson DeChambeau even called it the best shot he’s ever seen. If Lefty’s got one last moment left in him, Oakmont could be the place it happens.

As the U.S. Open heads back to Oakmont, the stage is set for these LIV Golf stars to make their mark. But with so much talent ready to explode, the big question remains: who will rise to the occasion and claim the glory? LIV player or will it be the OG PGA Tour player?