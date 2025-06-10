2025 US Open: Weather Report of Round 1 & 2 at Oakmont, Explored

“The volume of rain falling was outpacing our ability to squeegee the greens. The greens just became unplayable,” said USGA championship committee chairman Jim Hyler, as heavy and persistent rain left the Bethpage Black course completely saturated, forcing officials to cancel Thursday’s play at the 109th U.S. Open golf tournament in 2015. Play had begun with dark clouds and gusting winds, but rain gradually intensified, prompting officials to call the field in at 10:15 am local time. That one year is still remembered by the golf world! Is that going to be the case this year as well at Oakmont?

Not quiet! You see, it’s finally time to break out those sunscreens and sunglasses because the first round is kicking off on one of the hottest days of the week. According to the forecast, we’re expecting mostly sunny skies with temperatures soaring to around 86 degrees Fahrenheit and staying consistent throughout the day. However, with the humidity factored in, the heat index will make it feel like a scorching 94 degrees Fahrenheit. The winds will be relatively light, blowing at 5 to 10 miles per hour, but we might see some gusts up to 22 miles per hour, which could affect the ball’s trajectory.

Things might cool down a bit for the second round on Friday, with a partly sunny morning and light winds. Temperatures will start around 83 degrees Fahrenheit, but don’t be fooled—the humidity will still make it feel like a sweltering 95 degrees Fahrenheit. We’re expecting calm winds throughout the day, with an average wind speed of 5 to 10 miles per hour, and just a small 20% chance of precipitation, so golfers will likely face a challenging day on the course.

Given the conditions, players need to stay hydrated and take it easy out there to avoid heat exhaustion and maintain their performance. With the weather forecast out of the way, let’s shift our focus to the players who will be braving the conditions.

Top contenders at the 2025 U.S. Open

The 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club is set to be one of the toughest tests in men’s professional golf, with top players gearing up for the challenge. Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1 golfer, is the clear favorite to win, having won three of his past four tournaments, including the PGA Championship. Scheffler has a strong record of converting 54-hole leads, and with his accuracy off the tee, he’ll be difficult to beat. He has fond memories of Oakmont, having played in the 2016 U.S. Open as a 19-year-old sophomore at the University of Texas.

Other top contenders include Bryson DeChambeau, who captured his second U.S. Open title at Pinehurst last year, and Rory McIlroy, who will try to exorcise his demons from last year’s U.S. Open. Collin Morikawa, a two-time major champion, is also in the mix, with his extremely accurate driving and world-class ball striking. Jon Rahm, the LIV Golf League star, is another contender, having won the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. However, he’ll need to improve his accuracy off the tee, which was an issue at Quail Hollow.

With the course setup expected to be one of the toughest, these players will need to bring their A-game to succeed.