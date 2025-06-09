2025 U.S. Open: Top 5 PGA Tour Pros Who Can Win the Title at Oakmont Country Club

The 2025 U.S. Open is set to take place from June 12-15 at the renowned Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, with a highly competitive field assembled based on the USGA’s order of exemption criteria. Among the notable players who have secured their spots is Bryson DeChambeau, leveraging his exemption as a past U.S. Open champion. As the world’s top golfers converge on Oakmont, the anticipation builds for what promises to be an intense battle on one of golf’s most challenging stages. With this in mind, let’s take a look at some of the top contenders.

Scottie Scheffler

Of course, Scottie Scheffler is topping this list, and it’s no surprise why – he’s been on fire over the past 18 months, dominating the golf world with three wins in his last four starts, including a major triumph at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. To put that in perspective, he’s also had eight straight finishes of T8 or better. This kind of consistency and success has rightfully earned him the top spot, and with odds that put him in the same league as Tiger Woods in his prime, the pressure’s on to see if he can keep the momentum going at Oakmont.

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele being on this list should not be surprising, given his impressive track record at the U.S. Open, where he’s finished 14th or better in all eight of his appearances. Despite going under the radar in 2025 due to an injury earlier in the year, Schauffele has consistently shown he’s an above-average driver of the ball in terms of distance and accuracy, and his patient approach has served him well in this championship.

With two major wins last year and a current ranking as a top-five player in the world, it’s puzzling that he’s priced at 22/1, three times less likely to win than Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau – a more realistic odds range would be around 15/1, making 22/1 a value bet on Schauffele, who has a very good chance of being in contention come Sunday.

Rory McIlroy

We know, we know, Rory McIlroy being on this list is going to make some people angry, but let us explain – despite a disappointing showing at the RBC Canadian Open where he missed the cut by a wide margin, struggling with a new TaylorMade Qi35 driver that had a shorter build, McIlroy’s talent and major-winning pedigree still make him a contender at the U.S. Open.

His recent finishes haven’t been impressive, with a string of T12, T7, 47th, and now a missed cut, but he’s shown he can still turn it on when it counts. However, he’ll need to find a reliable driver quickly, as he admitted to being “sort of searching for the missing piece off the tee” and expressed concerns about hitting fairways at Oakmont, a course that demands precision off the tee.

With just a few days to get his game in order, McIlroy’s performance at Oakmont will depend on whether he can find the right driver and regain his form.

Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa might be an unexpected pick, but his game could suit the U.S. Open at Oakmont, where precise tee shots and approach play are crucial. Morikawa ranks 16th off the tee and 7th on approach, a great combination for this week’s challenge. He’s also shown a strong track record at the U.S. Open, finishing 14th or better in each of the last four events. With his current form and world-class play, Morikawa at 25/1 seems undervalued, especially considering he’s a top-five player in the world. Recently, he finished T17 at the Truist Championship, T50 at the PGA Championship, and T20 at the Memorial Tournament.

Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka is the dark horse for the 2025 U.S. Open, embodying the quintessential U.S. Open-type player with his accuracy off the tee. He excels in approach play, ranking 1st in reaching greens in regulation and 2nd in Strokes Gained: Approach, while also ranking 16th in Strokes Gained: Putting. Despite missing cuts at the Masters and PGA Championship, Straka has shown impressive form this season, winning the Truist Championship and accumulating five top-10 finishes, with 11 top-25 finishes, including a notable third-place finish at the Memorial Tournament.

So, who do you think is going to win the trophy this time?