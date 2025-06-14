2025 US Open: Will Weather Spoil Players’ Game at Oakmont? Round 3 & 4 Forecast Revealed

Round 1 at the 2025 US Open was something to see, with J.J. Spaun leading the pack after a stellar 4-under 66 at Oakmont Country Club. Only a handful of players managed to finish under par, with Spaun being one of the notable performers among the 10 under-par rounds on Thursday. Brooks Koepka was another strong contender. Top favorite players like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau will need to step up their game to make the cut.

Despite some optimism about the course’s difficulty, 16 players struggled to break 80. The weather during the first round was sunny with temperatures reaching 79°F and a gentle 6 mph wind from the WSW direction. With partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures expected on Friday, the 2nd round looks promising at Oakmont, but what about the weekend round?

Expect a dramatic shift in the weather at Oakmont Country Club this weekend! On Saturday, forecasters are predicting a high of 75 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain, and not just a gentle sprinkle – we’re talking scattered thunderstorms in the morning that’ll become more widespread in the afternoon. According to WTAE’s forecast, it’ll be a real test of skill and adaptability for the golfers, with thunderstorms lingering into the evening and a chance of showers overnight.

Sunday’s final round doesn’t look much better, with rain forecasted after thunderstorms and a high of 79 degrees. The chances of precipitation are looking pretty high, around 60 percent, which might just add an extra layer of challenge to an already demanding course.

The 2016 edition held at Oakmont faced severe weather delays. Things went haywire on the opening day itself when a round of thunderstorms halted the tournament with three tiresome delays. Anyways, the weather problem has taken such a big shape that even the authorities are getting worried.

What does USGA say about the weather problems?

The USGA has addressed concerns about the weather conditions at Oakmont Country Club, with CEO Mike Whan acknowledging that the golf course can change quickly. Whan expressed hope for a good afternoon with a bit of breeze and drying conditions but also noted that “Mother Nature has a seat at the table, and we can only make water evaporate only so quickly.” It’s clear the USGA is aware of the challenges posed by the weather and is working to manage the course conditions, a tough task given Oakmont’s notorious reputation.

The USGA is also confident in its preparation for the tournament, particularly when it comes to the rough. Whan noted that the rough will be around 5 inches deep and dense, similar to Oakmont’s typical conditions. “We have plenty of spotters, but no guarantees we won’t lose a golf ball or two,” he said.

With the weather forecast in mind, the USGA is preparing for a challenging week of golf at Oakmont. Can the players adapt to the conditions and post low scores, or will the weather prove too much to handle? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!